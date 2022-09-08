Olmsted Falls wasted no time getting itself acclimated to its new home turf.
The Bulldogs — playing their first game on the newly laid turf field at Charles A. Harding Memorial Stadium — knocked around visiting Norwalk, 49-6.
“We’ve been wanting to get out here as soon as we could,” Bulldogs head coach Tom DeLuca said. “This place looks amazing. We’re thankful to our 3-2-1 Club, Vitamix and the Browns. They made it happen, and it was pretty awesome to see the kids out there tonight.”
Construction on the new turf, funded, in part, by the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Foundation’s Grassroots Field Grant Program, began in June. The finishing touches were made in early August.
The Olmsted Falls community, through the 3-2-1 Club fundraising effort, raised money for the improvements, with a $250,000 grant from the Browns and the NFL Foundation pushing them across the finish line.
“It’s something that I will remember for the rest of my life. We’ve had a grass field for as long as I’ve been in Olmsted Falls. Having all of these people here tonight and the atmosphere was amazing,” Olmsted Falls starting quarterback Jimmy Rosol said.
Rosol, making his first career home start, was effective in his one-half of play. Rosol threw for 53 yards and ran for 15 more. Most importantly, he managed the Bulldogs’ offense perfectly, keeping the Norwalk defense guessing where the ball was.
Rosol’s best throw came on a fourth and 10 from the Norwalk 27. Rosol hit running back Rocco Conti down the left sideline.
“The fourth down, I was just thinking, we have to convert,” he said. “As a quarterback, you have to be the calmest one on the field, make sure everyone knows what they’re supposed to be doing and how we’re playing. Huge props to Rocco for catching that over the shoulder and staying in bounds. He’s an immaculate player.”
A play later, Jack Pinchek scored his second touchdown of the game, putting Falls up 21-0. Olmsted Falls tacked on another score less than two minutes later, capitalizing on a Norwalk turnover, converting it into a 12-yard touchdown run from Michael Candow.
Conti put an exclamation point on the first half with a 65-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the second quarter. Conti, the 2021 Southwestern Conference (SWC) Offensive Player of the Year, totaled 75 yards (50 rushing and 25 receiving) in limited action.
Bulldogs’ starters played just the first half, exiting the game after Conti’s touchdown run. DeLuca inserted his second-string into the game for the final drive of the first half. After Olmsted Falls initiated the running clock — by going up 42-0 in the third quarter — the Bulldogs’ third-string players entered the game.
Sophomore running back Tyler Miller anchored the Falls rushing attack in the second half, running for a score in the third quarter.
For DeLuca, getting his younger players into the game in front of a packed crowd was a great way to expose them to the speed and feel of a varsity game.
“That’s extremely important for our team and for me,” DeLuca said. “It builds culture. We had unbelievable community support tonight, so getting our kids out there on the field and ready to go out under the lights is really special. It makes them hungry.”
Norwalk scored its lone touchdown of the game in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Outside of that drive, the Truckers failed to do much on offense. In the opening half, Norwalk mustered just 30 yards of offense.
“They were flying around,” DeLuca said of his defense. “They were hungry to play in this game tonight. We only have a few returners back on that side of the ball, and these new kids are stepping in and doing a great job.”
Olmsted Falls opens SWC play on Friday, hosting Midview at 7 p.m.
Contact sports at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
