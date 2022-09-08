Alex Symons said he just wanted to put on a show under the lights.
After accounting for 223 yards of offense and three touchdowns, it’s safe to say the Lakewood football team’s quarterback met his goal on Sept. 2
Symons, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior, passed for 128 yards and rushed for 95 in the Rangers’ 28-7 victory at Fairview in a Great Lakes Conference crossover matchup. With his dual-threat performance, he also gave the Rangers (2-1) a dangerous new offensive dimension that future opponents will have to look out for.
“He’s our go-to guy,” Rangers coach Tom Thome said. “He’s got such a good head on his shoulders, and we need to continue to evolve this offense.”
Game film had previously shown a Ranger attack that heavily favored the run. In the days leading up to the Fairview road trip, Thome and Symons doubled down on reviewing plays and simplifying routes in order to open up the passing game.
Ever the sponge, Symons, a converted slot receiver, began making reads on his own, well ahead of schedule. After the Warriors (1-2) went up 7-0 with a near-perfect drive to open the game, Symons immediately tied it, launching a pass down the visitors sideline to senior Eddie Gillick, who did the rest for a 61-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage.
A 28-yard pass to Gillick on fourth down extended a drive midway through the second quarter, and Symons finished it off with a 6-yard touchdown run that put the Rangers ahead for good, 14-7.
“We had something to prove. We’re not just a team that can run the ball every play,” Gillick said. “We’ve got a lot of players who are athletic. We can throw the ball, run it, screen pass, we can do whatever we want.”
Continuing to read the Warrior defense along with his wideouts, Symons connected on long throws to Jaylen Chappell (22 yards) and Mason Ivinskas (17). The completion to Chappell went for a touchdown, boosting the Ranger lead to 21-7 in the third. They made it 28-7 with 7:09 left in the fourth on Josh Bohurjak’s 1-yard push on fourth down.
“I just wanted to get the whole team involved,” Symons said after his 4-for-7 passing night. “I know the wide receivers, they haven’t been getting much love, so I gave them their love. I ran the ball a little bit, just tried to do my thing.”
He also used his quickness on 22 rushing attempts to keep the Warriors off balance.
“He’s continued to get better,” Thome said. “We knew he wasn’t going to be the same quarterback that he was in Week 2 that he will be in Week 6. We threw the ball a lot today, and 50% of those throws were Alex Symons making checks on the defense. He’s picking it up well.”
With the bulk of his players also lining up on defense, Thome was impressed with how well they tightened up after the Warriors marched 73 yards in 16 punishing plays to open up the scoring. After quarterback Nate Glanc dove into the end zone from the 1, the Rangers forced three punts and three turnovers on the Warriors’ next six drives and held them to 171 yards – 80 in the second half.
Bohurjak’s interception of Glanc with 3:08 left stopped a promising Warriors drive inside the Rangers’ 15 and allowed the visitors to run out the clock.
Cole Karliak led the Warriors with 53 rushing yards on nine attempts and, in all, seven different ball carriers ran for a total of 154 yards. But the stalled drives and turnovers kept them from pulling closer.
“We were moving the ball pretty well most of the game, but we’ve got to shore things up in the red zone,” Warriors coach Sean Ranc said. “That’s 100% on myself. The play-calling’s got to get a little better down there. Lakewood made big plays when they needed to and we just didn’t.”
Fairview will travel to Byers Field in Parma on Thursday to face Normandy at 7 p.m., while Lakewood will host defending GLC champion Rocky River at 7 p.m. Friday.
