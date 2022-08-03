The Magnificat golf team finished sixth in the state at last year’s Division I tournament in Columbus, and early returns show that it might be even deeper this fall.

Incoming Blue Streaks freshman Claire Liu carded a four-under-par 68 to earn medalist honors, and a group of her eventual teammates finished atop the field in the annual Ohio Girls Golf Foundation Showcase, held at Avon Oaks Country Club on July 25. The program fielded three separate teams in the tournament, with the combination of Cammy Reed, Cara Heisterkamp, Ella Baird and Maureen O’Leary shooting 302. 

