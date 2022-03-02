Lutheran West’s boys bowling team came within 24 pins of qualifying for the Division II state tournament as a group for the first time in its history on Feb. 26, but will still send an individual to Columbus.
The Longhorns combined to knock down 3,883 pins at their district at Holiday Bowl in Struthers, finishing just shy of the fourth and final team qualifying spot, which Struthers locked down with 3,907. Individually, junior Josh Maslanich finished third overall with a 735 series and will head to Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl for the third straight year.
The Div. II state meet will begin on Friday.
Gymnasts eye state meet
Following three days of district meets at Mentor High School that ended Feb. 26, a number of area gymnasts will head to Columbus to compete at state this Saturday at Hilliard Bradley High School.
Magnificat scored a team-record 141.725 points to take sixth place overall and qualify for state as a team. The roster consists of seniors Tara Richter, Tommie Mead and Kenzie Adamonis, junior Corinne Kostka, sophomores McKenna Purtilo, Annmarie Canzoni, Keira Leneghan, Ellie Steiner, Emily Allman, Allison Eppich and Madison Miller and freshmen Kendall Leonard and Zarria Houston.
Leneghan (bar, floor, all-around), Mead (vault, floor), Canzoni (beam, floor) and Purtilo (beam) also advanced as individuals.
Also qualifying for state were:
Avon: Cassie Wiersch (beam)
Fairview: Tessa Kelly (vault)
North Olmsted: Emma Nolan (bars, beam)
Hall returns to Demon gridiron
Jason Hall is back to lead the Westlake football program.
He remained a health and physical education teacher and faculty manager in the city’s school district after resigning from the head football job in 2018, and will return to the sideline following the resignation of Dan LoRocco. The Demons have posted back-to-back 4-5 seasons.
Hall guided the Demons to the Division II state playoffs for the first time in 27 years back in 2016, and carries a 107-84 record that includes stops in Massillon, Brush and Nordonia.
SWC hoops awards
The Southwestern Conference announced its annual all-league basketball selections last week. The girls list included:
Most Valuable Player: Paige Kohler (Olmsted Falls)
Coach of the Year: Jordan Eaton (Olmsted Falls)
First Team: Abby Liber (Avon), Kendall Braaten (Berea-Midpark), Olivia DiFranco and Mary Meng (Midview), Grace Kingery (North Ridgeville), Kohler, Mia Kalich and Danielle Cameron (Olmsted Falls)
Second Team: Kristen Kelley (Amherst), Brooke Laub (Avon), Marisa Summerfield (Avon Lake), Lauren Yee (Berea-Midpark), Daylan Baker and Kat Crevda (North Ridgeville), Sara Glover and Lauren Noernberg (Olmsted Falls)
Honorable Mention: Kayla Ferancy and Natalie Pleban (Amherst), Ryann Clapham and Sarai Kittelberger (Avon), Brynn Bondar and Courtney Borland (Avon Lake), Lauren Lantow and Kierney Murphy (Berea-Midpark), Jaidah Gonzalez and Hannah Miller (Elyria), Grace Milano and Grace Seymour (Midview), Payton Palcisko and Laney Rumancik (North Ridgeville), Mary Donnelly and Hannah Mahoney (Olmsted Falls)
Making the boys lists were:
Most Valuable Player: Aden Gregory (Midview)
Coach of the Year: Chris DiLisio (Olmsted Falls)
First Team: Austin Bray and George Gotsis (Amherst), Jayson Levis (Berea-Midpark), Ryan Walsh (Elyria), Gregory (Midview), Michael Candow, Charlie Ciolek and Luke Dieckman (Olmsted Falls)
Second Team: George Fayer (Amherst), Max Emerine (Avon), Matthew Stuewe (Avon Lake), Owen Trzebuckowski (Berea-Midpark), Ryan Runser (Midview), Jake Boynar and Griffin Turay (North Ridgeville), Tanner Nelson (Olmsted Falls)
Honorable Mention: Jordan Koury and Torre Weatherspoon (Amherst), Jacob Siegert and Tyson Ziegler (Avon), Isaac Richardson and Collin Stewart (Avon Lake), Jack Arnold and Lucas Petrus (Berea-Midpark), Mateo Medina and Omar Palos (Elyria), Michael Hazzard and Bryce Newton (Midview), RJ Schneider and Evan Schultz (North Ridgeville), Aaron Katitus and Aidan Meczka (Olmsted Falls)
County hoops honors
Lorain County girls basketball award recipients were announced last week, separated by division.
Division I Player of the Year: Abby Liber (Avon)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Brittney McNamara (Midview) and Amy Esser (North Ridgeville)
First Team: Liber and Brooke Laub (Avon), Marisa Summerfield (Avon Lake), Brooklyn Ferguson (Lorain), Olivia DiFranco and Mary Meng (Midview), Daylan Baker and Grace Kingery (North Ridgeville)
Secont Team: Kayla Ferancy (Amherst), Ryann Clapham (Avon), Brynn Bondar (Avon Lake), Tanisha Llanos (Lorain), Grace Milano and Grace Seymour (Midview), Kat Crevda and Laney Rumancik (North Ridgeville)
Division II Player of the Year: Marianna Plas (Vermilion)
Coach of the Year: Rocky Houston (Keystone)
First Team: Abbey Schmitz and Bella Simmons (Firelands), Delaney Peters and Helayna Houston (Keystone), Hallie Habermehl (Vermilion)
Second Team: Nilaysia Todd (Clearview), Lauren Valerius (Firelands), Jessica Forthofer and Brooklyn Barber (Keystone), Molly Plas (Vermilion)
Division III Player of the Year: Annika Bredel (Elyria Catholic)
Coach of the Year: Eric Rothgery (Elyria Catholic)
First Team: Shyanne Shinsky (Brookside), Bredel, Carter McCray and Isabelle Niederst (Elyria Catholic), Brooke Lehmkuhl (Wellington)
Second Team: Haley Trowbridge (Brookside), Emily Vogel and Natalie Palese (Elyria Catholic), Elizabeth Casenco (Oberlin), Tori Paramore (Wellington)
Division IV Player of the Year: Elise Champagne (Columbia)
Coach of the Year: Corey Taylor (Columbia)
First Team: Champagne and Mallory Hottell (Columbia), SIdney Iler (First Baptist), Rachel Faber (Open Door Christian)
Second Team: Delaney Friscone and Rachel Washburn (Columbia), Cloe Meng (First Baptist), Lily Pierre (Open Door Christian)
College commitments
The day after the North Ridgeville girls basketball team’s season came to a close in a Division I district semifinal (Feb. 23), senior point guard Daylan Baker announced she’d be continuing her playing career at Walsh University.
The three-year Rangers starter is an All-Southwestern Conference and Lorain County selection.
The same day, Lakewood senior quarterback Lucas Winters signed his ceremonial letter of intent to continue playing for Saint Francis University in Loretto, PA.
