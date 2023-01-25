Gianna Miller continued her hot streak, breaking a pool record set in 1998 as Rocky River prepares for the Great Lakes Conference meet.
Miller swam a 53.08 second race in the 100 freestyle, topping the record of 53.87 set by Katie Wise of Westlake 25 years ago.
The record helped the girls team top Lakewood 121-62, while the boys won 132.5-51.5.
After swimming against Strongsville tonight, the Pirates will host the GLC diving championship on Thursday and then travel at 9:45 a.m. Saturday to Lakewood for the conference swim meet. The sectionals for the Ohio State Athletic Association begin February 10.
Going into tonight's meet, the boys team is 10-0-1 and 8-0 in the GLC, while the girls are 9-2 and 9-0 in the conference.
Here are results of last Wednesday's meet with Lakewood. Listed at the point scorers of each team.
RESULTS:
Girls 1-meter diving: 1 Lydianna Trudel, Lakewood, 2 Edie Barcelona, Lakewood, 3 Madalynne Sorge, Lakewood.
Boys 1-meter diving: 1 Toby Rastatter, Rocky River, 2 JP McManamon, Lakewood, 3 Drew Wallen, Lakewood, 4 Rian Fetting, Lakewood.
Girls 200 medley relay: 1 Rocky River B (Sarah Knox, Allison Gorius, Ellis Resar, Katelyn Heavey), 2 Lakewood A (Zoey Serna, Eleanor Rogers, Zoe Bowers,Grace Lowmiller), 3 Lakewood B(Ellie Heller, Clare Morrissey, Maddy Jacobs, Barcelona)
Boys 200 medley relay: 1 Rocky River A (Matthew Stankivicz, CharlieWanosik, Michael Esdon, Phillip Carter, Phillip), 2 Rocky River B (Trey Roe, Nart Yilmaz, Matthew Esdon, Maceo Tabora, Maceo), 3 Lakewood (Joey Salzer, Willian Smith, Mihai Bogdan-Chindea, Wallen)
Girls 200 freestyle: 1 Bode McDougal, Rocky River; 2 Piper McElfresh, Lakewood; 3 Grace Burnham, Rocky River; 4 Sofia Baker, Rocky River; 5 Lilly Metzger, Lakewood.
Boys 200 freestyle: 1 Kegan Hoy, Rocky River; 2 Charlie Wanosik, Rocky River; 3 Nate Aquino, Lakewood; 4 Bogdan-Chindea, Lakewood; 5 Smith, Lakewood.
Girls 200 IM: 1 Carolyn Wanosik, Rocky River; 2 McDougal, Rocky River; 3 Ava Watts, Lakewood; 4 Baker, Rocky River; 5 Serna, Lakewood
Boys 200 IM: 1 Yilmaz, Rocky River; 2 Charlie Wanosik, Rocky River; 3 Felix Piotrowski, Lakewood; 4 Reid Tulett, Rocky River; 5 Ian Molinski, Lakewood.
Girls 50 freestyle: 1 Cora Mathewson, Rocky River; 2 Charlotte Beno, Lakewood; 3 Katelyn Heavey, Rocky River; 4 Meghan Butte, Rocky River; 5 Rogers, Lakewood.
Boys 50 freestyle: 1 Stankivicz, Rocky River; 2 Carter, Rocky River; *3 Gavin Stimac, Lakewood ; *3 Hoy, Rocky River; 5 Dominic Dupay, Lakewood.
Girls 100 butterfly: 1 Mathewson, Rocky River; 2 Carolyn Wanosik, Rocky River; 3 Watts, Lakewood; 4 Resar, Rocky River; 5 Serna, Lakewood.
Boys 100 butterfly: 1 Michael Esdon, Rocky River; 2 Matthew Esdon, Rocky River; 3 Piotrowski, Lakewood; 4 Tabora, Rocky River.
Girls 100 freestyle: 1 Gianna Miller, Rocky River; 2 Blair Pichola, Rocky River; 3 Beno, Lakewood; 4 Zoe Satayathum, Rocky River; 5 Bowers, Lakewood.
Boys 100 freestyle: 1 Trey Roe, Rocky River; 2 Tabora, Rocky River; 3 Logan Friend, Lakewood; 4 Dupay, Lakewood; 5 Evan Seiler, Lakewood.
Girls 500 freestyle: 1 McElfresh, Lakewood; Butte, Rocky River; 3 Burnham, Rocky River; 4 Metzger, Lakewood; 5 Mila Petkovic, Rocky River.
Boys 500 freestyle: 1 Baker, Rocky River; 2 Reid Tulett, Rocky River; 3 Bogdan-Chindea, Lakewood; 4 Fetting, Lakewood; 5 Max Lehmann, Rocky River.
Girls 200 freestyle relay: 1 Rocky RiverA (Butte, Mathewson, Taylor Devorace, Miller), 2 Rocky River B (Carolyn Wanosik, Satayathum, McDougal, Burnham), 3 Lakewood A(Metzger, McElfresh, Watts, Beno)
Boys 200 freestyle relay: 1 Rocky River A (Stankivicz, Carter, Yilmaz, Michael Esdon) 2 Rocky River B (Nolan, Ezra Linville, Baker, Matthew Esdon) 3 Lakewood A (Patera, Friend, Stimac, Piotrowski)
Girls 100 backstroke: 1 Heavey,Rocky River; 2 Isabel Pangrace, Rocky River; 3 Grace Lowmiller, Lakewood; 4 Petkovic, Rocky River; 5 Heller, Lakewood.
Boys 100 backstroke: 1 Nolan, Rocky River; 2 Baker, Rocky River; 3 Linville, Rocky River; 4 Stimac, Lakewood; 5 Salzer, Lakewood.
Girls 100 breaststroke: 1 Devorace, Rocky River; 2 Pichola, Rocky River; 3 Satayathum, Rocky River; 4 Bowers, Lakewood; 5 Rogers, Lakewood.
Boys 100 breaststroke: 1 Nolan, Rocky River; 2 Linville, Rocky River; 3 Friend, Lakewood ; 4 Seiler, Lakewood; 5 Smith, Lakewood.
Girls 400 freestyle relay: 1 Rocky River A (Mathewson, Pichola, Devorace, Miller), 2 Lakewood A (Metzger, McElfresh, Watts, Beno), 3 Rocky River C (Butte, Katie Stirm, Heavey, Knox)
Boys 400 freestyle relay: 1 Rocky River A (Michael Esdon, Matthew Esdon, Hoy, Baker), 2 Rocky River C (Stankivicz, Yilmaz, Herring, Nolan, 4 Lakewood (Stimac, Patera, Friend, Piotrowski).
