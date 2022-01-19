It isn’t often that a 9-0 run in the first quarter is enough to secure a game. But for the North Ridgeville boys basketball team, it did the trick.
After growing their lead to 15-8, the Rangers never trailed again en route to a 61-51 win over Avon Lake on Jan. 14. Leading the way for the Rangers were senior R.J. Schneider and sophomore Griffin Turay with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
“It was awesome. We got our separation early and once these kids see the ball go in the hoop, they play with such confidence and you can see it watching them,” Rangers coach Ben Chase said. “They push the ball, they’re playing fast, they’re sharing it – it was awesome to watch.”
Turay dominated the first half with 11 points, while Schneider came alive in the second half, adding 11 of his own in the final two quarters. While it’s nice to get such impressive performances from two of his best players, Chase said the scoring ability doesn’t stop there.
“Griffin Turay is a really good player. R.J. Schneider is a really good player,” Chase said. “The funny thing is, they both have two completely different games. The great thing is that it’s not just two guys on the team. We have so many guys around and we use our spacing. It’s so hard to guard Griff Turay with two guys and help or just R.J. with two guys and help. If they’re helping, we’re going to kick it out and we have another threat.”
Jake Boynar added 11 points for the Rangers (5-6, 3-4 Southwestern Conference) and Dom Farago had eight.
A natural scorer turned point guard, Turay said he felt right at home with the ball in his hands and a chance to drive.
“It’s been an adjustment so far, I’ve never really played point guard. I’ve always been more score-first,” Turay said. “It’s all about mental toughness. If we come out booming and we keep it the whole game, it’s really easy to keep momentum. Our big thing is to not get down on ourselves.”
The Shoremen (5-6, 2-4 SWC) didn’t fall behind because of a lack of chances, but more because they lacked execution. Playing a similar drive-and-shoot or drive-and-pass style of offense to the Rangers, they were unable to finish numerous looks they had from a variety of spots.
The Shoremen struggled from the free throw line as well, going just 9 of 20 and 4-10 in the second half.
“The story of the game – free throws and layups,” Shoremen coach Eric Smith said. “Offensively, I didn’t think we were bad, I didn’t think we were great. Defensively, I didn’t think we were bad, I didn’t think we were great. When you play in this league and you play in tight games, you can’t miss free throws.”
Schneider said that after winning a second big SWC game in a row, he feels the team is riding a wave of momentum at the perfect time.
“We feel the momentum already,” Schneider said. “It feels really good. To come off this two-game (winning streak) and move on to our next one, I would just say watch out.”
