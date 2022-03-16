All-district hoops teams announced
The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association recently released its Northeast Lakes All-District boys and girls basketball teams.
On the boys side, selections from the West Life coverage area included:
Division I First Team: Ray Ellington (Westlake), Michael Bova (St. Edward)
Third Team: Jonathan Effertz (St. Ignatius), Charlie Ciolek (Olmsted Falls)
Honorable Mention: Jair Knight, Cameron Grant, Myles Reynolds and Zyion Freer-Brown (St. Edward), Max Emerine and Tyson Ziegler (Avon), Matthew Stuewe (Avon Lake), C.J. Little, C.J. Yarian and Carter Jackson (St. Ignatius), Hakeem Quran and Riley Ulintz (Lakewood), Davonte Demianov (North Olmsted), Griffin Turay and Jake Boynar (North Ridgeville), Michael Candow and Luke Dieckman (Olmsted Falls), Will Ostrowski, Derek Occhipinti, Greyson Elyaderani and Julian Coleman (Westlake)
Division II Coach of the Year: Jordan Duke (Lutheran West)
First Team: Boubacar Djigo (Lutheran West)
Second Team: Sam Houk (Bay), Avery Young (Brookside)
Third Team: Robby Lang (Rocky River)
Honorable Mention: Cooper Mendelow (Bay), Braedon Spies (Rocky River), Derek Fairley and Jamie Peterson (Lutheran West), Nolan Waechter and Jaycob Kolleda (Brookside)
Division III Second Team: Danny Hanton (Fairview)
Third Team: Tyler Holliday (Fairview)
Honorable Mention: Michael Goff (Fairview)
Division IV First Team: Ted DeMarco (Lake Ridge Academy)
Honorable Mention: Jake Kolbay (Lake Ridge Academy)
Girls honorees included:
Division I Player of the Year: Paige Kohler (Olmsted Falls)
Coach of the Year: Jordan Eaton (Olmsted Falls)
First Team: Kohler, Abby Liber (Avon), Grace Kingery (North Ridgeville), Ava Haddad (St. Joseph Academy)
Second Team: Mia Kalich (Olmsted Falls)
Third Team: Abby Rosol (Magnificat), Abbie Gardner (Westlake)
Honorable Mention: Ryann Clapham and Brooke Laub (Avon), Marisa Summerfield (Avon Lake), Ella Neitzel (St. Joseph Academy), Delaney Garcia and Mollie Henrickson (Lakewood), Lauren Noernberg, Danielle Cameron and Sara Glover (Olmsted Falls), Mollie La Spisa and Francie Spear (Magnificat), Katie Whitesell and Anna Williams (Westlake), Daylan Baker (North Ridgeville)
Division II First Team: Ava Patti (Rocky River)
Third Team: Chaeli Ziebarth (Bay), Sophia Murray (Rocky River)
Honorable Mention: Natalie Swallow and Kelsey Murphy (Rocky River), Evelyn Albers and Carina Cedeno (Lutheran West)
All-county hoops
The Lorain County Boys Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its award winners.
In Division I:
Player of the Year: Aden Gregory (Midview)
Coaches of the Year: Pat Bray (Amherst) and Jim Brabenec (Midview)
First Team: Matthew Stuewe (Avon Lake), George Gotsis, Austin Bray and George Fayer (Amherst), Ryan Walsh (Elyria), Jake Boynar and Griffin Turay (North Ridgeville)
Second Team: Jordan Koury (Amherst), Max Emerine (Avon), Isaac Richardson and Collin Stewart (Avon Lake), Omar Palos (Elyria), Jordan Daniels (Lorain), Ryan Runser (Midview), R.J. Schneider (North Ridgeville)
Honorable Mention: Torre Weatherspoon and Nick Hamrlik (Amherst), Jacob Siegert and Tyson Ziegler (Avon), Ryan York and Mitch Schillinger (Avon Lake), Mateo Medina and Jayden Crutcher (Elyria), Asiah Kielian and Christian Ruiz (Lorain), Bryce Newton and Michael Hazzard (Midview), Evan Schulz and Collin Jones (North Ridgeville)
Division II Player of the Year: Christian Pataky (Keystone)
Coaches of the Year: Jeff Holzauer (Keystone) and Larry Babics (Brookside)
First Team: Avery Young (Brookside), Anthony Januzzi (Firelands), Konner Rodick and Jake Morgan (Keystone), Ben Rini and Donevan Lewis (Vermilion)
Second Team: Jaycob Kolleda (Brookside), Aiden Cruz and Keith Colvin (Clearview), Nate Draga (Firelands), Grant Hartley (Keystone), Andrew Hendershot (Vermilion)
Honorable Mention: Nolan Waechter and Zion Young (Brookside), Zavior Castillo and Savian Alvarado (Clearview), Austin Copen and Brock Grude (Firelands), Ian Morgan and Alex Nagle (Keystone), Gus Matheson and Jack Wells (Vermilion)
Division III-IV Player of the Year: Jack Kenneally (Elyria Catholic)
Coach of the Year: Josh Scharf (Columbia)
First Team: Cody Davis and Reese Miller (Columbia), Robert Palmer (Elyria Catholic), Ted Demarco (Lake Ridge Academy), Ty Locklear and Issac Thompson (Oberlin), Jaiden Howard-Guerra (Open Door Christian Academy), Jayden Roberts (Wellington)
Second Team: Johnny Kray (Black River), Nate Borling and Vincent Berardi (Columbia), Andre Yarber and Marius Harrell (Oberlin), Owen Menge and R.J. Penny (Open Door), Jacob Weegermann (Wellington)
Honorable Mention: Eric Groesser and Cayden Hinderman (Black River), Frank Washburn and Drexton Friscone (Columbia), Denny Fischer and Colin Kenneally (Elyria Catholic), Jose Gomez and Jake Kolbay (Lake Ridge), Josiah Bowen-Pride and Dayvion Witherspoon (Oberlin), Caleb Brooks and Kevan Ford, II (Open Door), Drew Unangst and Luke Vannuci (Wellington)
SWC bowling honors
Last week, the Southwestern Conference announced its all-league bowling selections. On the girls side:
Most Valuable Bowler: Makayla Velasquez (Amherst)
Coaches of the Year: David Dull (Amherst) and Robin McQuaid (Avon)
First Team: Velasquez and Allison Taylor (Amherst), Kilee Falisch (Avon), Andrea Guzowski (Berea-Midpark), Delaney Condosta (Olmsted Falls)
Second Team: Hannah Aschenbach and Sabrina Stawicki (Amherst), Grace Gallagher and Audrey Share (Avon Lake), Raychel Buettner (Midview)
Honorable Mention: Amanda McElheny and Melissa Nunez (Amherst), Anika Pundir (Avon), Olivia Persico and Abbey Schuerger (Avon Lake), Paige Hall (Berea-Midpark), Ivy Hopkins and Aubree Marchant (Midview), Josie Cehelnik and A.J. Kinter (North Ridgeville), Mallory Carroll and Olivia Rousek (Olmsted Falls)
For the boys:
Most Valuable Bowler: Brenton Dill (Avon)
Coach of the Year: Steve Taylor (Amherst)
First Team: J.P. Gregory (Amherst), Dill (Avon), Evan Molloy (Avon Lake), Collin Ellis (Berea-Midpark), Alex Fedyszyn (Midview)
Second Team: Aiden Reding (Avon), Jacek Gomez (Avon Lake), Zach Huffman (Midview), Josh Beitel (North Ridgeville), Ben Scheeff (Olmsted Falls)
Honorable Mention: Logan Steward and Zachary Zakrijsek (Amherst), Jack Tippy and Leo Walters (Avon), Cam Thorpe and J.J. Toth (Avon Lake), Austin Soukup and Brendan Tinay (Berea-Midpark), Aiden Bedock (Elyria), Luke Baron and Spencer Fifie (Midview), Ethan Greenly and Kyle Kamenec (North Ridgeville), Steven Demchak and Brandon Poore (Olmsted Falls)
Jovanovski joins Longhorns
Lutheran West’s search for a head boys soccer coach is complete following last week’s hiring of Joe Jovanovski.
After a decorated high school career at Elyria Catholic, Jovanovski played collegiately for Lorain County Community College and Tiffin University before embarking on a coaching career that included stops as the head girls coach at Beaumont School in Cleveland, the boys coach at Sandusky and Berea-Midpark High Schools, and then as an assistant last season at Tiffin U.
He’s also currently the co-director of the North FC club program. He’ll take over a Longhorns team that went 8-9-1 last season, and exited the Division II state tournament in a 5-2 sectional semifinal loss to Fairview on Oct. 19.
College commitments
Last week, Bay senior Connor Bozak announced his commitment to Cuyahoga Community College to continue his baseball career.
On March 7, Rocky River senior Sophia Murray, a two-sport standout in soccer and basketball, announced she’ll continue playing basketball at Marietta College.
Also on March 7, Lutheran West’s Carina Cedeno committed to Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., to continue her basketball career.
