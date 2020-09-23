It was just a case of too much power last Friday as the visiting Holy Name Green Wave blanked Rocky River 37-0.
The 3-0 Green Wave ran out to a 24-0 halftime lead before coasting the second half. After using up most of the first quarter on the opening drive of the contest, Holy Name exploded for 21 points in the second quarter to take control.
“They're just a big, physical team,” Rocky River Coach Josh Wells said. “They just lined up and ran at us.”
Holy Name used a potent running attack complemented by timely passing to beat the Pirates,who were coming off a 46-14 win against rival Fairview the previous week. The Green Wave finished the game with 252 yards rushing and 101 yards passing.
Leading the attack was sophomore Kriztion Sanchez. The 5-10, 230-pounder gained 121 yards – including 100 in the first half – on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, Rocky River had just 35 yards rushing and 99 yards passing. The Pirates gained their lone first half first down with 10:04 in the half and would not get another until 11:34 left in the contest.
Tommy Bebie, the Pirates leading rusher in the opening game, left the game early with an injury. He had made two stops for loss on defense and had caught a 14-yard pass before leaving the game in the opening quarter.
“We had some injuries that hurt us,” Wells said. “But they just were too strong.”
Along with Bebie, lineman Charlie Sobol left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. The Pirates were plagued with cramps as well.
However, before the injuries came about, Holy Name showed its power. On the opening drive, the Green Wave drove 70 yards on 16 plays when Jonathan Stanislo kicked a 27-yard field goal. Sanchez carried 10 times, mainly between the tackles, on the drive that used up 7:20.
Several times, Rocky River fought back to attempt to control the game, only to have those chances snuffed out.
On the next Holy Name possession, it looked as if the Pirates would gain some momentum when Patrick Lange knocked down a third-down pass.
But they quickly lost any advantage, losing a fumble two plays later.
That started a 21-point second-quarter barrage by the visitors.
Five plays later, elusive quarterback Jayvon Williams broke loose around left end for a 24-yard touchdown with 10:26 left in the half.
Again, the Pirates looked to gain some momentum when Braedon Spies completed a 34-yard pass to Charlie Hudson on the next play, but soon turned over the ball on downs.
Seven plays later, the Green Wave increased its lead to 17-0 when Williams found a wide-open Eric Jones Jr. in the end zone for a 20-yard score.
And that was not the final score of the half for the visitors. Thanks to penalties, the Green Wave gained 56 yards in driving 41 yards before Sanchez capped it with a 6-yard run. Stanislo's kick gave Holy Name the 24-0 halftime advantage.
Holy Name continued its aggressive play in the second half, taking advantage of field position as it drove 51 yards in four plays for a 31-0 advantage.
Late in the third quarter, Joey Pike gave the Pirates a shot at some momentum again by intercepting a Williams pass, but the Pirates soon gave up the ball on downs.
The Green Wave's final score came with just 5:05 left in the contest when Stanislo kicked a 21-yard field goal for the 34-0 final margin.
“We've got to learn from this,” Wells said. “This was the first time this year we've had to play four quarters. We just have to get better.”
Rocky River (1-1) travels to Normandy on Thursday, while Holy Name visits Parma.
