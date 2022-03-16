One more time, North Ridgeville seniors Daylan Baker and Brynnley Kerr got to put on their Rangers uniforms and play a game inside their high school gym.
The team’s season ended in a Division I district semifinal back in February, but they knew they had March 13 to look forward to when the annual Lorain County girls basketball all-star game was scheduled.
The event, which featured two senior games and a Rising Stars game pitting sophomores against juniors, was hosted by the Lorain County Girls Basketball Coaches Association and made its return after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the two Rangers guards, it was an official end to their final basketball season that was both fun and a little sad.
“We knew our last game wasn’t the end. We knew we could still come out here and have fun,” Baker said. “It was one more time with all our friends from all over Lorain County. Overall it was a fun experience. It felt good to put the jersey on one more time, but taking it off might hurt a little bit.”
In the final game of the afternoon, Baker and Kerr helped their team to a 55-41 win. Baker finished with eight points, two rebounds and five steals, while Kerr added four rebounds and a steal to finish out an emotional day.
“This gym means so much to me,” Kerr said. “It’s tough walking out for the last time.”
Both players will move on having left the Rangers program in a better place than when they started. Both mainstays on the varsity roster for the past four years, they’ve helped it reach the district round of the tournament each of the past two seasons, and set a new single-season record for wins with 17 this winter.
“We’ve been trying to push and become such a better team and make it better for everyone below us,” Baker said. “I think we succeeded in that, and that’s the most important thing to us, to make sure the next group of kids gets the same experience as us, or an even better one.”
During the all-star game, two of their teammates led the way on the scoreboard. Firelands’ Abbey Schmitz and Avon’s Abbey Liber scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. Elyria Cathoilc’s Annika Bredel led the opposition with 13.
At halftime, Liber, already the county’s Player of the Year in Division I, was named Lorain County Miss Basketball, capping a decorated high school career. Liber, a St. Louis University commit, was the 2020-21 Southwestern Conference Player of the Year and the Eagles’ leading scorer in each of the past two seasons.
On Jan. 24, she broke her team’s career scoring record by surpassing 1,017 points. In the classroom, she carries a 4.3 grade-point average. She’s only the second Avon player to be named Miss Basketball, joining 2012 selection Emily Julius.
“It means a lot, because there’s a lot of talented girls in the county,” Liber said. “I’ve worked a lot on my game and in the classroom, so to come out with this award was truly an honor. I was speechless, just very grateful for everything.”
Earlier in the day, the sophomore team avoided a second-half collapse to beat the juniors in the Rising Stars game, 39-37. They led 19-11 at halftime and were ahead 37-26 in the final minutes, but a late surge by the juniors nearly changed things.
Midview junior Mary Meng led her team with 10 points and nine rebounds. Columbia’s Elise Champagne and Elyria Catholic’s Isabelle Niederst each scored seven to lead the sophomores. North Ridgeville sophomore Gracy Kingery scored six points, including a late basket that pushed the lead to 39-35 in the final minute.
Six points apiece from Clearview’s Madison Pennington and North Ridgeville’s Abby Viancourt led to a win for the Kelli’s Kettle Corn team over Born’s Landscape and Lawncare, 25-22, in the first senior game of the day. Avon Lake’s Kaylee Kuwalu led all scorers with nine points.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
