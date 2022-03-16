Three was a magic number for the Avon Lake wrestling program.
Michael Valerino (120 pounds), Nathan Perry (126) and Clay Broadhurst (215) represented the Shoremen in the Division I state tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, marking the first time since 2000 that more than one wrestler qualified. Back then, the Shoremen competed in Division II.
After first-round losses, all three Shoremen moved to their respective consolation brackets, where their seasons came to an end. Valerino won his first consolation match to advance to another on March 12, but fell to St. Edward’s Kade Brown, 3-1.
In the last decade, the school has only sent two wrestlers to Columbus for the annual tourney, making this year’s edition, which ran from March 11-13, an even more special occasion. The school’s last individual wrestling state title came in 1996.
“It’s an important step,” Shoremen coach Scott Sedlick said. “Even if they were seniors, it would be an important step. But their being juniors and sophomores makes it an even better situation for us. I told our kids that no one can believe they can do anything until it gets done by someone they know.”
This year’s state tournament returned to the big arena on the Ohio State University campus following two years of COVID-19 upheaval. The event was canceled in 2020 and moved to various Columbus-area high school gyms last year.
No matter where the three placed, the Shoremen authored their best season in years, posting a 6-1 record in Southwestern Conference dual meets before finishing second to state power Elyria in the conference tournament in February. They were runners-up at their Midview sectional, qualifying nine to the Perrysburg district.
“It was definitely a big goal of mine to get there,” Perry said of the state trip. “It felt really good to get to that goal and complete it.”
Among those district qualifiers, seven are underclassmen. Valerino and Perry advanced to the state meet as juniors, while Broadhurst is a sophomore.
According to Broadhurst, the roster’s depth really helped in the practice room, hastening its own development.
“This season’s been really nice,” Broadhurst said. “There’s a variety of kids to wrestle all the time, every practice. And we’re all willing to push each other super hard.”
Eagles’ reign continues
With two state champions, two runners-up and seven others reaching the podium with top-8 finishes, St. Edward’s staggering run of Division I team championships continued in Columbus.
The Eagles scored 176 points to edge a hard-charging Perrysburg (165.5) and claim their 35th team title. By comparison, only St. Paris Graham in Division II has won more than 10.
During the final round on March 13, Avon resident Evan Bennett won a state title at 165 pounds, and Luke Geog followed with a victory at 175. Adam Butler (106) and Jarrel Miller (157) both finished second.
Seniors reach promised land
The Division I state tourney was full of local wrestlers competing in Columbus for the first time.
Representing Avon, seniors Ty Daugherty (132 pounds) and Joe Roesch (190) soaked up the Schottenstein Center atmosphere that could only be described as organized chaos.
Daugherty bowed out after dropping his first round and first consolation matches on March 11, while Roesch finished his tournament 1-2 after the second consolation round.
For Daugherty, the state trip capped a memorable senior season in which he surpassed 100-career varsity wins, and won championships in the Southwestern Conference and Perrysburg district tourney. A year-round competitor, he’ll continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level next season for Roanoke College.
“It’s so exciting to see all of the hard work pay off,” Daugherty said. “It’s one last high school adventure with one of my teammates who I’ve been with since we wrestled in the Little Eagles program. It was a bit of a relief to finally get the monkey off my back and make it to state.”
A three-sport athlete who also plays football and baseball for the Eagles, Roesch won an SWC title at 190 pounds and was 34-11 when state matches began.
“It’s nice heading down there, soaking it all up with my team and my coaches, making some memories before it’s all over and giving it my best shot,” Roesch said.
Additional state first-timers included North Olmsted’s Mahdi Shoman (138) and Gavin Beasley (190) and Westlake’s Aiden Ashburn (157) and Cole Yuhas (165).
Beasley, Ashburn and Yuhas went 0-2 on March 11 to close out their seasons, and Shoman advanced to the second consolation round before bowing out.
Luck of the draw
Westlake senior 165-pounder Cole Yuhas exited the Division I district tourney at Perrysburg High School on March 5 as the fifth-place finisher at his weight.
The top four athletes in each weight class were guaranteed slots at the state meet, while those in fifth became alternates, forced to wait patiently for an opportunity that normally doesn’t come.
Yuhas, the Great Lakes Conference champion, caught a big break on March 9 when he was added to the state field. Dez Gartrell of Dublin Coffman was injured and withdrew, and the next athlete in line was unable to make weight. Yuhas was then selected out of a blind draw for his first state appearance, one year after finishing sixth at district and narrowly missing becoming an alternate.
“All year he works at it, doing strength training and improving himself,” Demons coach Mike Carpenter said. “In the room, he drills and wrestles with Aiden (Ashburn). They really push each other. They’re a great example and great teammates for other guys because they work so hard.”
Yuhas garnered a state ranking during the regular season, and entered the biggest tournament of the year with a 38-3 record.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
