The strangest high school football season in memory is set to continue through the state playoffs.
Normally, the Ohio High School Athletic Association-sanctioned tournament would feature 224 teams across its seven divisions. Due to changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, seasons were shortened and began late for teams throughout the state, and the governing athletic body decided that in 2020, all participating schools would automatically receive a playoff bid.
Instead of the top eight teams from the state’s 28 regions advancing to the postseason for the 224 total, there will be 664 this season out of 709.
This week, head coaches in each region will vote on playoff seeding for the teams in their region, and the OHSAA will post official brackets on Thursday. With the number of schools in each region differing, many of the higher seeds will have first-round byes. If a team cannot play on the given day assigned according to the bracket, then it will forfeit that game and the opposing team will advance.
The higher seed for each specific game will have the option to play host throughout the regional playoffs, which consists of three rounds starting Oct. 9-10. The OHSAA will determine host sites for the state semifinals and championship games.
Divisions I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights, while Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturdays. Schools eliminated from the playoffs or that chose not to enter the tournament will be able to schedule regular season opponents through Nov. 14.
Poll results are in
The latest Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls were released last week, with area teams making the cut.
In the Division I boys poll, St. Edward ranked 26th of 34 teams, while Rocky River came in 33rd. In the Div. II boys poll, Bay ranked fourth and Fairview 25th.
In last week’s Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll, the Avon boys held steady at No. 12 in Div. I, and Bay remained the No. 1 team in the state in Div. II. In the Div. II girls poll, Rocky River maintained its position in the No. 4 spot.
Last Week’s Greater Cleveland Div. I Girls Soccer Coaches poll had Avon ranked fourth, Avon Lake sixth and Magnificat tied with St. Joseph Academy for ninth.
