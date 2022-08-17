John Parrella made a splash in his first year at the helm of the Lutheran West football program.
The 12-year NFL veteran and former position coach at both the collegiate and NFL level led the Longhorns to an 8-2 record and a playoff berth in 2021. While it was a short-lived postseason as the Longhorns fell to Perkins in the first round, that impressive season set a strong tone throughout the roster.
“The biggest thing was getting our team unified and on the same page with what we’re doing day-in and day-out,” Parrella said of 2021. “It’s mind, body and soul. It takes a little time to understand all three concepts and we reaped the rewards of it last year. Obviously, we didn’t finish the way we wanted but we just continue to work to get better and better.”
There is plenty of optimism that 2022 will be a year of growth and improvement, as numerous starters are coming back on offense and defense. While a plethora of talent graduated last year, including last year’s quarterback, an offensive lineman and a receiver, Parrella is confident in this year’s returning group.
“We had a great senior class last year and I think this year’s is equally as great,” Parrella said. “They’re really taking advantage of last year’s seniors and carrying the torch this year. We’re excited for this year. For us, it’s about going out and improving our play in all areas of the game. We’ve got great non-conference competition and conference play is always difficult as well.”
Lutheran West will have little time to get settled this year as they open the season with three consecutive road non-conference games against Fairview, Kirtland and Keystone. The Longhorns take on Chagrin Valley Conference foes Brooklyn, Wickliffe, Trinity, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence as well, with Vermillion and Painesville Harvey rounding out their non-conference schedule in weeks five and 10, respectively.
Parrella said it is going to take a comprehensive approach to remain competitive against a loaded schedule and, hopefully, get back to the playoffs.
“You’ve got 33 moving parts between offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “It’s always a challenge to keep everybody on the same page and doing the right things. We’re all about team, but we do have some players that are having a heck of a summer.”
Among the players Parrella expects to be large contributors to this year’s team are running back Jamarrion Banks, linebacker Eli Burns and quarterback Clay Noble.
“We’re excited about those guys but, to be honest with you, we’re excited about every player,” Parrella said.
Growing from an already strong season last year won’t be easy, but Parrella said the key is going to be taking that growth one day at a time.
“We just want to improve on a daily and weekly basis,” he said. “Not worry about who we play, worry about ourselves and continuous improvement, stay together through the fall and give the best effort we can give every single play.”
Aug. 19: at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: at Kirtland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Vermilion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. Wickliffe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: at Cuyahoga Hts., 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: vs. Independence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Painesville Harvey, 7 p.m.
