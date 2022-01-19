Dave Ressler couldn’t finish a sentence without starting to cry Jan. 13.
What the longtime Lutheran West coach had to say to his varsity girls wrestling team was too important, and stirred too much passion to contain.
With all 12 members of the roster gathered during a school-wide study hall in an empty conference room dubbed “the fishbowl”, he delivered news directly from the Ohio High School Athletic Association: girls wrestling will be a sanctioned sport starting in the 2022-23 school year.
The ruling was monumental on its own, but also one of many rendered by the organization during its board of directors meeting. Now the 27th and 28th sports recognized by the OHSAA, girls wrestling and boys volleyball will be granted status as “emerging sports”, meaning they’ll need to meet requirements like yearly participation increases in order to gain full sanctioning.
In addition, boys and girls lacrosse were bumped from “emerging” to fully-sanctioned, and Esports are now on the OHSAA’s radar. It will look for a partner to administer a high school tournament in the future.
For Ressler, the girls wrestling decision was personal. Lutheran West was the first school in the state to start a standalone girls program, and all of his efforts during the past several years to help sway the OHSAA had finally paid off.
Ohio is the 33rd state to sanction the sport.
“(Jan. 11) was the three-year anniversary of our first girls practice ever,” Ressler said. “Two days later, they’re sanctioned. It’s just amazing. Being a part of the Sanction Ohio Task Force, and all the people that have been involved, it’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, and a lot of pressure to put on the OHSAA. We’re just excited that the girls are going to be recognized.”
He also partnered with a national organization, Wrestle Like A Girl, to help nudge the OHSAA toward sanctioning the sport. For the past few years, wrestling teams throughout the state, along with WLAG, have even used social media sites like Twitter to deliver the message directly to Columbus, posting results to girls competitions along with hashtags like #OHSAA and #SanctionOH.
The first girls state wrestling tournament was put together by the Ohio Athletic Committee in 2018. The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association has hosted it the past two years, and will do so again next month in Columbus.
The sport has grown exponentially in the past two decades and has even shown itself to be pandemic-proof. Per the National Federation of State High School Associations, 4,975 girls wrestling nationally in 2005 increased to 28,477 by the end of 2020.
In Ohio, the field at the state tournament nearly doubled from 245 in 2019 to 474 in 2020 and reached 539 last year, one of the highest totals in the country for such an event.
There were enough wrestlers competing that the OHSWCA set up four district tournaments across the state to help pare down the number of state qualifiers. Lutheran West will host one for the second year in a row on Feb. 13.
“I just think it’s crazy,” state-ranked Longhorns wrestler Catie Kerr said of the sport’s rising popularity. “I think (sanctioning) this is going to open up a lot more opportunities. I’m kind of sad that it happened when I’m only going to have one year left, because I really want to see how it grows and where it goes from here.”
Ressler believes that the OHSAA’s backing will entice more girls to take up the sport and lead to the formation of deeper rosters in all corners of Ohio in the coming years. Avon Lake High is already one of them, having added five girls to its varsity wrestling program this year.
Shoremen coach Scott Sedlick is excited for what lies ahead.
“My girls are ecstatic,” he said. “Let’s just keep growing it and getting more girls out. Now that we’ve got it sanctioned and we’re ready to go, next season we can get some dual meets going with some other teams and it’s fun. Wrestling’s fun.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.