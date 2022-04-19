Consider the Avon Eagles as this year’s track and field leaders in Lorain County.
Both the boys and girls teams earned the distinction by sweeping the 77th annual Lorain County Athletic Administrators Association Invitational inside their home stadium on a chilly, blustery April 14.
The Eagle boys crowned three meet champions and placed in the top three in 12 events, while the girls came away with two wins and eight other top-three finishes. The program last accomplished dual team titles in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015.
For a girls roster that skews young following the graduation of a standout senior class, the LCAAA victory could serve as a solid foundation for the Eagles, who got event wins from freshman Rania Brown in the discus (113 feet, 4 inches) and senior Liz White in the 3,200-meter run (11:43.06).
“Last year was a very talented, senior-heavy team,” Eagles coach Sam Ulery said. “I’ve got a lot of girls this year that are just learning their spots, trying out new events. It’s something we’re working with. But we’ve got kids coming up and finding their own spots and it’s fun to watch. I hope this (win) was a boost of confidence and shows everybody that they’re capable of winning.”
Edged out for the team title by Midview in the final event of the night last year, the Eagles faced a similar challenge from Avon Lake, which held a five-point lead with just the 3,200 and 4x400 relay left to race. White won the 3,200 and was followed by freshman Carolina Reed’s third-place time (12:06.48), and the 4x400 team of senior Lauren Bernath, sophomores Layan Odeh and Kendall Ostrander and freshman Alison Krischer took third (4:27.74) to secure six points and the team title.
The Eagles beat the Shoregals 114-111. Amherst (91.5), Midview (86.5), North Ridgeville (81) and Brookside (69) rounded out the top six of a 13-team field. Lake Ridge Academy (8) finished 10th.
“We were fighting an uphill battle all night,” Ulery said. “We were able to score a lot of points throughout the night. Not a lot of firsts, but we were able to grind through it. We started the meet really well with our throwers, then ground it out and got it at the end.”
The Shoregals turned in strong performances, placing in the top three in 10 events. They scored victories via the 4x800 team of Rachel Sheehan, Madeline Betz, Sophia Elios and Kate Leininger (10:14.98) and Elizabeth Manly in the 100 hurdles (15.28).
The Rangers were guided by senior Gemma Kilgore, who won the 400 (59.4) and placed second in the 100 (12.66), and senior pole vaulter Veronica Waugaman, who won her event with a meet-record height of 11-06. Waugaman was a co-holder of the previous record of 11 feet.
Then there was Brookside senior Jessica Gower, a Division II state qualifier last year in the 300 hurdles who is aiming to be even better this spring. The top-seeded runner in the field at Avon, she finished first in 47.35, more than three seconds ahead of the Eagles’ Alexis Titas (50.79).
“I’m following right in my footsteps from last season,” Gower said. “I’m hitting my (personal records) from last season at the same time. Hopefully I can make states again.”
Avon’s boys team scored 123.5 points to fend off a hard-charging Keystone (115) and win its second straight LCAAA crown.
The Eagles’ win started in the field, where sophomore Luke Hamilton (53-0) won the shot put and senior Evan Schakel – a Division I state qualifier last year – took the discus (160-05) while battling frequent wind gusts.
Schakel has his sights set on another state trip in both the shot put and discus this spring, and is already hitting target distances in the events consistently.
“My PR last year in shot put was around 53 feet, disc was around 162, and I’m hitting those numbers now,” Schakel said. “I feel like any meet now, I’m going to pop and get a PR and hopefully get to state again. I’d like to get in the mid-170s in disc, and would like to hit 60 feet in shot put.”
Junior Drew Lindsey won the 300 hurdles (42.37) to score the Eagles 10 crucial points late in the meet. Keystone’s second-place finish was paced by junior Ryne Shackelford, who won the long jump in a meet-record 23-04, the 100 in a record-tying 10.66 and helped the 4x100 team to a win in a record-setting 43.5. He ended his night with a victory in the 200 (22.7).
The Shoremen finished third (78) and were led by event winners Quinn Kroneker in the pole vault (12-06), Matt Henry, Adam Dixon, Liam Noss and Bradan Schnabel in the 4x800 (8:21.75) and Austin Olinger in the 110 hurdles (16.27).
Midview (62.5) and North Ridgeville (59) rounded out the top five amongst 15 teams. Brookside (30) finished ninth, led by Jaycob Kolleda’s victory in the high jump (6-0). Lake Ridge (10) finished 13th.
LCAAA Invitational
At Avon
Boys team scores–1. Avon 123.5; 2. Keystone 115; 3. Avon Lake 78; 4. Midview 62.5; 5. North Ridgeville 59; 6. Amherst 44; 7. Firelands 41; 8. Columbia 38; 9. Brookside 30; 10. Elyria 28; 11. Oberlin 16; 12. Open Door Christian 13; 13. Lake Ridge Academy 10; 14. Lorain 3; 15. Clearview 2
Top area finishers–Long jump: 2. Mike Yeager (Avon) 21-3; Shot put: 1. Luke Hamilton (Avon) 53-0; Pole vault: 1. Quinn Kroneker (Avon Lake) 12-6; 110 hurdles: 1. Austin Olinger (Avon Lake) 16.27; 100: 2. Colin Kaufmann (Avon) 10.71; 200: 4. Tommy Ptacek (Avon) 23.59; 4x800: 1. Avon Lake 8:21.75; High jump: 1. Jaycob Kolleda (Brookside) 6-0; Discus: 1. Evan Schakel (Avon) 160-5; 4x200: 2. Avon 1:32.85; 1,600: 2. Matt Henry (Avon Lake) 4:36.01; 4x100: 2. Avon 43.56; 400: 4. Travis Good (North Ridgeville) 53.58; 300 hurdles: 1. Drew Lindsey (Avon) 42.37; 3,200: 2. Evan Haemmerle (Avon) 10:15.88; 4x400: 7. Brookside 3:48.89; 800: 2. Tayo McLaughlin (North Ridgeville) 2:06.52
Girls team scores–1. Avon 114; 2. Avon Lake 111; 3. Amherst 91.5; 4. Midview 86.5; 5. North Ridgeville 81; 6. Brookside 69; 7. Lorain 36; 8. Firelands 32; 9. Elyria 22; Lake Ridge Academy 8; 11. Columbia 6; 12. Keystone 4.5; 13. Open Door Christian 0.5
Top area finishers–High jump: 2. Julianne d’Acunzo (Avon Lake) 5-1; Discus: 1. Rania Brown (Avon) 113-4; 100 hurdles: 1. Elizabeth Manly (Avon Lake) 15.28; 100: 2. Gemma Kilgore (North Ridgeville) 12.66; 200: 1. Heaven Vanzant (Brookside) 26.96; 4x800: 1. Avon Lake 10:14.98; Long jump: 2. Heaven Vanzant (Brookside) 16-3.5; Shot put: 2. Emily Agostin (Avon) 35-3.75; Pole vault: 1. Veronica Waugaman (North Ridgeville) 11-6; 4x200: 2. Avon Lake 1:50.5; 1,600: 2. Madison Palmer (Brookside) 5:38.89; 4x100: 2. Avon Lake 51.78; 400: 1. Gemma Kilgore (North Ridgeville) 59.4; 300 hurdles: 1. Jessica Gower (Brookside) 47.35; 3,200: 1. Liz White (Avon) 11:43.06; 4x400: 2. Avon Lake 4:20.39; 800: 2. Rachel Sheehan (Avon Lake) 2:30.44
