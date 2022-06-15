All-Lorain County Baseball selections included:
Division I Player of the Year: Dominic Poltrone (Avon Lake)
Coach of the Year: Patrick Scholla (Avon)
First Team – Pitchers: Dominic Poltrone (Avon Lake), Gavin Ehrhardt (Avon); Infielders/Outfielders: Adam Bright and Ryan Romito (North Ridgeville), Jordan Holmberg (Elyria), Logan Hamilton (Avon Lake), Nate Antus and Tyler Kosco (Lorain), Leo Walters (Avon), Ben DeSimone (Midview), George Gotsis and Giles Little (Amherst)
Honorable Mention – Pitchers: Nic Chernitsky (Elyria), Landin Wescott (Avon), Martin Polonkay and Chase Mayer (Amherst), Cylis Tyler (Lorain), Jake Boynar (North Ridgeville), Ryan Bors (Midview); Infielders/Outfielders: Jacob Siegert and Brenton Dill (Avon), Jordan Smith and Zak Jockel (Midview), Jacob Addis (Lorain), Carson Iezzi (North Ridgeville), John Freeman (Elyria)
Division II Player of the Year: Kyle Ransom (Firelands)
Coach of the Year: Jeff Keck (Vermilion)
First Team – Pitchers: Cody Horvath (Brookside), Silas Skvor (Firelands); Infielders/Outfielders: Sabian Alvarado and Ayden Cruz (Clearview), Jack Sivec and Brock Miller (Keystone), Kane Besserer and Carter Vilevac (Brookside), Ethan Hendrickson and Jack Wells (Vermilion), Kyle and Cory Ransom (Firelands)
Honorable Mention – Pitchers: Mason Schultz (Vermilion), Tony Poyle (Firelands), Caleb Shinsky (Clearview); Infielders/Outfielders: Ben Montgomery (Brookside), Callum Davies (Keystone)
Division III-IV Player of the Year: Alex Carandang (Elyria Catholic)
Coach of the Year: Dan Durante (Columbia)
First Team – Pitchers: Levi Ellis (Elyria Catholic), Andrew Champagne (Columbia); Infielders/Outfielders: Cody Davis and Owen Menge (Columbia), Alex Carandang and Nick Thoman (Elyria Catholic), Parker Loescher (Open Door Christian Academy), C.J. Polen, Andrew Unangst and Tyler Moore (Wellington)
Honorable Mention – Pitcher: Riley Reyna (Wellington); Infielders/Outfielders: Tom Reljin and Chris Davis (Columbia), Taylor Belza and Anthony Hutter (Elyria Catholic), Tyler Reaser (Open Door), Julian Anderson and Andre Yarber (Oberlin), John Kinter (Wellington)
All-SWC baseball
Most Valuable Player – Dominic Poltrone (Avon Lake)
Coach of the Year – Patrick Scholla (Avon)
First Team – Pitchers: Martin Polonkay (Amherst), Gavin Ehrhardt (Avon), Dominic Poltrone (Avon Lake), Nic Chernitsky (Elyria); Position players: George Gotsis and Giles Little (Amherst), Brenton Dill, Troy Sudbrook and Leo Walters (Avon), Logan Hamilton (Avon Lake), Jordan Holmberg (Elyria), Ben DeSimone (Midview), Adam Bright and Ryan Romito (North Ridgeville)
Second Team – Pitchers: Landin Wescott (Avon), Perry Miller (Avon Lake), Ryan Bors (Midview), Jake Boynar (North Ridgeville); Position players: Christian Gendics (Amherst), Jacob Siegert (Avon), Drew Graham (Avon Lake), Michael Samarin (Berea-Midpark), John Freeman (Elyria), Zak Jockel and Jordan Smith (Midview), Carson Iezzi and Gavin Padgett (North Ridgeville), Dylan Sowers (Olmsted Falls)
Honorable Mention – Cam Gendics and Chase Mayer (Amherst), Tyler Krause and Chase Myers (Avon), Jack Lion and Dylan Welsh (Avon Lake), Tommy Mordarski and Maddox Swisher (Berea-Midpark), Kaden Gunselman and Ryan Kowalski (Elyria), Dominick Birth and Mason Tackett (Midview), Noah Grendzynski and Nick Pearson (North Ridgeville), Joey Goetz and Jake Platner (Olmsted Falls)
Lacrosse All-Americans
The North Coast Ohio chapter of USA Lacrosse announced its high school boys All-American selections last week.
All-Americans from the West Life coverage area included Bryce Madden of St. Edward and Luciano Yacavone and Drew Wynocker of St. Ignatius. Boys Academic All-Americans were Danny Enovitch and Dillon McKeigue of St. Edward and Kevin Bradley and Connor Grace of St. Ignatius.
The boys Coach of the Year award went to Hudson’s Brandon Schwind.
All-Ohio boys lacrosse
Area Division I First Team – Midfield: Griffin Taliak (St. Ignatius); Attack: Drew Wynocker (St. Ignatius); Face-off: Braeden Lair (St. Ignatius), Bryce Madden (St. Edward); Goalie: Logan Rechin (St. Ignatius)
Second Team – Midfield: Matthew Kempton (St. Ignatius); Attack: Luciano Yacavone (St. Ignatius); Defense: Connor Grace (St. Ignatius)
Third Team – Midfield: Danny Enovitch (St. Edward); Defense: Brighton Miller (St. Ignatius); Long-stick midfield: Tom Nolan (St. Ignatius)
All-SWC boys tennis
Most Valuable Player – Logan DeHaven (Avon)
Coaches of the Year – Eric Korey (Avon) and Laura Graham (Olmsted Falls)
First Team – First singles: Logan DeHaven (Avon); Second singles: Luke LeMaster (Avon); Third singles: A.J. Sidoti (Avon); First doubles: Tyler Heinrich and Jeremy Wiersch (Avon); Second doubles: Franco Gallo and Kavin Manickam (Avon)
Second Team – First singles: Reid Opel (Amherst); Second singles: Arjun Arumugam (Olmsted Falls); Third singles: Drew Campbell (Olmsted Falls); First doubles: Nathan Anthony and Josh Kerner (Avon Lake); Second doubles: Evan Bellamy and Andrew Keller (Avon Lake)
Honorable Mention – Grant Gabrie and Liam Taliano (Amherst), Zack Gavin and Marc Grozav (Avon Lake), Emily Bishop and Summer Zeleznik (Berea-Midpark), Tim Rader and Xavier Wahn (Elyria), Luke Baron and Chaz Yates (Midview), Cam Friday and Noah Jones (North Ridgeville), Brady Chapman and Jon Hubeny (Olmsted Falls)
All-Lorain County League track
Boys Coach of the Year – Jeff Holzhauer (Keystone)
Field Athlete of the Year – Ryne Shackelford (Keystone)
Distance Runner of the Year – Sam Sikorski (Columbia)
Sprinter of the Year – Ryne Shackelford (Keystone)
Girls Coach of the Year – Brad Barhorst (Brookside)
Field Athlete of the Year – Lauren Valerius (Firelands)
Distance Runner of the Year – Madeleine Finton (Columbia)
Sprinter of the Year – Jessica Gower (Brookside)
Coaching carousel
After three years at the helm of the Westlake boys basketball program, coach Jeff Huber was tapped for the same role at Elyria Catholic on May 27.
Huber, who coached at Holy Name in Parma Heights for nine years while teaching in the Westlake district, led the Demons to steady improvement. They were 12-11 during the 2019-20 season, 13-11 in 2020-21 and 20-3 this past winter, which included a Great Lakes Conference championship.
Huber will take over the Panthers program from the departing Robert Palmer.
At Bay High School, girls varsity basketball coach John Curran won’t be returning after a successful four-year run. The school’s search for its next head coach is underway.
Curran was hired in May 2018 after a one-year stint at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills that included a trip to the Division II state title game. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Magnificat, helping the Blue Streaks to five district titles.
Curran’s Rockets went 60-33 during his four seasons and finished 13-12 this past winter. They made back-to-back regional semifinal runs in 2019 and ‘20 in Division II.
