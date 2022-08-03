The Magnificat golf team finished sixth in the state at last year’s Division I tournament in Columbus, and early returns show that it might be even deeper this fall.
Incoming Blue Streaks freshman Claire Liu carded a four-under-par 68 to earn medalist honors, and a group of her eventual teammates finished atop the field in the annual Ohio Girls Golf Foundation Showcase, held at Avon Oaks Country Club on July 25. The program fielded three separate teams in the tournament, with the combination of Cammy Reed, Cara Heisterkamp, Ella Baird and Maureen O’Leary shooting 302.
Reed (71) tied for third, Heisterkamp (73) tied for fifth, O’Leary (80) tied for 11th and Baird (86) tied for 27th to round out their scoring.
Another Blue Streaks grouping of Liu, Avery Paez, Kristina Chill and Reagan Elwell shot a 323 to finish second in the 15-team field. Avon Lake (379) was 11th, Avon (382) 12th and the third set of Blue Streaks (397) 14th.
Individually, Aubrie Rush shot an 84 to tie for 19th and lead Avon, while teammate Madigan O’Leary (90) tied for 39th. Sarah Quayle (92) tied for 43rd to lead the Shoregals.
Park is Player of the Year
Sion Park’s busy summer of golf tournaments came to a satisfying close on July 27 when he finished in a tie for second place at the Northern Ohio PGA Junior Tour Championship at Club Walden in Aurora and became the Jackson Dieken & Associates Player of the Year.
Over the course of two rounds, Park, an incoming junior at Westlake High School who will play an important role for the Demons this fall, shot a six-over-par 150 to tie with Dover’s Carter Begue. Chris Pollak of Aurora won the event with a 1-under 143.
Park led the Player of the Year points list for most of the summer, and got there with a combination of strong play and sheer volume. Playing in the 16-19 age division, he entered 26 tournaments dating back to mid-May, accruing 1,922.14 points and 14 top-10 finishes.
Olmsted Falls senior Ben Scheeff tallied 1,257.5 points to finish sixth in the Player of the Year standings.
Spirit Rally coming to Westlake
The Westlake Demons Athletic Boosters will host its annual Spirit Rally and membership drive on Aug. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m. at UH St. John Stadium.
The free event is open to all community members and will feature the Westlake High School cheerleaders, marching band and auxiliary teams, as well as food trucks, games, a dunk tank and other activities. Coaches and student-athletes will be introduced, while critical funds will be raised to support teams at both the high school and Lee Burneson Middle School.
In the event of inclement weather, the rally will be moved to 2-5 p.m. on Aug. 13.
