Doug Ute has spent the past 20 years as a superintendent for both Marion Elgin Local Schools and Newark City Schools in central Ohio, but will now serve as the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s executive director, taking over for interim director Bob Goldring.
Ute, who has also been a coach, teacher, athletic administrator and principal during his career, will become the 11th executive director in the OHSAA’s 113-year history.
Last spring, Ute stepped down as superintendent in Newark to become the deputy director of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), the state’s superintendents association. Then, the former basketball coach and Ashland University alum felt the pull of the state’s governing athletic body, which he’d previously served as a member of the Central District’s athletic board from 2008-09. Since 2011, he’s been the Central District’s secretary.
“I have always thought like a former coach and athletic director, and the OHSAA is where I want to be,” Ute said in a statement. “I am humbled to be selected by the board of directors for this position and join a great team at the OHSAA office.”
Goldring, who was named interim director after the sudden removal of Jerry Snodgrass in July, will continue with the organization as its senior director of operations.
Distance runners chase low times
Last Friday, a number of area athletes competed in a cross country quad-meet at Buckeye High School in Medina. In the girls 5k race, St. Joseph Academy (32 points) narrowly edged Medina (33) for first place, followed by Avon (66). Euclid also traveled several runners but didn’t chart a team score.
Medina junior Jenna Razavi had the top time (19:41.53), but was followed by second place finisher Sarah Scott of St. Joe’s (19:55.96). Behind Scott were teammates Erin Hvizdos (fourth, 20:05.03) and Carlee Blankenship (fifth, 20:12.27). Avon was led by Maddie Harrington (sixth, 20:15.01) and Meadow Smith (seventh, 20:19.36).
In the boys race, St. Edward (31 points) topped Medina (33) and Avon (71). Eagles junior Evan Bork (16:12.68) took first place overall, followed by Avon senior Jett Wieber (16:32.06).
The following day, area teams ran in the Strongsville Mini Meet. Riverside (26 points) won the boys 5k race, out-pacing six other teams including fifth-place Lutheran West (160).
Chagrin Falls’ Hunter Longo had the top time (17:02), while the Longhorns’ top finisher was junior Sam Silva, who placed 18th (18:32).
On the girls side, Chagrin Falls (39 points) beat out six other teams, while Magnificat (60) took second. Riverside’s Cheyenne Durda finished first in 19:24, with Blue Streaks leader Raina Stockman (21:23) crossing the finish line in eighth place overall. Stella Frain (21:38) and Caroline Donnelly (21:41) followed Stockman in ninth and 10th place, respectively.
Soccer teams ranked
The first Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll was released last week, and several area boys and girls programs were included on the 15-team lists.
In Division I, Avon was ranked 14th out of 15 teams, while undefeated Bay was ranked No. 1 in the state in Div. II with 146 votes.
Rocky River was ranked fourth in the Div. II girls poll.
