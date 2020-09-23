The Magnificat Blue Streaks soccer team has scored a total of five goals this season and allowed eight, and had lost two of its first three games.
Yet, against a schedule packed with quality opponents, it appears to be in a good place, thanks largely to a stalwart defense that has put zeros on the scoreboard with increasing regularity.
In September, the Blue Streaks (2-2-3) have allowed a single goal, and have won or tied each of the four games they’ve played. Last Saturday, they gutted out a 1-0 victory at North Ridgeville, their third consecutive shutout.
“Our defense is super talented and super strong,” Blue Streaks coach Tibi Regele said. “That created more opportunities for us to push and move forward. We’re really controlling that side of the field, but we need to create more chances, more opportunities, but we came up with a big win and we needed it.”
The Blue Streaks came close to scoring several times in the first half against the Rangers (2-5-1)but couldn’t break through. In the 52nd minute, junior midfielder Audrey Charvat got a ball past keeper Abby Morningstar, and the 1-0 lead held up the rest of the way.
Magnificat is still in search of its first multi-goal game, but a win is a win.
“We’re working super hard and we’re seeing good trends (offensively),” Regele said. “We’re spending a lot of time on the other side of the field. We could’ve done a little better maybe possession-wise to create more chances at the top of the box, but hats off to my girls. They’re strong and they always work hard.”
In addition to Charvat’s goal, the Blue Streaks outshot the Rangers 11-4, including a 7-0 advantage in shots on net. The Rangers, who were without injured leading scorer Mady Rosado, made some nice runs during the contest but weren’t able to finish them.
A shot taken from deep in the final seconds of the first half traveled just right of the net. In the 60th minute, a high-arcing Bella Ramsey free kick looked to be placed in just the right spot, but sailed just over the crossbar.
“I told the team at halftime that someone’s going to have to do something a little bit special,” Rangers coach Chris Moore said. “It’s just going to take one (goal) to end this game, and (Magnificat) ended up doing it. Kudos to them.”
The teams played an even second half despite Charvat’s strike, with the Blue Streaks’ defense doing the heavy lifting.
“I think our defense is always strong, so that holds the shutouts for us,” Blue streaks senior co-captain Anna Smith said. “We sometimes have some trouble putting away the ball and connecting through the midfield, so that’s been a major struggle for us this season (in all the tight games).”
In the first half, the Blue Streaks controlled possession and had a couple of scoring chances in the first 15 minutes snuffed out by Morningstar’s quick reflexes. In the 8th minute, she used her left hand to slap away a point-blank shot by Julia Kure. In the 15th, she joined several defenders in clearing a ball that the Blue Streaks had advanced to the doorstep.
Morningstar finished with six saves.
“She’s really starting to settle in and get more confidence,” Moore said of his goalie. “The last three, four games, she’s been playing really well, which is allowing the back line to be more confident.”
Magnificat will host Hathaway Brown tonight at 7 at St. Ignatius’ Wasmer Field, while North Ridgeville will dip back into Southwestern Conference play at Westlake at 7 p.m.
