Following a Division II state runner-up finish to 2021, the Bay boys soccer team has its sights set on its fifth trip to Columbus since 2014 and, this time, they plan on coming home with some hardware.
The Rockets didn’t dwell on their 1-0 state championship defeat at the hands of Cincinnati
Wyoming last November. Instead, they went back to work to become fitter and stronger than before.
“The boys right away regrouped, reorganized, licked their wounds and went about their business, which was really nice,” Bay coach Bobby Dougherty said. “They did a great job of preparing.”
Gone are Danny Kruzer, Ethan Bush and Connor Bozak – all four-year starters from last year’s team. Goalkeeper Alec Carras, who spent the last two years manning the net, also graduated last year.
As is usually the case, the Rockets are not without returning talent, however. Sheldon Coffman, Million Evans, Ethan Jacobs, Reed Clark and Carson Gergye headline a strong group of veterans that are back this year.
“We’ve got the nuts and bolts. We’re absolutely fine,” Dougherty said. “Where we have to put it together is that back line. Get organized, get mature and move from there. I think we’ll be fine. It’s not like we’re starting brand new with five freshmen or a bunch of sophomores. We’re in pretty good shape.
“I’ve always said, no one feels bad for Bay,” he added. “Most of our bad years are a lot of teams’ good years. Everyone is going to bring their best efforts toward us, you just have to be used to it.”
Jacobs, a senior captain in 2022, knows this is the last chance for him and his fellow seniors to raise a state championship trophy for Bay for the first time since 1993.
“This offseason, we’ve been working harder than ever,” Jacobs said. “Losing in the state finals really brought a whole new level of motivation to our team. The players that were able to experience that are really pushing the new players to get to that perfection level so we can get back to that spot and win it.”
An emphasis among the Rockets this offseason has been improving their strength and fitness to run an aggressive, in-your-face style of play this year. So far, the team has wholeheartedly bought in.
“We run a very high-press attack, so obviously we all have to be very fit,” Jacobs said. “Our coaches are really making sure that we’re running every single practice. All of our guys are getting in the weight room. We’re taking this more seriously than ever because for a lot of us, this is our last chance for this."
This year’s schedule is similar to past years for Bay, with marquee matchups against some of the top teams in Ohio including Mansfield Ontario, Columbus St. Francis De Sales, Lexington, Richfield Revere and the Rockets’ season opener against St. Edward.
Dougherty and his group will also have to contend with regular challengers from the Great Lakes Conference, such as Valley Forge, Rocky River, Westlake, North Olmsted, Holy Name, Elyria Catholic and Fairview.
“It’s such a great tradition to play those guys (out of conference),” Dougherty said. “Within the conference, we have Westlake who we tied last year, North Olmsted, which was our only conference loss and our traditional Rocky River game. We’re looking for the top seed in the district, we have to beat them, they know they have to beat us and they’re the top-dog in the area.”
With the 2022 state championship game still three months away, Dougherty is impressed with the level of buy-in from this year's group. In his 34th year at the helm of Bay boys soccer, he is hopeful that commitment will make the difference between runner-up and champion.
“We’re going to play high pressure and in order to play high pressure, we’re going to have to be not our usual fit, we have to be crazy fit and as the season goes along, we’re going to work on our fitness constantly,” Dougherty said. “The guys have all bought in. They all believe that this is what we need to do.”
SCHEDULE
Aug. 20: at St. Edward, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24: at Parma, 5 p.m.
Aug. 25: at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Avon Lake, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31: vs. Valley Forge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. Columbus DeSales, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8: at Holy Name, 5 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: vs. Fairview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Revere, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Rocky River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Orange, 1 p.m.
Sept. 28: vs. Elyria Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Sylvania Northview, 2 p.m.
Oct. 5: vs. North Olmsted, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.