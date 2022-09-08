Rocky River and St. Joseph Academy’s Aug. 29 game started under blue skies. An hour later, the game finished in a weather delay, as lightning, thunder and rain emerged from over the lake.
Luckily for the Pirates, Junior Mackenzie Russell scored minutes before play was postponed — and eventually canceled — giving the Pirates (3-0) a 2-0 victory over the Jaguars (4-3).
“We came out in our first two games and had a lot of success early,” Rocky River coach Patrick Hopkins said. “(Tonight) we came out and missed a couple of early opportunities that we couldn’t put away. They started to force things a little bit, and they just needed to calm down.”
Hopkins said he felt like his team started to panic once they realized things weren’t going to be as easy as they were in the first two wins of the year. Soon enough, Hopkins admits he was panicking as well as he noticed the looming clouds.
“I told the girls after the game that I even started to panic a little bit,” Hopkins said. “I knew that there was a storm coming and that if we got to halftime and the storm hit, that would be the end of the game.”
Rocky River calmed the nerves of its coach, scoring its first goal in the closing seconds of the first half, scoring off a corner taken by senior Cara McKenna with 30 seconds left.
McKenna placed the ball perfectly for Sophia Sindelar, who buried it for her eighth goal of the year. Sindelar’s eight goals are a team-high, with a pair of hat tricks coming in Rocky River’s first two games — both wins over Brunswick and Buckeye.
In 2021, Sindelar — then a freshman — scored 14 goals. Two and a half games into her second season, she’s more than halfway to that number.
“This year, she’s come hot out of the gates,” Hopkins said. “She’s a phenomenal player who is extremely dedicated to making herself better. It’s not all about stats for her. She just wants to win.”
St. Joseph goalkeeper, Catherine Shepherd, put in an impressive performance despite the loss. Shepherd kept Rocky River scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the game and stopped six Pirates’ shots.
Her counterpart, Caitlin Rose, recorded her second-consecutive shutout with three saves. Rose, a sophomore, has eight saves and two goals allowed in three games this season.
The Pirates travel to Indianapolis for their next two games against Evansville Memorial and Carmel. They return home for a date with Newark on Monday, Sept. 5.
St. Joseph will also take on some out-of-state opponents, hosting Villa Maria Academy and Cathedral Prep, both from Pennsylvania, on Sept. 7/
Rocky River celebrated its seniors before the game on what was the program’s senior night.
The Pirates’ four upperclassmen — McKenna, Annika Mocho, Ava Blair and Rayna Kishna — helped the program reach the state tournament in each of the last two seasons. But Hopkins said their reach extends more than just their accomplishments on the field.
“A lot of what it is, isn’t seen,” he said. “They’re finding great success on the field, but it’s what they do off the field for this team and this program where you see the leadership of all the seniors there. It’s a really tight-knit group.”
