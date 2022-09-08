WEEK 3 SCORES
Great Lakes Conference
Lakewood 28, Fairview 7
Valley Forge 27, Rocky River 7
Non-league
Avon Lake 38, St. John the Baptist (NY) 7
Glenville 27, Avon 21
Chagrin Falls 42, Brookside 14
Lutheran West 54, Keystone 21
North Olmsted 58, Amherst 14
North Ridgeville 51, Normandy 10
Olmsted Falls 49, Norwalk 6
University School 28, Bay 7
Westlake 24, Warrensville Hts. 14
Independent
St. Ignatius 21, Mt. St. Joseph (MD) 14
St. Edward 13, Cherry Creek (CO) 9
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 8
Great Lakes Conference
Fairview at Normandy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Great Lakes Conference
Bay at Valley Forge, 7 p.m.
North Olmsted at Buckeye, 7 p.m.
Rocky River at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Southwestern Conference
Avon at Avon Lake, 7 p.m.
Midview at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.
North Ridgeville at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Lorain County League
Clearview at Brookside, 7 p.m.
CVC Metro
Brooklyn at Lutheran West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Great Lakes Conference
Westlake at Parma, 7 p.m.
Independent
Euclid at St. Ignatius, 2 p.m.
Cin. Elder at St. Edward, 4 p.m.
WEEK 3 GAME BALLS
Ja’Marrion Banks, Lutheran West: Rushed for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns on eight carries in a 54-21 win over Keystone
Xavier Balson, North Olmsted: Passed for 4 touchdowns and ran for a fifth in a 58-14 win at Amherst
Alex Symons, Lakewood: Completed 4-of-7 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 28-7 win at Fairview
Michael Gomes, Brookside: Rushed for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries in a 42-14 loss at Chagrin Falls
BY THE NUMBERS
100: yards of brand new turf Charles Harding Memorial Stadium in Olmsted Falls that was broken in by the Bulldogs and visiting Norwalk
27: First quarter points scored by North Olmsted in its 58-14 win at Amherst
2: First quarter interceptions by Avon Lake corner Keegan Rudduck in a 38-7 win over St. John the Baptist (NY)
-28: Rushing yards allowed by North Ridgeville in a 51-10 win over Normandy
North Ridgeville 51, Normandy 10
It has been over a decade since North Ridgeville started a season 3-0, but this year’s team put an end to that particular drought with a resounding win over visiting Normandy in its home opener.
The 2011 version of the Rangers won their first three games and finished that season 8-2. The 2022 roster still has chapters to write, but there’s no denying their start. Against the Invaders (2-1), they scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-3 lead into halftime.
Rangers senior Connor Costin hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Brendan Watchorn and also returned an interception for a score. Running backs Zach Barnhart, Andrew Ennis and Charlie Steinmetz all found the end zone over the course of the night.
Avon Lake 38, St. John Baptist (NY) 7
For the first time this season, an opponent reached the end zone against the stingy Shoremen (3-0) defense. However, that touchdown scored by visiting St. John the Baptist of West Islip, New York, came late in the fourth quarter with Shoremen backups on the field.
For the third consecutive week, the Shoremen surpassed 30 points and dominated the game in all aspects. They scored on their first offensive play of the night when Jeremy Dzik found Isaac Richardson for a 50-yard touchdown and never looked back.
Dzik threw a second touchdown pass, and running back Wade Nelson totaled 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Defensively, the Shoremen caused five Cougars (0-1) turnovers.
Now comes rivalry week. The Shoremen will host Avon on Friday at 7 p.m. in a game that has gone a long way toward determining the Southwestern Conference championship in recent years.
Valley Forge 27, Rocky River 7
The Pirates (0-3) lost their first home opener in 12 years as the Patriots (2-1) leaned on their potent running game to finish off the Great Lakes Conference crossover victory.
Patriots quarterback Dan Kiewel rushed for a pair of short touchdowns, and the Pirates’ lone score came off a Julian Patti pass to Stan Heuler in the second half.
University School 28, Bay 7
The Preppers (2-1) took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, but Rockets (2-1) quarterback Tony Buttari was able to cut into that with a 1-yard score just before the half.
The Rockets would come no closer, as the Preppers added a score late in the fourth quarter to ice their road win.
North Olmsted 58, Amherst 14
North Olmsted’s offense showed signs of growth in a Week 2 loss at Uniontown Green, and exploded on Sept. 2 in a rout of the host Comets (0-3).
Quarterback Xavier Balson and leading rusher Jared Kelley burned the Comets on the ground and through the air, combining for all but one of the Eagles’ (1-2) nine touchdowns. Balson threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter – two to Kelley – and Kelley ran in another to give the Eagles a 27-0 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Bishop Fryson found the end zone twice in the second quarter to pull the Comets back within two scores, 27-14, but Balson responded with a 5-yard rushing score to make it 33-14 before halftime. Balson threw touchdown passes to Kelley and Michael Passafiume, and Kelley tacked on a 69-yard scoring run to push the lead to 52-14 by the end of the third.
Westlake 24, Warrensville Hts. 14
Trailing 14-10 at the half, the Demons (2-1) shut out the visiting Tigers (0-3) the rest of the way to win their second game in a row and move over .500.
Demons quarterback Sam Brucchieri gave his team the lead with a 5-yard rushing score early in the third quarter, then threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Arrington Taylor with 2:25 left in regulation to provide the winning margin.
A Cooper Rummel interception on the Tigers’ ensuing drive ensured the victory.
Lutheran West 54, Keystone 21
The Wildcats (0-3) struggled mightily to contain the host Longhorns (2-1), who jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half and added 21 more points in the third quarter of their eventual victory.
Longhorns sophomore running back Ja’Marrion Banks continued his hot start to the season, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offensive outburst.
Chagrin Falls 42, Brookside 14
Michael Gomes gave the Cardinals’ (0-3) offense life, rushing for 102 yards and a pair of 3-yard touchdowns, but the Tigers (2-1) still cruised to the finish line, led by 100-plus yard rushing performances from Donny Hardy (118, two touchdowns) and Nicholas Vinci (147, one touchdown).
St. Edward 13, Cherry Creek (CO) 9
Cam Drewery’s interception of a Bruins pass at the Eagles 1-yard line with six seconds remaining preserved a nail-biting win for Ohio’s top Division I team and pushed them to 3-0 on Sept. 3.
The Bruins (1-1) entered Lakewood First Federal Stadium as the three-time defending state champions in Colorado in that state’s highest division, Class 5A. They’re coached by Dave Logan, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Browns from 1976-83 and was a member of the famed “Kardiac Kids”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.