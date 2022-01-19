A few minutes here, a few minutes there. The Bay boys basketball team didn’t need much else Jan. 11.
In a rivalry game that was otherwise too close to call, three-minute scoring runs in the second and fourth quarters carried the Rockets to a 63-55 victory over visiting Rocky River. It was their fourth win in a row, and bumped them over .500 for the first time this season after a 1-4 start.
“I think there’s some confidence building,” Rockets coach Jared Shetzer said. “I think there’s togetherness. I think guys are coming off the bench and giving some valuable minutes, and by doing that they’re going to earn themselves more time on the floor. That’s pushing other guys who are starting. The more connected we get on both ends, the better we’re going to be.”
Growing chemistry showed during the two key stretches that set up their win. A 7-0 run late in the second quarter upped a four-point lead to 11, 31-20. Early in the fourth quarter, another slim four-point margin ballooned to 16 as the Rockets’ defense took over.
Braedon Spies scored with 7:01 left to cut the score to 42-38, prompting the Rockets (5-4, 3-2 Great Lakes Conference West Division) to press. They ended up swiping steals on five consecutive possessions and scored each time. With 5:11 left, their 12-0 run made it 54-38.
The Rockets harassed the Pirates (3-6, 1-4 GLC West) into 25 turnovers – including 16 steals.
“We mixed in a little more pressure,” Shetzer said. “I think our guys started getting into more gaps, got deflections and I think we confused them a little bit. The big thing is our guys really sold out to keep their man in front of them. They weren’t necessarily going for the steal, but allowing their teammates to get the steals from being in the right position.”
The Rockets shot just 34%, but still managed four players in double-digits. Owen Payne led them with 13 points, followed by Sam Houk (12), Andrew Chesterfield (11) and Jack Moell (10).
Spies scored a game-high 21 points for the Pirates, who overcame a rough shooting night to stay close. They finished 34% from the field, 21% from 3-point range and even struggled from the free throw line, making 13 of 24.
A big 37-28 rebounding advantage went for naught as shots continued to miss their mark.
The Pirates led 12-11 early and weathered the first big Rockets run, using a quick 5-0 spurt to move within six, 31-25, by the half. The teams battled to a draw in the third, with the Rockets’ lead holding at 42-36 going into the fourth.
“I thought we played solid defensively for the most part,” Pirates coach Mike Murray said. “I thought we rebounded well, and we played the game we wanted to play. We wanted to be physical inside and we got those good looks at times.”
Rocky River will host Westlake on Friday at 7 p.m. Bay will visit Fairview at 7 p.m. on Friday and Olmsted Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.