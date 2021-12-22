If the Rocky River girls basketball team’s approach to playing defense seems a touch chaotic at times, that’s the point.
Pirates coach Elaine Robinson likes to mix and match defensive schemes over the course of a game, and with a roster full of multi-sport athletes, it can work wonders – even if their shots aren’t falling on offense.
Such was the case when the Pirates traveled to Westlake on Dec. 18 and tripped up the Demons, 41-35, for their fourth victory in a row. Throughout the afternoon, they employed occasional full-court pressure, with a heavy dosage of 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones in the half-court.
As a result, the Demons shot 23% from the floor and trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter. Some of those misses, along with 15 turnovers, helped spur the Pirates’ transition game, which resulted in 16 points.
“Overall, we really bought into the scouting report,” Robinson said. “We were going to pack it in today and play a lot of zone. That’s not really what our M.O. has been all season, but we’ve got to adapt (to the opponent), and we made sure to use the fact that we’re a defensive-driven team. The girls did a great job of trusting and believing and executed well.”
The Pirates (6-1, 3-1 Great Lakes Conference West Division) led 14-11 after one quarter and carried a 25-20 lead into halftime as they initially traded baskets with the Demons (2-4, 2-1 GLC West). But the zone wore on the Demons in the third, and the Pirates held them to 0-for-12 shooting and three free throws. They scored 10 points to increase their lead to 35-23.
Including a late surge just before halftime, the Pirates were on a 15-3 run. They did so short-handed, with three players out due to illness and two other key pieces, Kelsey Murphy and Mackenzie Russell, stuck on the bench for stretches due to early foul trouble.
“Today was a great defensive game for us,” Pirates senior Sophia Murray said. “We started playing our game (in the third quarter) and started getting up and down the floor. We were pushing the pace because that’s who we are. We love to play fast, even out of control sometimes. We were focusing on what our game is and not letting the other team control how we play.”
The Demons used a 1-3-1 zone of their own to cause four Pirate turnovers, and a pair of 3-pointers from Lydia Tymoszczuk in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 38-30 with 2:44 left. Another 3-pointer from Lauryn Stanton made it 40-35 in the final minute.
But with the Pirates already in the bonus, Murray was sent to the foul line twice and made three of four attempts to seal the win.
Murray, a three-year starter at point guard, is considered the Pirates’ floor general, and guided the offense despite its 33% shooting touch and a one for nine mark from 3-point range. She scored nine points and added a game-high eight assists, as well as four rebounds.
“We call her the coach on the floor,” Robinson said. “She sees things and comes to us and talks abou it. It’s so nice. She understands the game, studies the game, loves the game. She was great for us, and it was also a full team effort.”
Ava Patti and Natalie Swallow combined for six transition buckets and finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Patti also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Kress led the Demons with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Abbie Gardner had seven points, eight boards, four assists and three blocks..
Though the Demons came away with a loss, it was the latest in a string of strong defensive performances. They’ve held all six of their opponents this season to 50 points or less, including narrow losses to area heavyweights Stow-Munroe Falls, Medina and Medina Highland.
For coach Cory Rojeck and his staff, the development of a more consistent offense will remain a focus. They made a total of 10 shots against the Pirates, with just four coming after halftime.
“I think at the end we found success just running a set every time on offense,” Rojeck said. “Against a zone, you probably don’t want to run a set every time. And as coaches we think, well, maybe we should’ve gone to that earlier. We knew we were going to defend, but as a coaching staff we have to figure out how to put ourselves in position to score more points.”
Westlake will continue an ambitious non-conference schedule tonight when they host Strongsville at 7:15. Rocky River is off until Dec. 28, when they’ll host Lutheran West at 3 p.m. as part of the River Basketball Association Holiday Tournament. They’ll be joined by Padua and Firelands for the two-day event.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.