The number of available referees in Ohio across all high school sports has declined in recent years, to the point that the Ohio High School Athletic Association is trying to make access to officiating simpler for interested candidates.
The OHSAA announced last week that it is moving all classroom instruction for new officials to the virtual platform RefPrep. In an effort to attract new refs of a younger age bracket, the OHSAA is also pushing for member schools to offer online officiating curriculum during the school day for students to begin the process of getting their license.
Schools have been encouraged to provide credit options for students who take an officiating class that could fall under the categories of physical education or work force development.
In an OHSAA release, the organization said that some schools around the state have already begun offering a RefPrep class. It also plans to work with Ohio colleges and universities to offer officiating classes.
“We are doing something to attack this issue and our member schools have said they want to help,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in the release. “If there are no officials, there are no games. RefPrep is a good online tool to learn the basics of officiating and it’s available anytime, so in addition to being available to use within schools, it’s also available for adults who otherwise couldn’t get to an in-person class.”
Demons, Rockets win Earlybird
Westlake’s girls cross country team followed up a decisive victory in last week’s Great Lakes Conference Preview meet with another on Sept. 3 at the Avon Lake Earlybird Invitational at Lorain County Community College.
In the boys Maroon Division race, Bay topped St. Edward for first place thanks to a tiebreaker.
The Demons had five runners cross the finish line with top-10 times in the Maroon Division run, led by junior Sarah Peer’s first-place 18:11.9. Ellie Irwin (20:01.1) was third, Christina Ware (20:22.9) was sixth, Julia Richards (20:27.9) was eighth and Sydney Peer (20:35.3) was ninth. As a team, they scored 27 points compared to second-place Shaker Heights’ 74.
Bay (80 points) finished third, led by senior Maeve Ransom’s runner-up time of 19:58.9. Sophomore Brooklyn Marriott (20:44) was 11th.
St. Joseph Academy (157), Avon Lake (205), North Olmsted (260) and Brookside (314) finished sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 12-team race. Shoregals junior Kylie Bennington took 12th in 20:46.1.
In the boys run, the Rockets and Eagles both finished with 99 points. Sophomore Michael Hanselman (17:11.2) and senior James Chilton (17:16.5) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, sandwiched between St. Edward top placers Phillip Coury (16:57.3, sixth) and Adam Esa (17:21.7, ninth).
Westlake (143) was fifth in the 17-team field, paced by sophomore Jeremy Snyder (17:41.4, 18th) and senior Tyler Schmitz (17:47, 19th). Liam Noss led seventh-place Avon Lake by taking fifth, individually, in 16:55.2.
Building off his breakout showing at the GLC Preview last week, North Olmsted junior Colin Martens won again, crossing the finish line in 16:43.
In the boys Gold Division race, contested among smaller schools, Lake Ridge Academy’s Andrew Young (18:20.5) finished ninth overall.
On Aug. 27, Bay senior Evan Bottone announced that he will continue his baseball career at the University of Akron.
On Sept. 1, North Ridgeville senior Jake Boynar announced his commitment to Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, for baseball.
