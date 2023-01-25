It's like a well-oiled machine.
The Rocky River girls basketball team continues to perform as a reaper, taking down what's in front of it. North Olmsted had to deal with it, dropping a 44-22 contest at home last Saturday. The Pirates, who improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the Great Lakes Conference, faced tough Avon Lake on Monday, but results were not available before going to press.
Both North Olmsted and Rocky River will start playing in the GLC tournament,which begins today.
With a machine, each part is important for it to run smoothly, and the same is with Rocky River. Each member has a role and plays it to almost perfection.
The part that can't be missed is the point guard, Natalie Swallow. You can't miss her because of her purple shoes, but more importantly, she's everywhere, diving for balls, grabbing rebounds, and directing the offense.
“I'm on the ground at least 10 times a game,” Swallow said. “I have bruises all over me, but the funny thing is I never get hurt. I just pop right up.”
While Swallow is the part that directs the team, Annika Mocho is the part that does a little of everything. She scores when needed, grabs rebounds, makes steals and provides a steadying presence. Against the Eagles, the senior guard scored 13 points.
“Everyone has a role and everyone is doing so well,” Mocho said. “We're playing really good, and we play really good against good teams. I'm excited about the playoffs and stuff.”
Two of the losses by the Pirates were to Elyria Catholic, while St. Joseph Academy and Laurel also beat Rocky River.
“We played a lot of difficult teams,” Swallow said. “A lot of the teams helped to get us prepared. Both times we played EC, we didn't have our whole roster. So that was definitely hard for us. When we play harder teams, we go out there, we try and we battle. And then sometimes it just doesn't go our way.”
The scoring aspect is mainly from junior forward Ava Patti, who poured in 21 points before being benched along with the other players early in the fourth quarter against the Eagles.
She is looking forward to the rest of the season.
“I'm extremely excited for the playoffs,” Patti said. “I definitely think, once we start to run the plays more, we'll get those buckets. I think we'll definitely be a better team. We have a lot of open shots. It's just making them. That's the issue.”
The trio weren't the only parts contributing to the win. Kylie Crane blocked numerous shots inside the paint, Maeve Kelly grabbed loose balls and rebounds. Emmy Convery hit a 3-pointer, while playing solid defense. Haddie Holton and Mackenzie Russell were keys to keeping North Olmsted to 22 points.
North Olmsted had the lead for 1:28 after Elena Cardenas' free throw gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Then, the machine got cranked up, running off a 14-2 stretch before a putback by North Olmsted's Mia McDonald cut the Pirate lead to 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Led by Patti, the Pirated increased the lead to 25-13 at halftime, then cruised to a 39-20 advantage going into the final quarter.
After Patti scored a basket a minute into the final period, substitutions came fast and freely for the Pirates. The only points scored in the final seven minutes were a putback by North Olmsted's Sarah Pullin and a 3-pointer by Rocky River's Lenore Wright.
Behind Patti and Mocho, Swallow had 5 points, Wright had 3 points and Cnvery had 2.
Taylor Wengstrom led the Eagles with 6 points, while Katie Strong and Maddie O'Boyle both had 4. Pullin had 3 points and Cardenas had 2.
The Eagles (3-14, 2-9) will play next in the GLS tournament, while Rocky River (11-4, 8-2) will face Kenston on Monday after playing Avon Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.