Five years, five Division II state final four appearances for the Avon football team.
While this stat is a source of great pride for coach Mike Elder and the Eagles, they are and have been hungry for more.
They haven’t made it to the state championship game since finishing as runners-up in 2011 – their only state title game appearance. And during their current final four run, perennial powerhouse Akron Archbishop Hoban has ended the Eagles’ season four of the last five years.
Coming off a 12-3 season in which it shared the Southwestern Conference title with Olmsted Falls, and with 13 returning starters, 2022 might just be the year the Eagles book a trip to Canton.
“We have enough talent to do it, we’ve been close five straight years,” Elder said. “We’ve had this team called Akron Hoban that has kind of gotten in the way. The last few times we played them, the game has been tied going into the fourth quarter, so we’re right there with them. Our kids believe now that they can play with them and they believe in that.”
“For us to be able to get back there, we’re going to have to stay healthy, that’s a key,” he added. “I’ve had some teams before that were really great teams, but they weren’t healthy at the right time at the end of the year. Will the leaders of this team set that expectation that we’re going to grow and get better every single week, or are they going to get complacent?”
That group of leaders will be buoyed by captains Drew Lindsay, Sam DeTillio, Austin Mitchell, Amin Abdul, Gavin Ehrhardt and Ethan Holbrook.
DeTillio, a senior quarterback for the Eagles, is looking for a repeat of his impressive 2021 in which he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,443 yards, 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Holbrook, a senior receiver and one of DeTillio’s favorite targets from last year is also returning. Last year, Holbrook tallied 30 receptions, averaging 23.2 yards per catch for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Also returning on offense is junior running back Jakorion Caffey. Caffey enjoyed a breakout sophomore year in 2021, rushing 181 times for 1,478 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns. Dylan Hergenroeder and Luke Hamilton, two key members of Avon’s offensive line last year, are also returning.
Mitchell and Ehrhardt will bolster the front seven of Avon’s 4-3 defense this year. Both seniors, Mitchell, a lineman, finished 2021 with 28.5 tackles (three for loss) and 6.5 sacks last year, enough to make him the team sack leader last year. At linebacker, Ehrhardt recorded 86 tackles (second-most for the Eagles in 2021) and six tackles for loss.
Fellow senior Cam Santee (strong safety) is also back in 2022. Last year, Santee recorded 79 tackles (10 for loss) and two interceptions. Matt Fischer and Tommy Ptacek also return to Avon’s secondary for another season.
“The guys that are really good last year that are coming back, I can tell you they’re going to be really good again,” Elder said. “How much better are they going to be is what I’m focused on.”
In years past, depth has been a key contributor to Avon’s success. The Eagles have often been the poster child for a “next-man-up” mentality when injuries hit. This year is expected to be no different.
“We’ve got 119 kids on our varsity roster grades 10-12,” Elder said. “It’s a large roster, a tremendously talented senior class – there are 35 seniors and most all of those kids are good enough to help us on a Friday night. With the seniors alone, there’s a lot of depth there and then we have a junior class that is going to help contribute as well and maybe a couple of sophomores will play for us. We feel like depth is certainly something we think we have more of than most of the teams we’ll play.”
Following scrimmages against Massillon Washington and Strongsville on Aug. 6 and 11, respectively, the Eagles open their regular season on Aug. 19 in Orlando against South Carolina-based Stratford High School. Avon took a similar trip four years ago to play Florida-based Merritt Island High School, and Elder said he wanted to make it happen again.
“It’s sometimes hard to find opponents here,” Elder said. “Our non-conference games are hard to fill sometimes, so we decided we wanted to make that trip. (Stratford) is a big school, the highest classification in South Carolina and they have a lot of returning starters and players. They knew who we were and weren’t afraid of the challenge. We’re looking forward to the game.”
Avon will have to wait until Week 4, however, for its chance at revenge against rival Avon Lake, which came away with a hard-fought 30-24 win over the Eagles last year.
Schedule
Aug. 19: vs. Statford (S.C.) at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Aug. 26: vs. Medina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: vs. Glenville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: at Avon Lake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: vs. Elyria, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: vs. Berea-Midpark, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Midview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Amherst, 7 p.m.
