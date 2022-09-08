The number of available referees in Ohio across all high school sports has declined in recent years, to the point that the Ohio High School Athletic Association is trying to make access to officiating simpler for interested candidates.

The OHSAA announced last week that it is moving all classroom instruction for new officials to the virtual platform RefPrep. In an effort to attract new refs of a younger age bracket, the OHSAA is also pushing for member schools to offer online officiating curriculum during the school day for students to begin the process of getting their license.

