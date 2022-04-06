It took just one at-bat before the baseball game turned one-sided when the host Lutheran West Longhorns took on the Brooklyn Hurricanes on Thursday.
It started simple with just two runs. But a six-run second, followed by seven runs in the next two innings turned the game into a mercy-rule shortened 15-2, five-inning rout.
“We talked about being consistent,” Coach Thomas Balla said after his team had beaten Brooklyn 9-1 the day before. “Today we had the luxury of being able to send 14 or 15 to the plate.”
In four innings, Lutheran West (2-0) got eight hits, 12 walks and a hit batter, while stealing 10 bases on the blustery, windy day.
“It was cold,” Balla said. “I’m glad we had the opportunity to play some baseball.”
While the Longhorns were scoring runs almost at will, sophomore Eric Dill was steadily mowing down Brooklyn batters. In four innings, Dill struck out five. He walked five with only having difficulty in the fourth inning when he walked three consecutive batters before getting a ground-out to end the inning.
“It was a good way to open the season,” said Dill, who played left field last season, while pitching in his summer league team.
“Eric did a super job,” Balla said. “We’re going to lean on him this year.”
In the bottom of the first inning, D.J. Robinson and Zack Keller, a pair of seniors, gave a preview of what was to come by getting on with a walk and a single. A sacrifice fly by Dill drove in Robinson and a double by senior Eddie Ramos scored Keller.
The second inning is when the contest turned as 12 Longhorns batted. Junior Dominick Hall, Bryce Groppe, Robinson, Keller, Dill and Ramos all scored before Brooklyn could get an out. In all, Lutheran West scored the six runs with four hits, four walks, a hit batter and four stolen bases.
Keller scored in the third inning on an error after a pickoff move to first went to right field.
Dill had his only bout of trouble in the top of the fourth inning, when, after the first two batters with infield outs, he walked three batters in a row. He got out of the inning when sophomore second baseman Adam Flachbart threw out the Hurricane batter.
The bottom of the fourth inning was almost a repeat of the second inning in that six Longhorn runs were scored as 12 batters were used. Lutheran West scored the runs on five hits and four walks.
Reserves provided the spark as junior Aiden Schultz, sophomore Lucas Demko, senior Macklin Rockas and sophomore Jonathan Barnes all scored runs. The Longhorns opened the inning with seven consecutive batters reaching base for a 15-0 advantage.
The Hurricanes scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning before a ground-out to senior pitcher Ben Cruz ended the contest.
Lutheran West played at home Saturday against Holy Name, before a home-away series with Beachwood. The Longhorns played again on Monday and Tuesday in a home-away series with Independence.
