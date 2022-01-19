The Avon High School competition cheerleading team recently earned a state championship at the Ohio Athletic Committee Cheer Competition, held at Marysville High School.
In the “High School Game Day” category, the Eagles won the High Point – the highest score out of all high school and middle school teams in the category – and also took fifth in the Large Varsity Non-Building B category.
Game Day is a routine meant to showcase traditional cheerleading, with spirit and crowd leading skills. During a routine, the cheerleaders performed a band chant, an offense or defense sideline chant, cheer and school fight song, along with jumps and tumbling. The non-building routine includes cheer, jumps, advanced tumbling and a dance routine.
College commitments
On Jan. 12, Avon senior Ty Daugherty announced that he will continue his wrestling career at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia. A standout for the Eagles, Daugherty is currently ranked 14th in the state in Division I at 132 pounds.
On Jan. 13, Bay senior Jay Rinehart announced his commitment to play baseball at John Carroll University. He hit .435 for the Rockets last season and led the team with six doubles, but made an even bigger impact on the mound. The righty tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Elyria Catholic on April 8 and was a leader of one of the stingiest pitching staffs in the area.
College signing
Rocky River senior Katie Mommers signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at The College of Wooster on Jan. 12.
