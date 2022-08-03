The Rocky River football team knows there’s no hiding from the rest of the Great Lakes Conference after last season’s breakout.

It won the GLC West Division last fall, followed that with the outright league championship, then made their deepest playoff run in 105 years, advancing to a Division III, Region 10 semifinal. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.