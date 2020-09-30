When it comes to boys golf the Great Lakes Conference, which began play in 2015, has only known one champion: Rocky River.
And that trend continued last Thursday at Grey Hawk Golf Club, where the Pirates secured their sixth consecutive GLC championship. Their team score of 316 was their lowest of the season.
Senior Will Bennett fired a 77 to win medalist honors out of a 52-player field. Hayden Weaver’s 79 earned him second place. Luke Dietrich and Nick Tianello each shot 80 to tie for third with Bay’s Jack Nagoette.
The Rockets shot a team 344 to take second place overall. Buckeye (386), Holy Name (390), Elyria Catholic (395), Fairview (399), Lakewood (413), Valley Forge (419) and Normandy (434) followed.
Pirates coach David Hendrickson was named GLC Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive season, while Bennett was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. The All-GLC First Team included Nagoette, Dietrich, Tianello, Weaver and Aidan and Matthew McDonald. Fairview’s Tyler Holliday made the Second Team.
Avon boys claim SWC crown
The Avon Eagles boys golf team was tripped up for the first time all season last Thursday, tying for first place with Amherst in the Southwestern Conference Championship at the Sweetbriar Golf Club’s Legacy Course, but ultimately losing on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
Still, it was a successful end to a dominant season for the Eagles, who won the SWC Preview back in August and went undefeated (8-0) in league duals. The league title is Avon’s second in a row.
At Sweetbriar, the Eagles and Comets each shot four-man scores of 301. But it was North Ridgeville’s Ben Lampe who earned medalist honors with a low round of 72, followed by Amherst’s Ryan Yoder with a 73. Avon’s scores were close together, with Jack Gerborg, Nolan King and Hunter McCourt all firing a 75, and Brenton Dill carding a 76.
Rounding out the team standings were Westlake (309), Olmsted Falls (315), North Ridgeville (316), Avon Lake (322), Midview (335), Berea-Midpark (365) and North Olmsted (387).
Gerborg was named the SWC’s Most Valuable Player, and he joined teammates King and Dill, Amherst’s Yoder, Olmsted Falls’ Ben Scheef and Westlake’s Will Fankhauser on the All-SWC First Team.
Rockets are tops in GLC tennis
The Bay Rockets girls tennis team used three first-place finishes to secure the Great Lakes Conference championship Sept. 23 at State Road Park in Parma. Their team total of 66 points narrowly surpassed Rocky River’s 64 for the top spot.
The Rockets and Pirates met in the championship round on all five courts, with the Rockets holding a 3-2 edge. Isa Hinojosa defeated Rebecca Krebs to win second singles, Sophia Henrich beat Makenzie Runyon in third singles, and the first doubles pairing of Julia Martin and Leah Ernst beat Caitlin Kelly and Marie Kate Hickey.
Claiming championships for the Pirates were Samantha Robertson in first singles with a victory over Lydia Erwin, and the second doubles pairing of Scout Hahn and Hannah Burgess after a win over Bay’s Lizzy Carney and Eva Hinojosa.
In the team standings, Fairivew (44) finished third, followed by Lakewood (42), Elyria Catholic (24), Normandy (20), Parma (12) and Valley Forge (8).
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.