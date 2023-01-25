Going into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s girls basketball matchup between host Avon Lake and the visiting Avon Eagles, the Shoregals held a 7-point lead and all of the momentum.
Up to that point, Avon Lake had navigated Avon’s pressing and trapping defense and led after each of the first three quarters. That was until the Eagles offense went on an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter, tying the game 41-41 with just over three minutes left in the game.
Both teams traded points the rest of the quarter, but it was Avon Lake that came up with scores on three-consecutive possessions to end the game and finished with a 51-45 win. The victory gave the Shoregals a season-series split against the Eagles, with Avon having bested Avon Lake 63-43 on Dec. 7 in Avon.
“We expected (Avon to fight back) but in the moment, it goes a little haywire,” said Avon Lake coach Paul Appel. “I thought we weathered a lot of their storms and it was 4-0 runs and not 12-2 runs. I thought in big moments we were able to get a loose ball, make them pay for pressing and make the right pass. A lot of credit to the girls for their resiliency and for not hanging their heads when things don’t go right.”
It wasn’t just Avon’s comeback attempt that the Shoregals had to weather. Appel was also pleased with how his team responded to Avon’s pestering defense throughout the game.
“It’s a weird spot as a coach because when there are two on the ball, sometimes I want to call a timeout but, sometimes, also, if we can make a pass or two out of it, it turns into a layup,” Appel said. “A lot of it was just playing basketball and we have really good basketball players. They just made the right reads and saw where the trap came from, threw it to the next person, two-on-one, we’re ready to shoot open shots. It wasn’t anything special I drew up, the girls did an awesome job of dealing with it.”
The depth of the Shoregals was on full display Saturday as nine players scored and two of those scored in double figures. Leading Avon Lake were Marisa Summerfield with a game-high 14 points and four rebounds to go along with it, and Brynn Bondar with 13 points and four rebounds of her own.
“When they pressure you more, it makes it easier to cut to the hoop,” Summerfield said. “I had that one backdoor cut and was wide open because they are all up on you. Sometimes it makes it a little easier when they’re pressing you full court and you can dribble past two people, that means everybody else is wide open and gives you numbers.”
Avon also had a diverse scoring effort as the Eagles had nine players score. Senior Brooke Laub had a team-high 11 points along with three rebounds and two steals.
Even though the Eagles’ comeback attempt came up short, Avon coach Maggie Ferrando was proud of her team’s ability to fight through the adversity it faced throughout the game.
“I really have nothing bad to say about our team. I’m so proud of them, the grit they showed, the scrappiness, I’m proud to coach them,” Ferrando said. “I told them (that) at the end of the day, (Avon Lake) came up making a couple more plays than we did. That’s what happens. I’m proud of the fight and comeback we made but it just didn’t go our way at the end.”
