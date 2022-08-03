The Rocky River football team knows there’s no hiding from the rest of the Great Lakes Conference after last season’s breakout.
It won the GLC West Division last fall, followed that with the outright league championship, then made their deepest playoff run in 105 years, advancing to a Division III, Region 10 semifinal.
Heading into this season, the Pirates can be considered a hunted team in their conference. And they’re just fine with that.
“We made a name for ourselves last year, so we’ve got to keep it up this year,” senior lineman Aiden Andrako said. “That means putting in work out here (on the field), in the weight room, in the film room studying plays, things like that, to be the best player you can be.”
There will be no off nights against the rest of the GLC West, where the Pirates went 5-0 last season on the way to a 9-4 overall record. North Olmsted, Elyria Catholic, Bay, Westlake and Fairview all return strong players and will be hungry to knock off the champions. Crossover games against Valley Forge and Lakewood of the East Division – two opponents who beat the Pirates last year – are set for back-to-back weeks in September.
But Pirates players have been turning up in droves since off-season workouts began, requiring the coaching staff to break them up into separate groups to prevent overcrowding of the weight room. According to eighth-year coach Josh Wells, numbers have increased noticeably at the high school level, from 30 several years ago to 70 today.
The recent success, as well as the lofty standard set by the ‘21 senior class, have left a mark on the growing roster.
“Kids want to be a part of it now,” Wells said. “We’ve seen it carry over in the weight room. I was talking to our trainer and he said the linemen have taken it to another level of focus and standards in the weight room, and it’s carrying out here on the field. It’s really fun to see and helps our program.”
“Winning helps, but it’s a culture where everybody wants to be around it. We have more kids than we’ve ever had.”
Wells has 16 returning letter winners, many of whom are two-way players who will be tasked with replacing the production of those who graduated in May. Last year’s team beat opponents with a relentless rushing attack that averaged 263.4 yards, and 33 points per game and managed to stay strong enough defensively to hold opponents to 19.8 points.
The team is again expected to be strong in the trenches, with All-Ohio Third-Teamer Andrako joining Charlie Fadel and Evan Merk as experienced linemen. On offense, tight end Stan Heuler (13 catches, 164 yards, 4 touchdowns), running back Johnny Bebie (532 yards, 8 TD) and wideout Mack Massad (11-203, 1 TD) will be go-to senior targets for a new quarterback in junior Julian Patti.
Massad doubles as one of the top kickers in Northeast Ohio, and was the GLC’s Specialist of the Year last season. Juniors Nick DiSalvo, Trent Delventhal, Owen Kleckner and Ryan Ricketti, and sophomore Cam Ries, are all likely to get touches as the season progresses. They’ll also occupy key roles on the defense.
“We’ve got a lot of people stepping up,” Andrako said.
The 13-man senior class has largely been playing together since the fourth grade, and would love nothing more than to finish their high school careers on a high note.
“We want to go back-to-back (in the GLC) for sure, and just have fun and see what happens,” Heuler said.
Aug. 19: at Midview, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: at Firelands, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: vs. Valley Forge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: vs. Elyria Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. Bay, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: vs. North Olmsted, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: GLC crossover, 7 p.m.
