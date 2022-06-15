The final race of Jamie Dailey’s track and field career at John Carroll University unfolded like a movie.
With a big final kick in the men’s 5,000-meter during the NCAA Division III National Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva on May 28, Dailey shot from the middle of the pack to the lead position with about 100 meters left, crossing the finish line in 14:28.
It was the first national title of Dailey’s college career in track or cross country, and pushed the Blue Streaks into second place in the team standings with 43 points – the highest finish in program history. As he exited the track, fans in attendance chanted his name.
Along with Dailey, Princeton’s Matt Cover, who wrestles, are former Bay High School students who have excelled in college and national team competition this past year.
For Dailey, a 2017 Bay graduate and fifth-year JCU senior, it was a perfect sendoff. Two days prior, he’d finished second in the 10k race.
“I just needed to be patient in that opportunity in the 5k and execute at the right time,” Dailey said. “It was a pretty cool moment. My last race in a John Carroll uniform and a national championship – that’s something I couldn’t have asked for and I exceeded the odds. That was pretty cool to do in front of our fans and teammates that supported us.”
Dailey, a sports studies major, made sure to leave his mark on the Blue Streaks track and cross country programs during his time in University Heights. He is a three-time All-American in distance events contested during the indoor and outdoor seasons, and was named All-Ohio Athletic Conference and U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes All-Region in the 3k.
He played an important role in the growth of a program that has become one of the best in NCAA Division III under coach Kyle Basista.
“I’m most proud of the people who have come in, bought in and achieved what they wanted to achieve,” Dailey said. “I think what Kyle does a great job of is bringing in guys who are competitive and want to compete for something that’s bigger than themselves.”
Dailey provided the exclamation point for the Blue Streaks, but top-five finishes by his teammates in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, the 4x100 relay and the 200 on the meet’s final day helped elevate them to second behind eventual meet winner Wisconsin-Eau Claire (73).
“When you have a national championship in your backyard, it’s a pretty unique opportunity to execute at your best,” Dailey said. “That’s what we tried doing. We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Dailey’s college career isn’t over. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall as a graduate student and will pursue a Master’s degree in sports administration. He’ll also continue running distance events for the Bearcats.
On June 4, Cover booked himself a trip to Pontevedra, Spain, for the Greco-Roman World Championships that will take place in October.
The 2019 Bay grad competed in the U23 World Team Trials at SPIRE, an international, high school and post-graduate performance training and education academy, and defeated Mount Orab native Gary Powell in a best-of-three match format to win the heavyweight national title.
Using a strategy developed with help from a coach and his younger brother and fellow Rockets standout, Mason, Matt was able to score back-to-back wins over Powell in the final. As a result, he’ll get to see Europe for the first time.
“I’m really excited, but I’m still wrapping my head around it a little,” he said. “I was pretty fired up, especially going into the final match, knowing all I had to do was win to make the team. I’d been close a couple times to winning one of those titles, and when I finally did it I was kind of shocked.”
Adopting the Greco style took some practice for Cover, 21, who hadn’t competed in a similar event since his senior year of high school. He decided to enter the tournament after helping Mason train in the weeks leading up.
Greco-Roman is different from freestyle or folkstyle wrestling, in that competitors can’t use their legs to their advantage. There’s no shooting, tripping or grabbing legs offensively or defensively. Instead, there’s more hand-fighting, throws and drags.
As the national tournament wore on, Cover said he felt more confident. By the time he reached the finals, he was dialed in.
“Once I got a week or two in (of training), it started to come back,” he said. “Throughout the tournament itself, I was pretty calm, and then I got better in my positions as it went on.”
The World Championships will be the second time in less than a year that Cover will get to compete in another country. In December, he represented Team USA at the Junior Pan-American Games in Colombia and won the heavyweight gold medal.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.