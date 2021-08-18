SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Radiology and the ability to offer patient-aligned care.
Those are the two most important aspects of the new 25,000-square-foot Lorain County Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, according to clinic Director Stephanie Conkle.
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-9, joined numerous local and federal VA officials who Friday cut the ribbon marking the official opening of the new outpatient clinic, 5329 N. Abbe Road, next to the site of the now-demolished former village clinic.
The VA has a 20-year lease on the new clinic building and property. The new building is 3,000 square feet larger than the previous facility.
Construction began in December 2019. Local veterans were the first members of the public in the building. They were allowed to tour the facility before it opened July 7.
The former clinic did not offer radiology services, Conkle said. Any of the 7,800 veterans using the clinic annually had to go elsewhere for X-rays.
Aligned care provides individual patients with a team of medical professionals who provide coordinated care. The teams consist of a physician, an LPN, an RN and a medical support assistant, Conkle said, adding a medical support assistant helps the patient team navigate the healthcare system. The new clinic is specially designed to accommodate aligned care as are most modern VA facilities, Conkle continued. She talked about the building creating pods of coordinated care and allowing increased interaction among medical staff.
Mental health programming, laboratory testing facilities and a women’s clinic are among the Sheffield Village facility’s other offerings.
The new clinic employs 65 to 70 people, Conkle said, including approximately 50 medical professionals. Conkle spent the last several months as director of the previous Sheffield clinic. She said that clinic served veterans from the Korean War to those just returning from the Middle East.
Is the clinic’s director happy to be in a fresh new facility?
“When I get up in the morning, my focus is to come in and do my job,” Conkle said. “And that is to provide my staff with the best tools available to help them do their jobs. Our purpose is to give the veterans the service and help they are entitled to, to help the people who put their lives on the line for our liberty.”
Conkle, 52, began her VA career in 2010. She came to the VA from the Cleveland Clinic, stepping away from a job she said was mostly administrative.
“I really enjoy dealing with people,” Conkle said. “I really enjoy helping people.”
The former St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain hosted the county VA clinic before veterans officials moved it to the village in 2016. Mayor John Hunter said the VA wanted to find a permanent new location and reviewed a number of proposals from communities around the county. But Hunter added the Sheffield Village location met 20 of 20 of the VA’s criteria, which included such things as highway access.
The village location is more centrally located than the original city of Lorain location and the other locations considered, Hunter asserted. He said the vast majority of veterans using the clinic come from eastern Lorain County and western Cuyahoga County. He worked with local officials such as U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-4, to help secure the clinic for the village.
“I’m happy it’s open,” Hunter said. “Most importantly, it’s a good thing for the veterans. It’s also a good thing for the village.”
Visitors and staff add traffic to local restaurants, shops and banks, Hunter said, additionally noting that staff contribute to local income tax collections.
