The Avon boys track and field team continues to gain momentum as the season goes along. On April 30, it won its own Reynolds Relay Invitational, its third straight meet victory dating back to a command performance at the LCAAA Invite.
The Eagles scored 184 points to lap the 12-team field. Westlake was second with 88, followed by Bedford (74.5), Rocky River (70.5) and Maple Heights (49). North Olmsted finished seventh (44) and Lakewood ninth (23).
As has become customary this season, the Eagles posted big wins up and down the event list. Colin Kaufmann was first in the 100-meter dash (10.94), Nate Ferguson won the 400 (52.58) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams both took first in 43.69 and 3:31.95, respectively.
In distance, senior Jett Wieber continued his record-setting pace, setting a new school record in the 1,600-meter run (4:19.21) and also winning the 800 (1:56.23). Hunter Maxey was first in the pole vault (14-0), Luke Hamilton took the shot put (49 feet, 3.25 inches) and Evan Schakel won the discus throw (157-01).
Demons senior Austin Norris continued his standout hurdles season with a win in the 300 (40.53), and also won the high jump (6-01). Pirates senior Luke Kishna won the 3,200 (10:04.13) and helped the 4x800 team take first in 8:33.40.
In the girls meet, the Demons scored 141.5 points to narrowly edge the Eagles (139.5) for first. Rocky River was third (88), Magnificat ninth (19), North Olmsted 11th (12) and Lakewood 12th (3.5).
Leading the Demons with first-place finishes were Sarah Colman in the 400 (1:00.19), Sarah Peer in the 800 (2:24.43) and 1,600 (5:22.90) and the team of Sydney and Sarah Peer, Ellie Irwin and Stephanie Navellini in the 4x800 (10:06.14). Avon’s first-place finishers included Molly Radcliffe in both the shot put (48-02.75) and discus (155-0), Juliet Goodelle in the 100 hurdles (16.17) and Alexis Titas in the 300 hurdles (49.20).
Pirates junior Sam Coleman won the 3,200 in 11:35.93.
Westlake alum reaches NFL
JaQuan Hardy, a 2016 graduate of Westlake High School, is headed to Dallas.
Coming out of Tiffin University, where he totaled 1,554 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during the team’s last season in 2019, he was signed by the NFL’s Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the draft on May 1, which was held in Cleveland.
The 5-foot-10, 225-pound running back amassed over 3,100 yards of offense and was a Second Team All-Ohio selection during a distinguished football career with the Demons.
Rising’s big day lifts Rockets
The Bay baseball team trailed host North Olmsted 4-3 after three innings on May 1, but an offensive surge keyed by third baseman Matthew Rising led the Rockets to a 14-7 win.
Starting in the top of the fourth, the Rockets (12-7) scored 11 runs over the game’s final four innings–eight coming between the sixth and seventh. In total, the lineup pounded out 17 hits.
Rising was a star at the plate, finishing his day 5-for-5 with three doubles and a team-high four RBI. Cooper Mendelow, Andrew Chesterfield and Connor Bozak all recorded multi-hit games.
The Eagles (5-11) were led by designated hitter Matt Olah, who went 2-3 for the day with a game-high five RBI.
Warriors set records at Lutheran West
Competing at the Joseph King Longhorn Invitational at Lutheran West on May 1, the Fairview boys and girls track and field teams put together one of their best days of the season. The boys team finished atop the leaderboard and the girls took second.
In particular, the Warriors shined in distance races. Nolan Krumhansl won the boys 3,200-meter run in a meet record time of 10:08. The boys 4x800 relay team of Krumhansl, Ben Myers, Tyson Crandall and Ben Osborne finished first in 8:20.4 and set a new meet record.
Crandall won the 1,600 in 4:47 and, in the field, Ethan McQuate won the long jump with a top distance of 19 feet, 10 inches.
In the girls meet, Izzy King was first in the 3,200 (13:10.71).
The host Longhorns also posted a number of wins. On the boys side, Emanuel Fracys-Diaz was first in the 300 hurdles (44.19) and Jack Jedick won both the discus throw (125-02) and shot put (46-05). Madison Groppe won the 200 (27.74) and Evelyn Albers (5-02) won the long jump to pace the Longhorns on the girls side.
Lakewood’s Kaydence Doxley won the girls long jump (16-06.5), and the Rangers picked up victories in the girls 4x200 (1:52.48), 4x400 (4:16.59) and 4x800 (10:13.70). St. Joseph Academy’s Catherine Dial won the discus with a top throw of 104-06 while teammate Colette Conway was first in the 300 hurdles (52.05). Lake Ridge Academy had a pair of runners-up in the girls 800 (Hailey Shebak, 2:32) and girls 1,600 (Maria Gilles, 5:53.30).
