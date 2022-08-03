Throughout August, West Life will dive into the upcoming fall high school sports season around the coverage area:
Football
Fairview Warriors (Division 5, Region 17)
Head coach: Sean Ranc (3rd season)
2021 record: 2-7, 0-5 Great Lakes Conference East(6th place)
Postseason: Did not qualify in Division V, Region 18
Returning starters: 7
Key returners: Nate Glanc (Sr., QB and LB, Third Team All-Ohio at LB); Jason Courtney (Sr., All-District Honorable Mention at LB); David Kramer (Sr., OT and DT, three-year starter); David Medina (Sr., FS and WR); Cole Karliak (Sr., LB and WR); Aden Stevens (Jr., SS); Danny Larkin (So., NT, OG)
Season opener: vs. Lutheran West, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
The skinny: The Warriors would like to add to their GLC win total from a year ago and will look to challenge their neighbors in the loaded West Division. Both of the Warriors’ wins in ‘21 came against Normandy of the East Division.
Lakewood Rangers (Division 2, Region 6)
Head coach: Tom Thome (5th season)
2021 record: 5-6, 1-4 Great Lakes Conference East (5th place)
Postseason: 14-seed in Division II, Region 6 (lost at No. 3 Barberton, 38-7, 1st round)
Returning letter winners: 29
Key returners: Nick Patsouras (Sr., WR, DB); Josh Bohurjak (Sr., RB, LB); Eddie Gillick (Sr., WR, DB); Mason Ivinskas (Sr., WR, DB); Peyton Buildt (Sr., TE, LB, DE); Kevin Coffman (Sr., TE, DE); Mui Salti (Sr., OL, LB); Garrett Schweter (Sr., OL, DL); Gabe Constantine (Sr., OL, DL); Alex Symons (Jr., QB, WR, DB); David Burns (Jr., K, WR); Anthony Severino (Jr., QB, LB); Don Mikuluk (Jr., RB, DB); Chancellor Moses (Jr., RB, LB); Ed Horton (Jr., OL, LB); Louis Williams (Jr., OL, DL); Aidan Maxwell (Jr., H, OL, DL)
Season opener: at John Marshall, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
The skinny: Not counting the shortened 2020 season when all participating teams were given playoff spots, the Rangers made their first postseason appearance since 2003 and posted their best overall record since 2012, when they were 4-6 in Division I, Region 1. They’ll be strongest defensively, with eight returning starters. This has been a program trending upward since Tom Thome took over the head coaching role.
North Ridgeville Rangers (Division 2, Region 6)
Head coach: Bryan Morgan (2nd season)
2021 record: 3-7, 1-6 Southwestern Conference (7th place)
Postseason: Did not qualify in Division II, Region 6
Returning letter winners: 22
Key returners: Connor Costin (Sr., WR, FS, ATH); Evan Monter (Sr., DB); Shane Osborne (Jr., DL); Charlie Steinmetz (Jr., TE, WR) ;J.D. Radway (So., OL)
Season opener: at North Olmsted, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
The skinny: The Rangers used the 2021 season to build a strong foundation under a new head coach in Bryan Morgan, and now will look to climb in the SWC. Thirteen starters are back for a team that may be able to field 22 separate ones for the first time in many years. The team will skew young again and could start as many as six sophomores and a freshman, but many of the underclassmen on the roster have some varsity experience. Senior Connor Costin and junior Charlie Steinmetz have breakout potential on the offensive side of the ball.
Boys golf
Bay Rockets (Division 1)
Head coach: Rick Manderine (13th season)
2021 record: 32-21 in tournament play, 31-6 in Great Lakes Conference match play (3rd place in GLC tournament)
Postseason: 10th at Division I Grey Hawk sectional
Returning letter winners: 4
Key returners: Andrew Chesterfield (Sr.); Will Clements (Sr.); Zack Rose (Sr.); Josh Hammond (Jr.)
Season opener: GLC Preview, Friday at Rawiga Golf Club in Seville, 8:30 a.m.
The skinny: The Rockets are returning their top four golfers from last season, who were all named to the All-GLC Second Team. Seniors Nathan Hart, Joey Wagner and Nathan Earl, as well as sophomores Ian Williams and Jack Chalmers, are all returners who will factor into the varsity mix. Seniors Cole Tiza and David McFarland are newcomers. The Rockets hope to maintain a competitive environment, score top-five finishes at various tournaments and compete for the GLC championship.
North Olmsted Eagles (Division 1)
Head coach: Tim Murphy (12th season)
2021 record: 8-6 in Great Lakes Conference match play (5th place in GLC)
Postseason: 14th at Division I Grey Hawk sectional
Returning letter winners: 5
Key returners: Brandon Cerny (Sr.); Derrick Faulisi (Sr.); Fletcher Hughes (Sr.); Dylan Giraldo (Jr.); Jacob Schnied (So.)
Season opener: GLC Preview, Friday at Rawiga Golf Club in Seville, 8:30 a.m.
The skinny: Brandon Cerny and Jacob Schnied are All-GLC Honorable Mentions who will help lead a deep Eagles roster. The team hopes to finish in the top three in the GLC.
Olmsted Falls Bulldogs (Division 1)
Head coach: Damon DeMarco (2nd season)
2021 record: 6-1 in Southwestern Conference match play (2nd place in SWC)
Postseason: 5th at Division I Grey Hawk sectional; Ben Scheeff qualified for Division I Pine Hills district
Returning letter winners: 3
Key returners: Ben Scheeff (Sr.); Dylan Sowers (Jr.)
Season opener: Comet Invitational, Aug. 8 at Oberlin Golf Club, 8 a.m.
The skinny: Ben Scheeff and Dylan Sowers are both All-SWC Second Team selections who will lead the young Bulldogs on the course as a top-end one-two punch.
Rocky River Pirates (Division 1)
Head coach: David Hendrickson (7th season)
2021 record: 12-2 overall, 10-1 Great Lakes Conference (2nd place in GLC)
Postseason: 6th at Division I Grey Hawk sectional; Luke Dietrich and Nick Tianello qualified for Division I Pine Hills district
Returning letter winners: 4
Key returners: Owen Toole (Sr.); Wes Bennett (Sr.); Luke Dietrich (Jr.); Nick Tianello (Jr.)
Season opener: GLC Preview, Friday at Rawiga Golf Club in Seville, 8:30 a.m.
The skinny: Luke Dietrich and Nick Tianello are returning district qualifiers who will join Wes Bennett and Owen Toole in creating a deep and experienced Pirates lineup that aims to reclaim the GLC title it last won in 2020. That was also the last time the Pirates qualified for a Division I district tournament as a team.
Westlake Demons (Division 1)
Head coach: Jon Cuomo (3rd season)
2021 record: 11-0 Great Lakes Conference (GLC champion)
Postseason: 2nd at Division I Grey Hawk sectional; 16th at Division I Pine Hills district
Returning letter winners: 4
Key returners: Chris Brown (Sr.); Sion Park (Jr.); Michael Ambrosino (Jr.); Michael Labenz (Jr.)
Season opener: GLC Preview, Friday at Rawiga Golf Club in Seville, 8:30 a.m.
The skinny: The Demons’ first season as a member of the GLC was a smashing success. Much of the lineup that advanced as a group to a Division I district tournament is back for another run this fall.
Rowing
Magnificat Blue Streaks
Head coach: Steve McCarthy (2nd season)
2021 results: 21st out of 54 in Midwest Region, with three boats in the top 10 at the Midwest Scholastic Rowing Association Championships
Returning letter winners: 23
Key returners: Eliza Farrall (Sr.); Lindsay Farrall (Sr.); Lauren Overberger (Sr.); Mary Lutz (Sr.); Olivia Richter (Sr.); Anabel Sfiligoj (Sr.)
Season opener: Head of the Cuyahoga Regatta at The Foundry High Performance Training Center in Cleveland, Sept. 17,start time TBA
The skinny: A strong and dedicated group of seniors and juniors will set the tone for a large group of underclasswomen as the Blue Streaks try to cement themselves as one of the best teams in their region. The team learned cohesion during a successful spring season, which it hopes to carry over to the four events on the fall calendar.
