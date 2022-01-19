It isn’t often that three high school wrestling duals can be completed in just over 90 minutes, but a Jan. 13 tri-meet at North Olmsted was one of those rare nights.
A combination of injuries and illnesses felt by the Eagles, Bay and Fairview led to sizable holes in each team’s lineup. Of a possible 42 matches, 24 ended in forfeits.
At the end of the Great Lakes Conference competition, each team went 1-1. The Rockets beat the Warriors, 48-36, then fell to the Eagles 54-33. In the finale, Eagle forfeits at six weights meant a 48-33 Warriors win.
There were some intriguing pairings on the occasions where a match did take place. The marquee showdown of the evening was at 106 pounds, where Bay’s Anthony Rocco took on North Olmsted’s Ryan Kennedy and came out with a gritty 4-3 decision.
A sophomore, Rocco entered with an 18-5 record and is currently the 25th-ranked wrestler in the state in Division II at 106. Kennedy has put together a standout freshman season and is ranked eighth in Division I. Both dangerous when on their feet, they spent time fighting for positioning, but Rocco was able to take over from the top once they crashed to the mat.
He led 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 after the second, which proved to be enough.
“I just had to stay in the right mindset,” Rocco said. “I trusted what I always do in practice, trust my coaches and my teammates. The main thing is to not let people get into your head and trust yourself.”
Later on, Eagles senior Kent Albert picked up a 7-4 decision over surging Rockets senior Zach Starowesky. Starowesky was one of only a handful of wrestlers on any of the three teams to get two matches in, scoring a pin over the Warriors’ Clay Caldwell.
In his lone match, Eagles senior Mahdi Shoman looked dominant against the Warriors’ Ethan Cazares, going up 14-1 before scoring a second-period pin. Shoman is ranked 12th in Division I at 138 pounds.
A runner-up in his weight class a year ago in the Southwestern Conference tournament, he made a point to get stronger in the weight room and has added a more diverse array of moves to his skillset. He’s ready to help put the Eagles on the map in their new conference.
“I’m pretty excited about being (in the GLC),” he said. “We came here to make a name for ourselves and show everybody who we are. I feel confident, and our team’s looking pretty solid.”
Warriors coach Darrin Laughlin has been tasked with acclimating 15 freshmen to varsity competition, which has meant growing pains. Still, Quinn Bruder picked up a pin at 150 pounds and Ian Hewitt did the same at 113.
“We’re trying to get more aggressive on our feet and try to get up from the bottom,” Laughlin said. “We didn’t do a great job of that tonight, but hopefully we can improve on that throughout the year.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
