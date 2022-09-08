Avon’s and North Olmsted’s boys soccer teams squared off Aug. 29 in a rematch of last year’s Division I district final matchup.
In that matchup, Avon came away with a 1-0 overtime win. Last week, however, it was a much different story as Avon won 4-0 in a rain-shortened 60-minute game.
The visiting Eagles got off to a hot start, with goals in the 10th and 11th minutes from seniors Sean Wilson and Jacob Schosser. Avon added a third before halftime when sophomore Landon Weaver scored off a ball from Jack Tindera.
Avon was fully in control after 40 minutes.
Coming out of the break, North Olmsted found new energy, creating numerous chances and locking up Avon’s potent offense. Unfortunately for the hosts, the Eagles were unable to capitalize on those chances before Avon added its fourth and final goal from senior Gavin Tatarczuk in the 57th minute.
“How come they figured out how to do it and we can’t,” North Olmsted coach Chris Marsh said. “It’s the curse of a young team. We talked about that at halftime. You have to find a way.”
In the 60th minute, a severe weather warning put the game on hold. But after a meeting at midfield, both teams decided to end the game, rather than wait out a storm.
“I thought we were going to roll over and die,” Marsh said. “So I was actually happy that we still created chances, that we still were dangerous. When they scored the fourth goal, I saw our heads go down. When they called it because of the lightning, I was really concerned at that point about what our guys were going to do.
“We had a lot of good things that we can look at, but it’s the little things that will make the difference,” Marsh added. “That’s what we have to clean up. We have 13 more games until things really, really matter.”
