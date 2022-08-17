The feeling amongst Bay girls soccer players and coaches is that the team is coming along quite nicely ahead of the start of the new season.
That could spell trouble for their opposition.
Part of a loaded Great Lakes Conference West Division, the Rockets stormed out of the gate and went a perfect 7-0 in league games before ultimately winning the championship over Buckeye on Oct. 16, 2-0. They kept the momentum going into the playoffs, reaching a Division II district final.
This fall, six players from a roster that finished 12-4-2 return to not only defend the GLC crown, but push deeper into the playoffs.
“I hope we can build on the success we had last year and go farther and keep winning and playing together,” said Rockets sophomore Tessa Knapp.
The Rockets’ 12 wins last season were the most since 2018, when they made a run to the Division II state championship game. If they’re to add to the program’s storied history, they’ll have to navigate a tough route toward the postseason. The first half of their schedule includes non-conference games against teams like West Geauga (Aug. 27), Amherst (Sept. 10) and Richfield Revere (Sept. 17) before a grueling back half kicks in.
Six of their final nine games will come against teams that either made deep playoff runs or are direct challengers in the GLC West. From Sept. 21-26, they’ll face a state semifinalist in Rocky River, the former No. 1-ranked team in the state in Division I in Medina and defending Southwestern Conference champion Avon. From Oct. 1-12, they’ll see reigning Division II state champion Chagrin Falls, nationally-ranked Avon Lake and a talented GLC West contender in Westlake. A GLC crossover game is scheduled for Oct. 15 that could serve as the outright conference title game if things go well.
“Our goal every season is to get better and better and peak when the playoffs start,” said Rockets coach Beth English.
English has noticed that the roster looks in-sync ahead of its daunting task.
“Last year we did well, and this year we’re hoping to do even better,” she said. “The preseason has been looking good. They’re playing hard. Our scrimmages have looked good. They’re connecting with one another, which is what we’ve been talking about. We’re playing defense all over the field instead of just playing defense. We’re there.”
The team boasts seven seniors in Ryann Marcis, Hannah Dixon, Emma Morton, Emi Ullom, Meredith Florez, Adri Pirinelli and Lily Frey, but still skews young. Juniors Chloe Aschenbrener, Elise Papp, Brooke Anderson and Lily Newton, and a talented sophomore class of Knapp, Bea Ullom, Lacey Gilmore, Emery Aschenbrener, Lizzie Fetterman and Megan Maybaum will give the Rockets a big boost in the present while also building toward the future.
Four of those sophomores will start, led by Knapp, an All-Ohio First Team selection who put together a dominant freshman season with 90 points (40 goals, 10 assists). She was the only Rocket to score double-digit goals, and accounted for over half of the team’s total (70).
Much like her coach, Knapp pointed to the team’s connection as something that’s gotten noticeably better compared to a year ago.
“We’ve been doing a really good job making combination plays,” she said. “Our defense has been really good, playing up and connecting with our midfielders and we’re scoring a lot. I think we’ll be good all around.”
SCHEDULE
Aug. 24: vs. Parma, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27: vs. West Geauga, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: at Valley Forge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: vs. Holy Name, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Amherst, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Revere, 5 p.m.
Sept. 21: vs. Rocky River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Medina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: vs. Avon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Elyria Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Chagrin Falls, 12 p.m.
Oct. 3: vs. Avon Lake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5: at North Olmsted, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: vs. Westlake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: GLC crossover, 7 p.m.
