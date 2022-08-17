John Parrella made a splash in his first year at the helm of the Lutheran West football program.

The 12-year NFL veteran and former position coach at both the collegiate and NFL level led the Longhorns to an 8-2 record and a playoff berth in 2021. While it was a short-lived postseason as the Longhorns fell to Perkins in the first round, that impressive season set a strong tone throughout the roster.

