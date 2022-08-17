The Olmsted Falls football team isn’t interested in hiding from anyone.

A varsity program that’s reached the playoffs seven years in a row and competes in the meat-grinder known as the Southwestern Conference, the Bulldogs are poised to play a difficult schedule that will test them early and often.

