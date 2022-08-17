Throughout August, West Life will dive into the upcoming fall high school sports season around the coverage area:
BOYS SOCCER
Avon Lake Shoremen (Division 1)
Head coach: Pete Klepek (6th season)
2021 record: 10-4-5, 4-0-3 Southwestern Conference (2nd place)
Postseason: #16 seed in Division 1, Elyria 1 District; lost to #14 Berea-Midpark 2-1 in a shootout in a sectional final
Returning letter winners: 7
Key returners: Patrick Haley; Omar Kamhawi; Max Kramholler; Ben Tyson; Will Fazio; Aaron Richardson; Brendan Sheehan
Season opener: at St. Ignatius, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.
The skinny: SWC champions in 2019 and a D1 district champion in ‘20, the Shoremen fought through a 2-2-2 start to last season and closed it on a 6-1-3 run before colliding with eventual state champion St. Ignatius in a sectional playoff game. This year’s roster is expected to be long on depth defensively and through the midfield, with All-SWC selections Patrick Haley, Max Kramholler, Ben Tyson, Will Fazio and Aaron Richardson leading the way. Look out for sophomore Brendan Sheehan, an All-Ohio Honorable Mention who brings a wealth of skill to the pitch. This season also marks the 40th for the Shoremen boys program. The team has come a long way since 1982, when it finished 0-13. The first win in program history was a 4-2 decision over Midpark in the fifth game of the ‘83 season.
North Ridgeville Rangers (Division 1)
Head coach: George Panagiotou (7th season)
2021 record: 7-8-2, 1-5-1 Southwestern Conference
Postseason: #16 seed in Division 1, Elyria 1 District; lost to #14 Berea-Midpark 2-1 in a shootout in a sectional final
Returning letter winners: 13
Key returners: Dino Panagiotou; Logan Margolin; Noah Braun
Upcoming schedule: vs. Macedonia Nordonia, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.; at Barberton, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m.; at Uniontown Green, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
The skinny: The Rangers will once again field a young roster, but there’s plenty of room to grow as they attempt to improve on last year’s 1-5-1 mark against SWC opponents. There’s reason for optimism: the Rangers finished the ‘21 regular season 3-1-1 with three shutouts before their year came to an end in a D1 sectional. In fact, six of their seven wins a year ago came via shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookside Cardinals (Division 2)
Head coach: Josh Sours (8th season)
2021 record: 2-13-3, 1-7-2 Lorain County League (6th place)
Postseason: #31 seed in Division 2, Akron 4 District; lost to #21 Buckeye 8-0 in a sectional semifinal
Returning letter winners: 11
Key returner: Aubrie Stafford
Season opener: vs. Peninsula Woodridge, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.
The skinny: A young Cardinals team flush with 15 freshmen and sophomores will receive a boost from an experienced returning goalie in Aubrie Stafford, who made 233 saves last season. They will need to find ways to replace graduated leading scorer Heaven Vanzant, who accounted for 16 of the team’s 20 goals last season.
North Ridgeville Rangers (Division 1)
Head coach: Tim Hoffman (2nd season)
2021 record: 6-8-4, 3-3-1 Southwestern Conference
Postseason: #16 seed in Division 1, Elyria 1 District; lost to #7 Westlake 3-2 in a sectional final
Returning letter winners: 11
Key returner: Bella Antonio (Sr.)
Upcoming schedule: vs. Valley Forge, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
The skinny: The Rangers graduated six senior starters from a year ago, but optimism is high ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Tim Hoffman took over as head coach midway through last year’s schedule and the Rangers responded in a big way, closing their year with a 5-3-3 record that included the program’s first-ever playoff victory. The Rangers aim to continue as a team no one wants to see on its schedule, led by a talented senior midfielder in Bella Antonio who can both set up goals and knock them in on her own.
Westlake Demons (Division 1)
Head coach: Daniel O’Brien (2nd season)
2021 record: 14-4, 3-2 Great Lakes Conference West (3rd place)
Postseason: #7 seed in Division 1, Elyria 1 District; lost to #8 Brunswick 1-0 in a district semifinal
Returning letter winners: 12
Key returners: Sydney Peer (Sr.); Sadie DeAngelo (Sr.); Jessie Meno (Jr.); Ava Kontak (Jr.); Colleen Henton (Jr.); Ella Henton (So.); Avery Shreffler (So.)
Season opener: at St. Joseph Academy, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
The skinny: A year removed from scoring 75 goals in 18 games, the 2022 version of the Demons should continue to find the back of the net in waves, led in the attack end by the trio of Ella Henton, Jessie Meno and Sydney Peer. But don’t overlook the defense. Colleen Urich and Sadie DeAngelo are returning starters, and the defensive unit could receive a boost from Lilly Hura and Gianna Nardo. Last season, the Demons allowed just 18 goals and pitched nine shutouts, proving they were dangerous all over the field. They’ll be a challenger for the GLC West title, along with reigning league champion Bay and Rocky River.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Avon Lake Shoremen (Division 1)
Head coach: Rob Juergens (25th year)
2021 results: 1st place in Southwestern Conference meet
Postseason: 9th place at Division 1 Elyria District meet; did not place at Youngstown Regional; senior Matt Henry qualified for the state meet in Columbus, finishing 71st (16:19.1)
Returning letter winners: 6
Key returners: Jack Ballerini (Sr.); Colin Plunkett (Sr.); Braden Schnabel (Sr.); Kevin Kotyk (Jr.); Owen Sears (Jr.); A.J. Wansack (Jr.)
Season opener: Frank Gibas Invite at Kenston, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: The Shoremen are aiming to defend their SWC championship and claim a top-five finish at their district meet this fall. They have a deep stable of runners, led by seniors Jack Ballerini, Colin Plunkett and Braden Schnabel. Along with six returners from last season, senior Liam Noss, juniors Kevin Cockman and Hayden Hodge, sophomore Chase Tamoney and freshmen Ian Fababe, Nate Grieger and Reed Gunter are runners to watch out for as the season progresses.
Brookside Cardinals (Division 2)
Head coach: Kevin Landis (10th season)
2021 results: 5th at Lorain County League meet
Postseason: 17th at Division 2 Elyria District meet; no regional qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Andon Haffner (Sr.); Marty Joyce (Sr.); Owen Pospisil (Sr.); Gianni Valentine (Sr.); Jacob Kelovsky (Jr.)
Season opener: Keystone Icebreaker, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The skinny: Age and experience will be the Cardinals’ strength as they tackle the upcoming season. Four seniors are back to set the tone.
North Olmsted (Division 1)
Head coach: Michael D’Alessandro (19th season)
2021 results: 8th at Great Lakes Conference meet
Postseason: 21st at Division 1 Elyria District meet; no regional qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Colin Martens (Jr.); Darren Krider (So.)
Season opener: Great Lakes Conference Preview at Buckeye, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: This year’s Eagles team is full of seasoned, veteran runners mixed with some capable freshmen. Colin Martens is a returning junior who was selected to the All-GLC Second Team after setting a personal record at the conference championship meet (16:56). Darren Krider was the team’s freshman standout a year ago and returns with experience under his belt. The All-GLC Honorable Mention set a personal record at the GLC meet of 18:29. A new addition in Mohammed Salti will give the Eagles added depth.
North Ridgeville Rangers (Division 1)
Head coach: Jason Stacy (2nd season)
2021 results: 6th at Southwestern Conference meet
Postseason: 17th at Division 1 Elyria District meet; senior Matthew Bowman qualified for Youngstown Regional meet and finished 94th (18:34.1)
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Travis Good (Sr.); Gustavo Imbacuan (Sr.); Ayden Foote (Jr.); Jackson Gift (Jr.); Samuel Janning (Jr.)
Season opener: Ashland Invite, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: These Rangers are a solid group that will have depth in their lineup, led by a senior in Gustavo Imbacuan who was an All-SWC Second Team selection and had a standout track season in the spring. Junior Ayden Foote was named team captain and impressed his coaching staff with his off-season work ethic.
Westlake Demons (Division 1)
Head coach: Kyle Romansky (11th season)
2021 results: 2nd at Great Lakes Conference meet
Postseason: 7th at Division 1 Elyria District meet; 24th at Youngstown Regional meet; no state qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 11
Key returners: Tyler Schmitz (Sr.); Owen Hall (Sr.); Charlie Stipanovich (Sr.); Joey Del Priore (Sr.); Charlie Hennessey (Jr.); Will Hennessey (Jr.); Hamza Said (Jr.); Brogan Hartup (Jr.); T.J. Rintamaki (Jr.); Jason Badran (Jr.); Liam Walsh (Jr.); Jeremy Snyder (So.); Johnny Jatsyshyn (So.)
Season opener: Great Lakes Conference Preview at Buckeye, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: This season holds a lot of potential for the Demons, who return 13 of their top 15 runners from a year ago. Last season, they finished second in the GLC and qualified for a D1 regional meet as a team for the first time since 1999. They’ll attempt to build on that with a trio of All-GLC selections leading the pack in junior Charlie Hennessey and seniors Tyler Schmitz and Joey Del Priore.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Avon Lake Shoregals (Division 1)
Head coach: Rob Juergens (9th season)
2021 results: 3rd at Southwestern Conference meet
Postseason: 8th at Division 1 Elyria District meet; 14th at Youngstown Regional meet; no state qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 14
Key returners: Danah Al-Muhtaseb (Sr.); Gracie Crnjak (Sr.); Maddie Cooper (Sr.); Coryn Cummings (Sr.); Kylie Drabik (Sr.); Lilly Gruber (Sr.); Kylie Bennington (Jr.); Kylie Bunn (Jr.); Sophia Elios (Jr.); Skylar Haibach (Jr.); Sally Butler (So.); Kiera Byrne (So.); Kate Leininger (So.); Allie Malbasa (So.); Termeh Shahmir (So.)
Season opener: Frank Gibas Invite at Kenston, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: The Shoregals bring back 14 letter winners and will look to challenge arch rival Avon for the top spot in the SWC. Sophomore Kate Leininger and junior Kylie Bennington were the team’s top two placers (39th and 41st, respectively) at the team’s D1 regional meet and narrowly missed qualifying for state. The top 32 individuals advanced to Columbus.
Bay Rockets (Division 2)
Head coach: Scott Snyder (9th season)
2021 results: 3rd place at Great Lakes Conference meet
Postseason: 7th at Division 1 Elyria District meet; 13th at Youngstown Regional meet; no state qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 12
Key returners: Maeve Ransom; Brooklyn Marriott; Abbie Dent; Erin Belveal; Molly Rodgers; Isabella Wyman; Phoebe Sutherland; Evelyn Ray
Season opener: Great Lakes Conference Preview at Buckeye, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: The Rockets’ path through the postseason will look different now that OHSAA realignment has bumped them down to D2. Regardless of where they sit, though, the team is loaded with potential. There are 47 girls on the roster – 21 who are either freshmen or first-time cross country runners. Senior Maeve Ransom was the team’s top placer at their D1 regional meet last year, taking 42nd in 21:13.6. The Rockets will challenge Westlake and defending champion Rocky River in GLC competition.
Brookside Cardinals (Division 2)
Head coach: Kevin Landis (10th season)
2021 results: 2nd at Lorain County League meet
Postseason: 11th at Division 2 Elyria District meet;
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Cameron Haffner (Sr.); Madison Palmer (Sr.); Maddie Fada (So.); Ashleigh Joyce (So.); Emma Palmer (So.)
Season opener: Keystone Icebreaker, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The skinny: The Cardinals have the pieces in place to once again contend for the LCL championship following last season’s runner-up finish. They’ll be led by senior Madison Palmer, a two-time Division 2 state track qualifier who will look to build on her successful high school running career. Emma Palmer and Cameron Haffner will help keep team scores low, and sophomores Maddie Fada and Ashleigh Joyce will provide depth that could help the Cardinals distance themselves from the pack.
Magnificat Blue Streaks (Division 1)
Head coach: Scott Troyan (6th season)
2021 results: 1st place at Hawken Invitational; 1st place at J.B. Firestone Invitational (Black River); 2nd at Battle of Turtle Creek (Genoa)
Postseason: 10th at Division 1 Mansfield Madison District meet; sophomore Mariella Mayer (21:28.8) finished 55th at the Youngstown Regional meet; no state qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 9
Key returners: Caroline Donnelly (Sr.); Emily O’Brien (Sr.); Charlotte Harter (Jr.); Mariella Mayer (Jr.)
Season opener: Frank Gibas Invite at Kenston, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
The skinny: A trip to the D1 state meet is always the chief goal for the Blue Streaks, who return four runners. Junior Mariella Mayer was the team’s lone regional qualifier, and will look to take the next step.
North Olmsted Eagles (Division 1)
Head coach: Becca Shroka (2nd season)
2021 results: 4th at Great Lakes Conference meet
Postseason: 15th at Division 1 Elyria District meet
Returning letter winners: 6
Key returners: Jenna Christner (Jr.); Sierra Simon (Jr.)
Season opener: Great Lakes Conference Preview at Buckeye, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: Head coach Becca Shroka is overseeing the literal growth of an Eagles program that finished fourth in a tough GLC last season. The team is up to 21 runners compared to 14 last fall, and nine of them will compete for varsity spots. All-GLC Second Team selection Jenna Christner was the team’s MVP a year ago, setting school records in the process and coming within seven seconds of qualifying for a D1 regional. Fellow junior Sierra Simon was right behind her.
North Ridgeville Rangers (Division 1)
Head coach: Linda Morales (3rd season)
2021 results: 6th at Southwestern Conference meet
Postseason: 21st at Division 1 Elyria District meet; no regional qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 3
Key returners: Ruby Mitchell (Sr.); Isabella Reed (Sr.); Madelyn Palcic (Jr.)
Season opener: Ashland Invite, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: Twelve of the Rangers’ 17 runners graduated in the spring, leaving behind a roster short on varsity experience. A productive summer has provided coach Linda Morales with a dedicated bunch that has room to grow this fall. Their goal is to climb in the SWC and run as a unit.
Olmsted Falls Bulldogs (Division 1)
Head coach: Rae Alexander (23rd Season)
2021 results: 4th at Southwestern Conference meet
Postseason: 13th at Division 1 Elyria District meet; junior Katie Clute (19:23) finished 2nd and senior Lillie Katsaras (20:26.4) finished 12th at Youngstown Regional meet; Katie Clute (17:39.7) finished 2nd and Lillie Katsaras (18:34.4) finished 16th at state meet in Columbus
Returning letter winners: 3
Key returners: Katie Clute (Sr.); Samantha Goodnough (Jr.); Rachel Delap (Jr.)
Season opener: at Solon, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: Incoming senior Katie Clute is one of the best distance runners in the state, and will be a contender for the individual D1 championship this fall. She’s coming off a monster track season, having claimed a D1 state title in the two-mile run. She’s also an All-American in both indoor and outdoor track competition. She’ll anchor a Bulldog roster that is mostly young but is ready to compete.
Westlake Demons (Division 1)
Head coach: Dennis Sullivan (1st season)
2021 results: 2nd at Great Lakes Conference meet
Postseason: 5th at Division 1 Elyria District; 8th at Youngstown Regional; 15th at state meet in Columbus; Sarah Peer finished 3rd individually at state meet (17:44.4), Ellie Irwin 27th (18:41.8), Sydney Peer 118th (19:59.7), Stephanie Nivellini 133rd (20:12.3), Christina Ware 157th (20:37.2), Maggie Hennessey 161st (20:41.5) and Avery Douglas 162nd (20:41.6)
Returning letter winners: 20
Key returners: Sydney Peer (Sr.); Sarah Colman (Sr.); Sarah Peer (Jr.); Ellie Irwin (Jr.); Christina Ware (Jr.); Maggie Hennessey (So.)
Season opener: Great Lakes Conference Preview at Buckeye, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
The skinny: One of the best D1 teams in the state has all the tools to stay that way this fall. A longtime coach and teacher at Lee Burneson Middle School, Dennis Sullivan has stepped into the high school head coaching role to guide many of the girls he convinced to try running years prior. Junior Sarah Peer is the returning GLC MVP and the school’s first-ever state meet medalist following last year’s third-place finish in Columbus. Sarah was joined by older sister Sydney and junior Ellie Irwin as All-GLC first-teamers, as well as All-Region and All-Ohio. Sarah Colman and Avery Douglas are both returning All-GLC Honorable Mentions who will add to the team’s considerable depth.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon Eagles (Division 1)
Head coach: Julie Bendzuck (10th season)
2021 record: 12-12, 8-6 Southwestern Conference (3rd place)
Postseason: #13 seed in Division 1, Northeast 5 District; lost to #14 Avon Lake 3-0 (19-25, 18-25, 22-25) in a district semifinal
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Avery Abfall (Sr.); Grace Busold (Jr.)
Season opener: vs. Sylvania Northview, Aug. 20 at 12:30 p.m.
The skinny: The Eagles’ run of five-straight SWC championships came to an end last fall. High school sports success tends to be cyclical, so the team’s run of dominance can’t be overstated, but the rest of the SWC caught up in ‘21, making for a schedule loaded with tough matches. Expect that to continue this year, though the Eagles are used to tough tests and will maintain a dynamic offense under head coach Julie Bendzuck. Senior middle hitter Avery Abfall and junior outside hitter Grace Busold are both back, and combined for 332 of the team’s 786 kills last season. Junior Kamryn Danielson leads all returning players in digs (172) and assists (250) from last season.
Avon Lake Shoregals (Division 1)
Head coach: Shana Miocinovic (2nd season)
2021 record: 13-12, 7-7 Southwestern Conference (4th place)
Postseason: #14 seed in Division 1, Northeast 5 District; lost to #1 St. Joseph Academy 3-0 (19-25, 16-25, 26-28) in a district final
Returning letter winners: 6
Key returners: Aubrey Kirk (Jr.); Stephanie Smith (Jr.); Dani McArthur (So.); Rachel Meyer (So.); Izzy Loeffler (So.); Lily Rice (So.)
Season opener: vs. Brunswick, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
The skinny: The Shoregals remain on the younger side, but gained valuable experience last year on a run to a D1 district final appearance and have designs on climbing in the loaded SWC. Juniors Aubrey Kirk (267) and Stephanie Smith (222) led the team in kills last year and are back at their outside hitter positions. Sophomore Izzy Loeffler was one of the team’s best blockers a year ago with 69, while fellow sophomore setter Rachel Meyer was the team leader in assists with 820. Sophomore middle blocker Sydney Haibach and freshman libero Charlotte Preto are varsity newcomers to look out for.
Bay Rockets (Division 2)
Head coach: Katie Seal (11th season)
2021 record: 17-6, 8-2 Great Lakes Conference West (2nd place)
Postseason: #6 seed in Division 2, Northeast 4 District; lost to #13 Richfield Revere 3-2 (21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 7-15) in a sectional final
Returning letter winners: 11
Key returners: Lauren Maxwell (Sr.); Kristina Laraway (Sr.); Sophie Thomas (Jr.); Addy Beggs (Jr.); Laura Fuehrer (Jr.)
Season opener: at Keystone, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
The skinny: Expectations are high for a Rockets team that finished second in the GLC West Division to an undefeated Westlake, and third in the conference overall. With 11 returners from last season’s 17-win campaign, the Rockets are an experienced bunch with the ability to score points from just about any angle. There are also milestones in play. Senior outside hitter Lauren Maxwell is on pace to record her 500th career kill this season. Junior middle blocker Laura Fuehrer has an opportunity to break the program’s blocks record. Setter Kristina Laraway (216 assists) and junior Addy Beggs (306 digs, 43 aces) are also back to provide balance to what will be a tough team to play against.
Fairview Warriors (Division 2)
Head coach: Maggi Szczepaniak (2nd season)
2021 record: 5-18, 0-10 Great Lakes Conference West (6th place)
Postseason: #34 seed in Division 2, Northeast 3 District; lost to #2 Holy Name 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-11) in a sectional final
Returning letter winners: 13
Key returners: Hannah Akel (Sr.); Emma Kuyper (Sr.); Kelli Widman (Sr.); Megan Ramunno (Sr.); Kennedy Crandall (So.)
Season opener: vs. Columbia, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The skinny: The time is now for the Warriors, who are ready to make a leap in the GLC West standings. What they may lack in overall size they’ll make up for in quickness and cohesion, as a majority of the team’s 13 returning letter winners have played together since the seventh grade. Look out for senior outside hitter Hannah Akel, the team’s MVP last season with 205 kills, as well as sister setters in senior Emma Kuyper (421 assists, 32 aces in ‘21) and incoming freshman Molly Kuyper.
Lakewood Rangers (Division 1)
Head coach: Terry Spilker (2nd season)
2021 record: 14-9, 8-2 Great Lakes Conference East (4th place)
Postseason: #20 seed in the Division 1, Northeast 4 District; lost to #11 Medina 3-0 (15-25, 2-25, 21-25) in a sectional final
Returning letter winners: 6
Key returners: Sophie Boyer (Sr.); Calyn Smith (Sr.); Elliott Snyder (Sr.); Jaquie Hudak (Sr.); Helen Hylton (Sr.); Delaney Garcia (Jr.)
Season opener: at North Olmsted, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
The skinny: The Rangers were a tough out for their GLC competition a year ago, and look to be the same in head coach Terry Spilker’s second season. Defense and mental toughness will be the calling card for a team that won more matches last season (14) than in the previous four combined (12). Sophie Boyer is a returning senior setter who ranked fourth in the GLC in assists (499), while senior libero Helen Hylton was a First Team All-GLC selection who led the league in digs (355).
North Olmsted Eagles (Division 1)
Head coach: Jennifer Kuharik (1st season)
2021 record: 12-10, 3-7 Great Lakes Conference West (5th place)
Postseason: #19 in Division 1, Northeast 4 District; lost to #25 Normandy 3-2 (25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 27-29, 8-15) in a sectional semifinal
Returning letter winners: 2
Key returners: Ally Tessmer (Sr., OH); Megan McClain (Jr., MH)
Season opener: vs. Lakewood, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
The skinny: The Eagles will be young this season with just two returning varsity players, but head coach Jennifer Kuharik believes the roster’s energy, effort and support for one another will help it navigate the schedule. There are six seniors on this year’s team: Ally Tessmer (team-high 76 kills), Kayleigh Palka, Julia Smith, Avery Peterson, Ryland Gladfelter and Gaya Bosch. Junior Megan McClain led the team with 8 blocks.
Olmsted Falls Bulldogs (Division 1)
Head coach: Brigid Radigan (8th season)
2021 record: 21-3, 12-2 Southwestern Conference (2nd place)
Postseason: #3 seed in the Division 1, Northeast 6 District; lost to #6 Amherst 3-0 (19-25, 23-25, 13-25) in a district semifinal
Returning letter winners: 7
Key returners: Kylee Urban (Sr.); Addie Odon (Sr.); Gabby Pellerite (Sr.); Alex Palmer (Sr.); Claire Harries (Sr.); Carly Crozier (Sr.)
Season opener: vs. Shaker Heights, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
The skinny: The Bulldogs lost a total of 11 sets all last season, and all three of their match losses were to SWC rivals. Amherst ended their season on the way to a D1 state final four berth, but the Bulldogs aren’t done challenging. The team’s seven seniors have been playing together since the fourth grade and will step to the fore as they attempt to win the conference and push toward a second D1 regional appearance in three years. Senior Kylee Urban is a menace as an outside hitter and setter, a four-year starter committed to Ashland University. The team captain was Second Team All-Ohio, First Team All-SWC and has a chance to record the rare statistical feat of 1,000 career assists, kills and digs this season.
Rocky River Pirates (Division 1)
Head coach: Brittany Morris (2nd season)
2021 record: 14-11, 6-4 Great Lakes Conference West (3rd place)
Postseason: #18 seed in Division 2, Northeast 5 District; lost to #9 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 8-25) in a district semifinal
Returning letter winners: 7
Key returners: Madie Shoaf (Sr.); Sammy Young (Jr.); Maggie Pfahl (Jr.); Ella Brokaw (So.)
Season opener: vs. Lakewood, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
The skinny: Divisional realignment enacted by the OHSAA has pushed the Pirates from D2 up to D1, which will provide different playoff matchups than in years past. The Pirates still expect to rank among the best in the GLC despite being relatively young, especially in the middle of the court, but have size up front and skill on the back row that will make them formidable. Junior outside hitter Sammy Young will anchor the front row, looking to build on her 358 kills, 201 digs and 34 blocks from a year ago. Junior libero Maggie Pfahl was the team’s digs leader with 285, senior Madie Shoaf was voted the team’s Most Improved Player, and sophomore Ella Brokaw rose from junior varsity to a varsity starter in one season, tallying 35 blocks in just 39 sets played.
Westlake Demons (Division 1)
Head coach: Meghan Spriggs (11th season)
2021 record: 23-1, 10-0 Great Lakes Conference West (GLC champion)
Postseason: #4 seed in Division 1, Northeast 6 District; lost to #6 Amherst 3-1 (18-25, 18-25, 25-14, 16-25) in a district final
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Allie Chang (Sr.); Anika Norris (Sr.); Alyssa Carman (Sr.)
Season opener: at Midview, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
The skinny: The Demons authored the best volleyball season in school history in ‘21, completing an undefeated regular season and winning the GLC championship match in their first year as a member. It was the school’s first-ever league title in volleyball. They won their first 10 matches in a row without dropping a set, and only lost 10 all season – six coming after Oct. 1. That senior-laden roster has given way to a slightly younger one this fall, but there’s still plenty for Meghan Spriggs and her coaching staff to work with. Senior Allie Chang was among the team’s leaders in kills (117) and junior Jenna Hyland was second in digs (203).
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairview Warriors (Division 2)
Head coach: Mike Herman (2nd season)
2021 record: 8-9, 6-4 Great Lakes Conference (5th place GLC)
Postseason: No district qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Emma McMonagle (Sr.); Annie Burgett (Jr.)
Upcoming schedule: at Valley Forge, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.; at Amherst, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.; at North Olmsted, Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
The skinny: Two upperclasswomen are setting a high standard for the Warriors roster with their work ethic. Emma McMonagle will play first singles after posting a 9-7 record in ‘21. Junior Annie Burgett will slot into second singles after going 9-9 a year ago.
Magnificat Blue Streaks (Division 1)
Head coach: Chris Johnson (15th season)
2021 record: 17-2
Postseason: Division 1 district team champion; Division 1 state runner-up
Returning letter winners: 3
Key returners: Caroline Moritz (Sr.); Maddie Nock (Sr.); Anna Mancino (So.)
Upcoming schedule: vs. Massillon Jackson, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.; at Pepper Pike Orange, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.; at Canfield Doubles Tournament, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.
The skinny: The Blue Streaks have set a high tennis standard in Northeast Ohio and have won six straight D1 district titles. They’ll field a dangerous lineup once again this fall, led in singles by returning sophomore Anna Mancino (18-5, district qualifier), All-Ohio senior Caroline Moritz (34-4 and a state runner-up in doubles) and a talented incoming freshman in Anna Bennett. Head coach Chris Johnson hopes to rebuild the doubles pairings to eventually be on par with the standout state placers of a year ago. The team’s goal remains to qualify as many players for the D1 state tournament in Mason as possible, while earning a final four spot in the annual Ohio Tennis Coaches Association (OTCA) tournament.
Olmsted Falls Bulldogs (Division 1)
Head coach: Laura Graham (25th season)
2021 record: 9-4, 4-3 Southwestern Conference (4th place)
Postseason: No Division 1 district qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 3
Key returners: Morgan Truscott; Sophia Faust; Nicole Gaal
Upcoming schedule: N/A
The skinny: First singles ace Morgan Truscott is back for the Bulldogs, who would like to make a move upward in the SWC hierarchy after last season’s fourth-place finish. Sophia Faust and Nicole Gaal are both returning players who were part of doubles pairs last season and will play important roles for head coach Laura Graham.
Rocky River Pirates (Division 1)
Head coach: Eric Hillstrom (2nd season)
2021 record: 6-11, 6-3 Great Lakes Conference (3rd GLC, 2nd GLC tournament)
Postseason: Samantha Robertson advanced to the Division 1 state tournament in Mason
Returning letter winners: 4
Key returners: Samantha Robertson (Sr.)
Upcoming schedule: N/A
The skinny: Rocky River is home to the top player in the GLC in senior Samantha Robertson – a three-time state qualifier. Last season, the Pirates’ first single was the team and conference Most Valuable Player, and was undefeated against GLC opponents. Overall, the Pirates are expected to improve upon their six-win ‘21 campaign and again challenge for the conference title. Westlake, a newcomer, won the league tournament last fall, halting the Pirates six-year championship streak.
Westlake Demons (Division 1)
Head coach: Doug Cook (4th season)
2021 record: 15-7, 10-0 Great Lakes Conference West (GLC champion)
Postseason: No Division 1 district qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 8
Key returners: Madison Shami (Sr.); Stella Davisson (Sr.); Kenzie Stokes (Jr.); Nadia Milovich (So.)
Upcoming schedule: N/A
The skinny: A strong contingent of seniors and juniors will pace the Demons as they look to win a second straight GLC title since moving to the conference last year. The ‘21 team didn’t lose a single West Division match on its way to the league’s tournament title, and has a number of experienced returners. Madison Shami and Nadia Milovich will occupy first and second singles, respectively, while Stella Davisson and Kenzie Stokes will play first doubles. Michelle Ho, Brooke Evans, Hannah Hartman, Stephanie Chang and Paige Hradek will all factor into head coach Doug Cook’s lineup.
BOYS GOLF
North Ridgeville Rangers (Division 1)
Head coach: Mike Belpulsi (17th season)
2021 record: 5-4, 3-4 Southwestern Conference (6th place in SWC)
Postseason: 11th at Division 1 Grey Hawk sectional
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Sam Forristal (Sr.), Jake Boynar (Sr.), Robert Jelinek (Sr.), Joey Mealey (Sr.), Mike Ochall (Sr.), Kyle Urban (So.), Nicky Mealey (So.)
Upcoming schedule: at Avon (Bob-O-Link), Aug. 23 at 4 p.m.; at Bay (Sweetbriar), Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.
The skinny: The Rangers have a deep roster of competitive golfers who hope to nudge their way into the SWC’s upper echelon. Jake Boynar, Sam Forristal and Mike Ochall all factored into the team’s scoring at last season’s Grey Hawk sectional tournament and will provide experience.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon Lake Shoregals (Division 1)
Head coach: Krystine Frisch (8th season)
2021 record: 12-1 (2nd in Southwestern Conference)
Postseason: 5th in Division 1 Springvale Country Club sectional; seniors Ashley Hubert and Sarah Skaggs advanced to district tournament at Brookledge
Returning letter winners: 3
Key returners: Sarah Quayle; Jenna Kennedy; Paige Machovina
Upcoming schedule: N/A
The skinny: The Shoregals graduated the bulk of their 2021 lineup, but will return three players who saw varsity rounds, led by senior Jenna Kennedy, who’s 97 helped the team to a fifth place finish at the D1 sectional tournament at Springvale Country Club in North Olmsted. Despite the turnover, the Shoregals expect to contend for the SWC title once again.
Fairview Warriors (Division 2)
Head coach: Jesse Gross (1st season)
2021 record: N/A
Postseason: N/A
Returning letter winners: 1
Key returners: Hailey Moltz (Sr.)
Upcoming schedule: at Mentor (Blackbrook), Aug. 17 at 12 p.m.; at Bay (Little Met), Aug. 22 at 4 p.m.
The skinny: The Warriors are starting from scratch. Thanks to the efforts of Moltz – who lettered for the boys team last fall – and the school’s athletic department, the Warriors will field a girls golf team for the first time since 2009.
Olmsted Falls Bulldogs (Division 1)
Head coach: Alan Evangelista (1st season)
2021 record: 3-7 (5th place Southwestern Conference)
Postseason: 15th at Division 1 Springvale Country Club Sectional; no district qualifiers
Returning letter winners: 6
Key returners: Sydney Ott (Sr.); Ava Harb (Sr.); Ella Atkins (Jr.)
Upcoming schedule: Magnificat Blue Streak Invitational, Aug. 22 at 12 p.m.; vs. Avon at Mallard Creek, Aug. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
The skinny: The Bulldogs, winners of the SWC championship in 2020, are in a reloading phase this season following the graduation of the bulk of their ‘21 lineup. Sydney Ott, a senior entering her fourth year as a varsity starter, will pace the team throughout the fall. Another senior, Ava Harb, carded the team’s lowest round (110) at last year’s D1 sectional tournament at Springvale Country Club in North Olmsted. Incoming junior Ella Atkins was right behind her in that tournament with a 112.
