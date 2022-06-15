All-Ohio softball selections were released following the conclusion of the four state championship games in Akron on June 4, and several players from the West Life coverage area made the prestigious yearly list.
Avon junior catcher Emma Ody – a University of Toledo commit – was named to the Division I First Team after hitting .443 with nine home runs, 26 RBI and 22 runs scored in a historic season for the Eagles. She added 10 doubles and two triples for a team that reached its first ever Division I regional final and finished with an 18-8 record.
Also in Division I, North Ridgeville senior pitcher Katie Barnhart made the Second Team as a dangerous player at the plate and in the circle. The Ohio Dominican University signee hit .488 with five home runs, 13 doubles, 36 RBI and 31 runs scored for the Rangers, while also compiling a 12-2 record with 121 strikeouts and a 1.19 ERA as the team’s lead starter.
As a team, the Rangers enjoyed one of their best-ever seasons, posting a 23-3 record, winning a share of the Southwestern Conference, garnering a top-10 ranking in the state for the duration of the regular season and reaching a Division I regional semifinal for the second straight year.
North Olmsted senior shortstop Sydney Sukenik was a Division I Honorable Mention. She hit .415 with 27 total hits, four homers, 30 RBI, 50 runs scored and 36 stolen bases. The runs and stolen bases set new single-season team records.
As the usual leadoff hitter for the Eagles, she helped the team to a 16-7 overall record and an 8-3 mark in the Great Lakes Conference West Division, and was named the GLC’s Position Player of the Year, First Team All-GLC, First Team All-Cuyahoga County and First Team All-Northeast District.
Avon Lake senior Dominic Poltrone was recognized for his standout senior baseball season and named to the Division I All-Ohio Second Team as a utility man.
Primarily a starting pitcher for the Shoremen this spring, Poltrone, a Lake Erie College signee, went 5-2 with a 1.42 ERA over 44 ⅓ innings and hit .484 at the plate.
Area Division I First Team selections included St. Edward catcher Tommy Harrison and St. Ignatius first baseman Sawyer Solitaria. St. Ignatius outfielder Anthony Paskell was an Honorable Mention.
