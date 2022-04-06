On March 31, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association capped its annual All-Ohio boys basketball selections by naming Centerville junior Gabe Cupps this year’s Ohio Mr. Basketball.
Cupps, an Indiana University commit, averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game this season while helping steer the Elks toward a state runner-up finish. The team had previously put together a 45-game win streak that included the 2021 Division I state title.
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Sincere Harris was the runner-up for the award. Finalists included Sean Jones of Gahanna-Lincoln, Elmore James IV of Lyndhurst Brush, T.C. Molk of Dover and Sean Craig of Sylvania Northview.
All-Ohio selections included:
Division I Players of the Year: Sean Jones (Gahanna-Lincoln), Gabe Cupps (Centerville)
Coach of the Year: Brook Cupps (Centerville)
Area First Team: Michael Bova (St. Edward)
Third Team: Ray Ellington (Westlake)
Division II Players of the Year: Paul McMillan IV (Cincinnati Woodward), Sencire Harris (Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary)
Coach of the Year: Travis Robertson (Waverly)
Area Second Team: Boubacar Djigo (Lutheran West)
Honorable Mention: Sam Houk (Bay), Avery Young (Brookside)
Division III Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain (Columbus Africentric)
Coach of the Year: Todd Boblitt (Bluffton)
Area Honorable Mention: Danny Hanton (Fairview)
Division IV Player of the Year: Layne Sarver (New Madison Tri-Village)
Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher (Tiffin Calvert)
Area Third Team: Ted DeMarco (Lake Ridge Academy)
Ferrando to lead Eagles
Maggie Ferrando is coming a little closer to home to grab the reins of the Avon girls basketball program.
A Bay Village resident, Ferrando announced on April 2 that she’d accepted the role as the varsity head coach of the Eagles, replacing Meghan Larrick. Ferrando had spent the past three seasons coaching at Walsh Jesuit in Cuyahoga Falls – a 50-minute commute each way.
In three years at Walsh, her teams went 48-24. Prior to that, she spent nine seasons as the head coach at St. Joseph Academy. In total, she’s amassed 224 wins in 15 seasons.
This past season, the Eagles were 13-9 and among the middle of the pack in the Southwestern Conference.
Frolo steps down at North Olmsted
After eight seasons as the head varsity boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Jason Frolo will not return next winter.
Frolo, a 1993 NOHS graduate, had guided the Eagles program for eight seasons, posting a 62-121 record. The team’s best performance came in 2015-16, when it finished 18-6 and advanced to a Division I sectional final. In the six seasons since, the team has won a total of 30 games against 105 losses.
Interested applicants for the position should send a letter of interest and resume to athletic director Brett Koch at Brett.Koch@nocseagles.org.
