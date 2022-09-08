Less than a year ago, the Avon football team asserted its dominance over visiting Glenville with a 55-18 win.
On Sept. 2, Glenville was back in town and the Eagles looked to repeat history. Trailing by six points with five minutes left, the Eagles had a chance to make it back-to-back wins against the Tarblooders.
The Eagles drove 62 yards to the Glenville 25 and looked as though they were going to cap off the comeback victory. Facing a third-and-10 with less than a minute left, Avon quarterback Sam DeTillio dropped back and launched a pass toward the sideline.
Jumping in front of that pass, however, was Glenville’s Jermaine Agee. His interception squashed the Eagles comeback attempt and secured the Tarblooders’ 27-21 win.
After the game, Avon coach Mike Elder praised Glenville’s efforts to take away his team’s running game and acknowledged its potent offense with a number of weapons.
“A lot of times when people are looking for answers, sometimes you just have to tip your hat to your opponent,” Elder said. “Glenville has a heck of a football team and has some great players. We’ll figure it out but credit to coach (Ted) Ginn (Sr.) and his team. They deserved to win tonight.”
The game-ending interception was a script flip from how the game started for Avon (2-1). On the first play of the game, Glenville quarterback Deonte Rucker threw a deep ball that was picked off by senior Joe Weatherspoon.
Avon proceeded to march down the field to score to claim the early lead.
Glenville (3-0) quickly answered back on its next drive and, on the drive after that, took just one play to find the endzone and take a 13-7 lead. Both teams traded touchdowns before halftime and the Tarblooders led 21-14.
The Eagles tied the game on their first drive of the second half and held Glenville scoreless until halfway through the fourth quarter. The only downside was Avon was also kept off the scoreboard the rest of the game.
“In the second half, I thought our defensive staff did a fantastic job,” Elder said. “They gave us a short field a bunch of times. It was a tail of two halves. We had trouble stopping them in the first half and, in the second half, we had trouble putting the ball in the endzone. We had our opportunities, we were in the red zone but we’ll go back to the drawing board and find a way to get better.”
Part of the reason for Avon's offensive struggle was the front seven of Glenville. The Tarblooders contained a usually explosive Avon rushing attack, holding starting running back Jakorion Caffey to 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. DeTillio added 59 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
While being forced to pass, DeTillio excelled and found a variety of targets throughout the game. The senior signal-caller finished 17-of-32 passing for 226 yards, a touchdown to senior tight end Cam Santee and an interception. Caffey finished with more receiving yards than rushing yards, totaling 50 yards on six catches.
“I thought (Glenville) made some nice adjustments to some of our unbalanced formations,” Elder said. “In addition, they had athletes who ran around and made tackles. A week ago, some of our plays that went for 40 yards, tonight were going for six or seven. That’s what happens when you have great football players out on the field.”
For Glenville, the running game propelled the Tarblooders offense. Leading the way were the duo of junior D’Shawntae Jones (12 carries, 114 yards and two touchdowns) and senior J’Vaughn Goodson (six carries, 77 yards and a touchdown). After his game-opening interception, Rucker finished by completing 6-of-10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown to junior Damarion Witten.
Avon won’t have time to dwell on this loss, though, as it’ll hit the road to take on rival Avon Lake on Friday. Elder told his team to take the weekend to reflect on and feel this loss but by Monday, it’s Lake week.
“At the end of the day, we have a nice football team, we played some really good competition in the first three weeks and that’s not going to change next weekend,” Elder said. “But there is no time to dwell on this. Our goal is to win the SWC Championship, qualify for the playoffs and win the last game. None of that has been taken from us so we just have to use this as a positive to grow and get better.”
