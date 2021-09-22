The Avon girls tennis team’s run of success continued on Sept. 18, when it captured its third consecutive Southwestern Conference tournament championship.
For the second year in a row, the Eagles went undefeated in head-to-head duals in the conference, then finished that portion of the schedule with a tournament victory at Avon Lake High School. They advanced athletes to the championship match on all five courts.
Denver Johnson won the first singles championship, and the first doubles pairing of Natalie Miller and Sofia Marino also took first place. Amelia Tomak finished as the runner-up at second singles.
Demons win LEGGA tourney
Last week’s Lake Erie Girls Golf Association tournament was all about the newcomers.
After navigating Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange, Westlake shot a combined 405 to win the championship by two strokes over Columbia (407), which entered 10-0 in head-to-head matches and had won the LEGGA Preview a month ago.
The top individual score of the day came courtesy of North Olmsted’s Rachel Adams, who carded a 91.
Gabby Pollak, Megan Forshey and Kaitlin Zink each shot a 97 to pace the Demons, who joined the LEGGA this fall after previously competing in the Southwestern Conference. Maddy Yoder (97) and Jessi Morlock (98) led Columbia.
Rocky River, which had won the LEGGA championship for four seasons in a row, shot a 423 to finish third. The Pirates were followed by North Olmsted (428), Keystone (428) and Bay (431).
Individually, the Pirates were led by Mia Ginnetti (99) and Chloe Horton (100), while the Rockets’ top score came from Halle Parks (102).
Runners descend on Boardman
Annually one of the biggest cross country meets of the season, Boardman High School hosted the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 18.
Races were broken up by division, with a number of Westshore teams competing. North Allegheny scored 105 points to win the boys Division I race, while St. Ignatius finished second with 156. Rocky River finished 15th (443) in the 45-team field, Westlake (636) was 22nd, Lakewood (691) 26th, Avon (954) 37th and North Ridgeville (962) 39th. The best area finish came from Rocky River’s Luke Dorenkott (17:37.7).
North Allegheny (72) also won the girls Division I race, followed by Morgantown (75). Rocky River put together an impressive team performance, finishing sixth with 244 points and led by senior Sam Coleman (19:41.7, ninth place).
St. Joseph Academy finished ninth (336), Bay was 10th (361), Avon 11th (374) and Lakewood 20th (580).
Marlington scored 56 points to win the Division II boys race. Led by a seventh place finish by senior Michael Muccio (17:25.7), Bay took fifth place in the team standings with 215 points.
Brookside netters on pace in LCL
The quest for a third consecutive Lorain County League championship is off to a promising start for the Brookside volleyball team.
Winners of the league each season since the league was formed in 2019, the Cardinals were currently 6-0 (6-2) overall as this week’s schedule began. Results of a match against Black River (6-5, 3-3 LCL) on Tuesday night weren’t available at press time.
Of the Cardinals’ six league wins, only one match has gone more than three sets, a 3-2 win over Firelands on Aug. 26. The teams will meet again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cardinals’ gym.
The team has been led by a trio of seniors in Jenna Rothman (40 digs, 33 kills, 11 aces), Leah Musall (101 assists, 54 kills, 34 digs) and Shyanne Shinsky (98 assists, 12 aces).
Poll watchers
Bay remained the top-ranked boys soccer team in the state in Division II, according to last week’s Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll. Arch rival Rocky River, who the Rockets will face tonight at 7 p.m., were ranked 13th.
St. Ignatius remained No. 1 in the state in Division I, with North Olmsted set at No. 12. Winners of seven straight games, including a 4-0 shutout of St. Joseph Academy on Sept. 18, the Rocky River girls team stayed in the No. 5 spot in Division II.
More locally, the latest Greater Cleveland Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association boys poll had St. Ignatius ranked No. 1 in Division I, with Westlake fifth, Avon sixth, North Olmsted seventh, Olmsted Falls eighth, St. Edward ninth and Avon Lake 10th. Bay and Rocky River continued to hold the top two spots in Division II, respectively.
The GCSSCA Division I girls poll has Avon ranked fourth, Avon Lake fifth, Magnificat seventh, Westlake eighth, Olmsted Falls 11th and St. Joseph Academy 14th.
Released on Sept. 16, the third set of Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls ranked Westlake 10th, Avon 17th, St. Joe’s 22nd, Rocky River 26th and Bay 28th amongst Division I girls teams. St. Ignatius was ranked fourth among Division I boys programs, followed by St. Edward at eighth. Bay was ranked 16th in the Division II boys poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.