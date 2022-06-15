A busy spring season concluded with a piece of history for Laith Wattar and the Rocky River High School esports program.
Wattar, a recently-graduated senior, took second place in the High School Esports League’s national championship tournament in chess – the highest a Pirate has ever placed in any game – on May 15.
Playing the tournament from home, Wattar joined seven other players from across the country in a double-elimination tournament that combined the top placers from the HSEL’s fall and spring seasons. At the beginning of May, he qualified for nationals by placing second in the Spring Major tournament.
“I was definitely happy with the outcome,” Wattar said. “I was definitely surprised I made it that far. It was a highlight of my high school career.”
The chess regular seasons and tournaments are hosted by www.chess.com, and are contested in a best-of-five format of 10-minute games. Wattar, a lifelong player who also spent four years on the Pirates’ chess team, won his first three nationals matches by scores of 3-0, 3-2 and 3-1. In the championship round, he lost 3-1 to Eliam Chang of Valley Christian High School in San Jose, CA.
Chang was a familiar foe. The two squared off in the final of the winner’s bracket, then Chang successfully navigated the consolation bracket to climb into the championship match and turn the tables.
“It was definitely a tougher tournament than the (Spring Major),” Wattar said, “just because it combined the top four players from the fall and spring majors. In the second round, I had an extremely tough opponent. We drew many times, and I wound up winning 3-2, but it was a very tough match.”
Wattar didn’t exit the tourney empty-handed, though. His runner-up finish scored matching trophies – one for him and another for the school to display – as well as a $500 scholarship and free league passes for the entire Pirates team for next year.
The HSEL counts more than 3,400 member schools nationwide, including more than 100 from Ohio. The league plays out seasons in a wide range of popular games that players can team up for, such as Counter-Strike: Go, Halo: Infinite, Brawlhalla, Rocket League and Valorant.
Wattar, a four-year member of the Pirates esports club , also ran track during the spring, competing in sprint events. He will attend Case Western Reserve University in the fall to study biomedical engineering and plans to walk on to the men’s track and field team, where he hopes to compete in the 100-meters or the 4x100 relay.
His time in the esports club will always hold a special place. Thanks to the team’s ability to play remotely, it was able to continue on like normal despite school-year interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was just about being able to still have fun with my friends despite being online all the time,” he said. “We could still compete and communicate online, despite not being with each other in person. It made me feel more connected to them.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
