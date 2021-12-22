As important as it is for a team to put together an entire four-quarter effort, one quarter can also prove equally as important in a given game.
That was the case on Dec. 14 when the Westlake Demons boys basketball team hosted the Avon Eagles.
The Demons outscored the Eagles 24-7 in the first quarter and, despite a renewed vigor from the Eagles the remaining three quarters – beating Westlake in the second quarter and staying within five points in the third and fourth – that initial deficit proved too great for Avon to overcome.
Westlake’s 79-54 win moved it to 3-1 on the season while Avon fell to 0-2.
“It was a great start,” Westlake coach Eric Huber said. “We (said) that we didn’t feel like we’ve been, even in the games we’ve won, playing with the energy level we wanted to. That was a big thing we stressed tonight. Then we talked about wanting to sub guys in and out a little bit quicker to keep the energy level up and guys seemed to do a good job with that. Anytime you can play from in front is nice”
That fast start was courtesy of guards Will Ostrowski, Steven Hotz and Ray Ellington. The trio combined for 18 of Westlake’s 24 first-quarter points. Ellington and Ostrowski also finished as the leading scorers for the Demons with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Also scoring in double figures for Westlake was Julian Coleman with 10.
“We talked this week about how a lot of guys want opportunities and we’re going to run guys in and out,” Huber said. “Guys stepped up and did that tonight. Basheer (Alramahi) played a great game off the bench which was nice to see, we had some other guys who came in and brought some good energy.
“For us, Ray and Will are probably going to be our leading scorers in most games and, after that, you’re going to see a lot of variance,” Huber said. “Hopefully on any given night, we get two or three other guys that can contribute. That usually gives us a chance.”
In what was only Avon’s second game of the season due to a delayed start to the season with basketball players also playing for the Eagles’ football team in the playoffs, coach Mike Fitch said Westlake’s defense, which pressed Avon for much of the game, was a big factor in that early deficit growing.
“It ain’t no secret that we couldn’t handle the (defensive) pressure tonight,” Fitch said. “Credit to them. They had a game plan and stuck with it the whole time and we couldn’t handle it. We won the second quarter and we went into the locker room confident. They won the third quarter. They came out and punched us in our face.”
Avon also spread the wealth scoring-wise with Max Emerine leading the way with 14 points, followed by Jacob Siegert with 12 and Luke Schafer with 11.
“Max, Jake Siegert, (Matt) Fischer, they’re good,” Fitch said. “We’ve got a young point guard that is figuring some stuff out and missed some open looks and he’s going to figure it out, but our leaders stepped up. They aren’t going to back down.”
As this team continues to get more on-court experience working and playing together, Fitch is confident and excited about what this group is capable of.
“We’re young, not to mention inexperienced together, so we have to learn from this,” Fitch said. “Our goal, sad to say, is that January and February is where we’re hitting our stride. It’s hard in December with our schedule and (Westlake) is good. We’ve got to go with our lumps. We’ve got two really good captains that are going to step up.”
Next for the Eagles is a trip to the Gussler Invitational in Worthington, Ohio, on Dec. 27 and 28, before returning to conference play on Jan. 4 against Berea-Midpark.
For the Demons, they are off until Tuesday when they take on Firelands. Huber is hopeful that if his squad can continue getting everyone involved and putting up strong efforts like against Avon, this season will be a very fruitful one for Westlake.
“It’s big because we were disappointed after (a Dec. 10 loss to Fairview Park),” Huber said. “You want to show that you can bounce back and that you learned from it. Very few teams are going to go without losing a game. You’ve got to use that as a learning tool and bounce back and get better.”
