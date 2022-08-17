Since graduating from Avon Lake High School in 2001, Michael Medders has become part of the fabric of Shoremen football, even after his passing in September 2008.
Medders Lane, located behind the school’s football stadium, as well as his memorial locker inside the Shoremen locker room, have served as reminders for players and coaches alike since the Army captain was killed in the line of duty in Baquba, Iraq, almost 14 years ago.
This season, the Avon Lake Football Club is joining the school in making Medders an even bigger part of their football tradition. The team’s home opener, scheduled against Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Aug. 26, will be “Michael Medders Night”, and the team will carry a flag adorned with his number, 66, out to the field before kickoff. Throughout the season, the team will wear his 66 as a helmet decal, along with the American Flag. Other reveals are planned for future weeks.
After graduating from high school as an All-Ohio selection on the gridiron, Medders attended Walsh University in North Canton before transferring to Bowling Green State University, where he enrolled in R.O.T.C. He graduated from BGSU in 2005, then was stationed as a troop leader at Fort Hood, Texas, and later served at FOB Caldwell in Iraq.
Led by a 73 from Kyle Ritter, the Avon Lake boys golf team took home the Lorain County Athletic Administrators Association tournament championship at Avon’s Bob-O-Link Golf Course on Aug. 12.
Ryan Harbour and Sam Murray joined Ritter in the 70s, each carding a 75. Cole Cartwright finished with an 80 to give the Shoremen a 303 – six strokes ahead of second-place Avon (309).
Midview (330), Amherst (336), North Ridgeville (340), Elyria Catholic (350), Keystone (361), Vermilion (366), Open Door Christian (387) and Elyria (444) rounded out the tournament field. Avon’s Hunter McCourt medaled with a low-round 72.
Reigning Southwestern Conference Player of the Year Aubrie Rush shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and defending SWC champion Avon (184) took first place in the league’s preview tournament at Whiskyville Golf Course in Elyria on Aug. 8.
The eight teams comprising the SWC played the front nine. Trailing the Eagles on the team leaderboard were Avon Lake (186), Olmsted Falls and North Ridgeville (191), Amherst (209), Midview (229), Berea-Midpark and Elyria (245).
Amherst’s Kennedy Rauch (42), Olmsted Falls’ Sydney Ott (44), North Ridgeville’s Kamryn Leinerth (45) and the trio of Avon Lake’s Sarah Quayle and Paige Machovina and North Ridgeville’s Aryanna Edgell (46) made the top five, individually.
Pirates take LEGGA Preview
The Rocky River girls golf team got its season off to a fast start on Aug. 8, winning the Lake Erie Girls Golf Association Preview tournament at Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange.
Competing in a five-person scramble format, the Pirates contingent of seniors Sophia Loparo and Nora Sheridan, junior Chloe Holton and sophomores Mia Ginnetti and Julia Schmid shot a 7-under 65. They were followed by Columbia (73), North Olmsted (76), Keystone and Westlake (77) and Bay (83).
The tourney was a return to form for the Pirates, who won the LEGGA title five straight seasons before newcomer Westlake unseated them last fall.
After dropping the opening match of their season 5-0 to Medina Highland on Aug. 8, the Westlake girls tennis team rebounded in a big way, posting three straight wins to finish out the week.
In consecutive matches played from Aug. 10-12, the Demons (3-1) pulled out 5-0 wins over St. Joseph Academy, Medina and Shaker Heights Laurel. Over the course of the winning streak, senior Madison Shami won all three of her matches while only dropping one set.
The Demons are on the road this week, playing at Lakewood today at 2:30 p.m. and at Strongsville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
