The Olmsted Falls football team isn’t interested in hiding from anyone.
A varsity program that’s reached the playoffs seven years in a row and competes in the meat-grinder known as the Southwestern Conference, the Bulldogs are poised to play a difficult schedule that will test them early and often.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, they’ll open their 2022 sason at defending Division III state champion Chardon, which hasn’t lost a game since November of ‘19. They’ll head to a perennial Division I playoff contender in Brunswick in Week 2, then host Norwalk before opening up SWC play against visiting Midview on Sept. 9.
“We scheduled the game for a reason,” Bulldogs coach Tom DeLuca said of the matchup with Chardon and its 28-game win streak. “They’re extremely well-coached, their kids are physical and tough and they play a great brand of football. We know what we signed up for and we love the challenge.”
Once the non-conference portion of the schedule is complete, don’t bother looking for let-up. After hosting Midview on the brand new FieldTurf at Harding Memorial Stadium, the Bulldogs will still have to face improved teams from North Ridgeville, Elyria and Amherst, as well as heavyweights Avon and Avon Lake and a potent Berea-Midpark.
“You can name all the teams we’ve got to play, and there isn’t a down team,” DeLuca said. “I don’t care what their record is, they’re still well-coached and they’re still good football teams.”
Playing in and winning tough games has molded the Bulldogs into one of the most consistently successful teams in the region over the last decade, and the ‘22 roster will be charged with building on last season’s 10-3 finish, which included a share of the SWC championship with Avon and a Division II, Region 6 playoff upset on the road at higher-seeded Barberton.
To senior Dominic Rivera, expectations are always high for those wearing the uniform.
“It’s awesome,” Rivera said of the program’s prolonged success. “I really don’t know the other side of it, to be honest. That sounds kind of cocky, but I was kind of born into it. Being on this side of the story is amazing. And just keeping it going, from middle school until now, just being in that (playoff) conversation, you want to keep it going.”
Rivera, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound tackle and Rutgers University commit, will play a key role alongside an experienced offensive line that includes returning starters Danny Reiser, Andy Voisinet and Colin Simon. Their job will be to continue what they did last season: open up wide lanes for the Bulldogs’ trademark stable of rushing threats.
Since DeLuca took over the team in 2013, the Bulldogs have gradually become masters of the old-school, running their flexbone offense and grinding down defenses with their running game.
This fall, returning seniors Rocco Conti, Michael Candow and Jack Pinchek will serve as the primary rushing options behind a new starting quarterback, either Jaden Weaver or Jimmy Rosol. A starter hadn’t been decided as of press time.
Coming off a monster ‘21 season, Conti will be trusted to carry the offense at times. He was an All-Ohio selection last year after amassing 2,325 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He credited his line for giving him so much room to run.
“The holes they’re opening up for me are huge,” Conti said. “Anybody could run through those holes. They help a lot.”
While the Bulldogs’ offense has become a model of consistency, defense is what could set them apart. They won a share of the SWC by allowing 20.2 points per game during the regular season, holding four of their 10 opponents to single-digit points along the way.
Led by players like Conti and Reiser at linebacker and Pinchek and Gavin Moore in the secondary, a solid year on the defensive end could help the Bulldogs reach one of the top goals – an outright league title. A 41-29 loss to Avon in Week 7 of last season in which they surrendered a fourth-quarter lead allowed for the eventual first-place tie.
“The next step is to not share that conference title, then to move on further in the playoffs,” Rivera said. “It’s step by step. Then, hopefully, after this year, the next group of seniors, they can keep moving it forward.”
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19: at Chardon, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: at Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: vs. Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: vs. Midview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: at North Ridgeville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. Elyria, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: vs. Avon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: vs. Amherst, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Avon Lake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Berea-Midpark
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.