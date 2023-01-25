Lakewood took advantage of a broken play at 7:47 of the first period, resulting in a beautiful breakaway unassisted goal from senior forward Eli LaDue.
What followed for the remaining 37:13 of the contest was pure dominance from North Olmsted, highlighted by an otherworldly performance from senior forward Derrick Faulisi.
Faulisi finished with six total points (three goals & three assists) including a breakaway short-handed snapshot he buried glove-side after stripping a defenseman of the puck, skating up the left wing and finding himself one-on-one with the netminder. The effort Faulisi gave on this play was the perfect encapsulation of what was truly an entire game filled with successful end-to-end rushes for the Eagles.
As the game wore on it felt as though Faulisi simply would not be denied, and at 5:54 of the third period, he scored on an assist from sophomore defensemen Nico Grzybowski to put North Olmsted up 7-1 for good while wrapping a bow around his special night.
The Eagles established their physical prowess early, and North Olmsted seemed poised to avenge their loss to the Rangers in the previous meeting. Lakewood appeared sapped of their energy after a few huge open-ice checks from the Eagles in the first couple minutes of the contest, but LaDue’s highlight-reel finish sparked the Rangers’ morale with a 1-0 lead.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period with North Olmsted taking a 3-1 lead at 5:45 of the second period, but it was the game’s first powerplay that flipped momentum entirely and for good.
It was a man advantage for Lakewood meant to potentially get them within one goal of tying the game, but it was Faulisi’s immaculate individual effort for the Eagles that resulted in his short-handed laser to put North Olmsted up 4-1, and they never looked back.
The final 9:06 of the third period was played under a running clock. The Eagles left the ice this past weekend having successfully avenged the loss from their meeting January 4.
LaDue managed the only point on the evening for the Rangers, while Faulisi was involved in all but one of North Olmsted’s seven goals.
Junior forward Drew Rees had three points, junior forward Cody Turvey and sophomore forward Burton Galippo finished with two points each, while Trent Donovan, Sophia Rennick, AJ Sanford, and Grzybowski all contributed a point.
