When the Avon boys basketball team begins practice next season, the new coach will not be someone the players will have to get to know and learn a new system.
Last week, Michael Fitch was hired to coach the varsity after coaching the Avon junior varsity for the past nine years. Fitch, a 2004 graduate of Avon, also has taught math at the school for the past 11 years.
“We are excited to have Mike lead Avon basketball into a new era,” said Erich Frombach, Avon Athletic Director. “Our coaching staff has built a strong foundation and we look forward to the new opportunities for our student athletes moving forward. Mike is a great teacher and coach who is passionate about the game of basketball and has the students’ best interest at heart. He
bleeds purple and gold.”
Fitch replaces Kevin Sapara, who left to take the same job at his alma mater, Strongsville High School. Last year, the Eagles finished 9-14 including 7-11 in the Southwestern Conference.
“I am proud to be named the head basketball coach at Avon High School,” said Fitch. “The support I have had from my family, fellow coaches, the Avon administration, and fellow teachers have made this all possible.”
Fitch lettered four years in basketball at Avon before going to Defiance College. He has a master's degree in education administration from Ashland University.
“I have been proud to be part of Avon Basketball and the Avon community for 34 years,” said Fitch. “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to grow the basketball program and be a positive force on a group of young men and their families.
“My hope for this program is that it will encompass my strong belief that there is more to sports than just what happens on the court … as it is in the classroom. There are countless lessons to be learned through a child's development through their basketball career. It's the belief in 'forming relationships, working together through hard work, and being held accountable in order to achieve our goals.”
