With victories in seven events, the Westlake girls track and field team scored 150.5 points and claimed the team championship at the fourth annual Bay Rocket Invitational on April 14.
The Demons used an ensemble cast of sprinters and distance runners to hold off second-place Magnificat (143), which excelled in field events. First-place finishers for the Demons included Sophia Kontak in the 100-meter dash (12.66 seconds), Sarah Colman in the 400 (59.22), Sarah Peer in the 3,200 (10:53.04), Emma Hennessey in the 300 hurdles (47.62) and the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. Macy Brennan won the discus throw with a top distance of 107 feet, 1 inch.
The Blue Streaks were led by event winners Ella Bochenek in the high jump (5-0), Emily Allman in the pole vault (8-6) and Megan White in the shot put (32-3.5). On the track, Tess Haney won the 200 (27.12).
Lakewood received a standout performance from Kaydence Doxley, who won the long jump (16-8).
Chardon (107.5), Lakewood (94), Bay (83.5), Garfield Heights (30), North Olmsted (29.5), Valley Forge (14) and Horizon Science Academy Cleveland (1) rounded out the nine-team field.
The boys meet was a nailbiter, with North Olmsted (133 points) narrowly beating Westlake (132.5) and Chardon (130) for the championship. Bay (123.5), Lakewood (78), Valley Forge (37), Garfield Heights (11) and Horizon Science (6) made up the rest of the eight-team hierarchy.
Eagles event winners included Jared Kelley in the 100 (11.29) and Ryan Sanborn in the 110 hurdles (16.05) and high jump (5-10). The Demons picked up wins via Basheer Alramahi in the 200 (24.45), Arrington Taylor in the shot put (45-6) and the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
The Rockets were paced by first-place finishers Michael Muccio in the 3,200 (9:53.97), Simon Miedza in the pole vault (10-6) and Jace Knapp in the long jump (19-1.5).
North Olmsted no-no
In a five-inning baseball game that was shortened by rain April 13, North Olmsted starter Dominic Costello pitched a no-hitter in a 6-1 victory over visiting Rocky River.
Costello allowed one unearned run in the first inning, walked five and struck out five, and was also 1-for-2 at the plate with 2 RBI and a run scored in the Eagles’ first win of the season.
Due to sloppy weather such as the downpour experienced April 13, the Eagles had only played five games entering this week, and were 1-4 overall, 0-1 in the Great Lakes Conference West Division. On Thursday, the Eagles will play at Lakewood at 4:30 p.m., then head to Eastlake North on Saturday for a noon first pitch.
Lacrosse milestones at Avon
The Avon girls lacrosse team added to its growing history book last week with a pair of important benchmarks.
In a 16-8 win at home over Westlake in Northern Ohio Lacrosse League action April 12, senior Katie Beatty scored her 200th career goal. The Penn State University commit is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
A 14-5 victory at Perrysburg April 16 marked the program’s 100th game since its debut as a varsity sport in 2017. Coach Todd Kortowich has led the program since its inception.
The Eagles entered this week on a six-game win streak and are 7-2 overall and 2-2 in NOLL play. They’ve scored a total of 92 goals while allowing 62. They’ll play at Wadsworthon Thursday at 7 p.m. before heading to Columbus on Saturday to take part in the Galipault Tournament at Worthington Kilbourne High School.
Demons hitting stride
Westlake’s softball team got off to a 1-5 start this season, but has bounced back thanks to some red-hot bats.
The Demons (6-5, 2-2 Great Lakes Conference West Division) are currently riding a five-game winning streak that began with a 10-7 decision over Normandy April 7. They’ve since beaten Fairview twice by scores of 14-1 and 10-2, then picked up road wins over Parma (15-4) and Buckeye (9-1).
On Thursday, the Demons will host Holy Name at 4:45 p.m., then hit the road for a Saturday double-header against Magnificat that will start at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Park in Rocky River.
