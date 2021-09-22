Low on depth and dipping into the junior varsity roster for fresh legs, the North Ridgeville boys soccer team was conscious of wearing down Sept. 18.
Even though fatigue may have been setting in as the second half wound down against visiting Kenston, the Rangers still had plenty of resolve in the tank, beating the Bombers 1-0.
In a season that has largely been up-and-down for a young team that features only five seniors, the combination of mental and physical toughness was a good sign.
“We’re a thin roster and the bodies started to wear down in the first half,” Rangers coach George Panagiotou said. “When I have five subs that swing from the JV roster, I could rotate some guys in there and give us some energy to be able to stay with the pressure that (Kenston) was giving us. It was the energy we needed to finish strong.”
The Bombers (1-5-1) played with renewed fire in the final 40 minutes and gained possession more frequently, but the Rangers (4-3-1) held strong defensively, turning back attacks and rarely allowing a clean look at the net.
For the match, the Bombers attempted 11 shots, but only two – one in each half – were on target. Both were saved by junior goalie Ethan Pangrac, one of Panagiotou’s junior varsity call-ups.
“I thought the defense did a fantastic job,” he said. “Those guys have been under fire all season long, and they’re a young back line. Three of the four of them are sophomores. So for them to give us a lift and give us a clean sheet, that’s a huge win for them. And our keeper stepped up and helped those guys out as well.”
The Rangers largely controlled the ball in the first half, steadily creating opportunities and sending four shots on target. In the 13th minute, senior Cameron Friday was set up near the right sideline, where he was able to spot junior Tayo McLaughlin making a run toward the box. He fed him with a precision pass and McLaughlin buried it in the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead, splitting a pair of defenders.
The ball narrowly avoided Bombers goalie Jonas Grunden (five saves). It was all the offense the Rangers, who finished with six shots on goal for the afternoon, would need.
“Cam’s really good with the ball, he’s really creative, tricky and a really smart player, so I knew he’d get me the ball,” McLaughlin said. “He did, and I basically just passed it into the goal.”
The Rangers will continue their Southwestern Conference schedule today at 5:30 p.m. when they travel to Elyria. They’ll return home on Saturday to face Shaker Heights at 12 p.m.
